Weinstein and #MeToo. Derek Carr ‘frustrated.’ A warning to Wi-Fi users

It's Monday, Oct. 16, 2017.
Top Scoops
• Tens of thousands of people have responded on Facebook and Twitter to actress Alyssa Milano’s request that women who have been sexually harassed or assaulted post with the words “me too” (it evolved into #metoo on Twitter). Meanwhile, the reaction against Harvey Weinstein and his Hollywood empire grew deeper and wider.
• You need to read about this new hacking vulnerability for Wi-Fi connections. This one doesn’t care how complicated your password is.
• There were signs Sunday that firefighters have turned the corner on the horrific Northern California wildfires that have claimed 41 lives.
• We’re less than a week away from the grand opening of the retooled, reborn Fulton Street. Here’s a nifty then-and-now video by staffer John Walker. And columnist Marek Warszawski asks: Will the $20 million invested in Fulton Street pay off with an enlivened downtown?
Watch This Video
• One of the veterans on the last Central Valley Honor Flight fell ill and didn’t make the trip home from D.C. with everyone else. He finally returned to Fresno on Saturday ... and the moment had all the feels.
Good Stuff to Know
• The 2-4 Oakland Raiders qualify as one of the biggest disappointments of the NFL season. A frustrated Derek Carr had some pointed comments after Sunday’s loss to the LA Chargers.
• Meanwhile, how about them Bulldogs? A Fresno State football team that was 1-11 last season is 3-0 in its conference.
• It was indeed a “New Era” on Sunday as the Fresno Philharmonic rolled out some new sounds in the debut of conductor Rei Hotoda. Here’s Rory Appleton’s review.
• OK, perhaps it only seems like restaurants are shuttering at a dizzying rate. But what’s really happening to our eateries? Bethany Clough enlightens us all.
• Buyers of new homes in Fresno could be on the hook for more than $4,000 to ensure they have enough water. Major home builders are challenging the fees in court.
• If you plan to travel to Sequoia National Park, you might want to start your trip there a little earlier than usual.
• Colin Kaepernick filed a grievance against the NFL on Sunday, alleging he remains unsigned because of collusion by owners following his protests during the national anthem.
Outrè Scoops
• This is not a Fresno story, but it easily could be: A man is charged with stealing $1.2 million in fajitas.
• A family stranded by a storm in Scotland was rescued by the real-life Hogwarts Express. Wingardium leviosa!
Jody Murray: 559-441-6367, @jmurray59
