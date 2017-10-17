No more armed school employees. Old Glory among the ashes. A marathon in high heels

It’s Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017. Welcome to your Morning Scoop of fresh headlines and general good stuff. Sign up to get the Scoop in your email inbox.
Top Scoops
• A congressman tapped by Donald Trump to be the nation’s drug czar has pulled himself out of the running, the president said in a tweet this morning. According to a news report, Rep. Tom Marino played a key role in passing a bill that weakened the government's authority to stop companies from distributing opioids.
• Gov. Jerry Brown signed a bill closing a loophole that allowed authorized school district employees to carry firearms on campus. Kingsburg Joint Union was among a handful of California school districts that had taken advantage.
• A Fresno pimp who once kept one of his human-trafficking victims in line by stealing her dead mother’s ashes has been convicted.
• Who vandalized signs and art along Fulton Street, which is preparing for its grand opening Saturday?
• President Trump is “stalled” in D.C. because of civil war in the Republican Party and numerous “distractions” – many of his own making – Washington Post reporter Robert Costa said during an appearance at Fresno State.
Watch This Video
• Sheriff’s deputies gather up a terrified cat in the middle of a Santa Rosa neighborhood leveled by fire.
Good Stuff to Know
• Firefighters from Merced found an American flag untouched by the fires ravaging Northern California and helped it fly again.
• The story behind the late singer Selena Quintanilla, the subject of today’s Google Doodle.
• Folks who troll the Tower District for new gastronomic experiences have been waiting for these side-by-side places to open. Wait no more.
• How many bugs were eaten at The Big Fresno Fair? There is actually an answer to this question.
Outrè Scoops
• We live in the word in which there is an official record for fastest marathon run in high heels. As of last weekend, this woman now holds the mark.
Jody Murray: 559-441-6367, @jmurray59
