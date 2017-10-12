Latest on NorCal fires. Dual Hmong New Year events. Driverless cars approach.

It’s Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017. Welcome to your Morning Scoop of fresh headlines and general good stuff. Sign up to get the Scoop in your email inbox.
Top Scoops
• Fresno Unified school board president Brooke Ashjian’s fellow trustees agree his comments critical of the LGBT community were wrong, but parents, students and activists said that’s not enough.
• Wildfires laid siege to huge swaths of Northern California, forcing the evacuations of thousands from iconic wine country towns like Calistoga and destroying thousands of homes. At least 23 people are dead and hundreds are unaccounted for.
• In the Valley, we’ve seen and smelled the smoke from the Northern California wildfires. So take care; that’s not a healthy thing.
• “My heart goes out to the families,” Raiders quarterback and Fresno State icon Derek Carr said about the NorCal fires.
• Fresno police, in an effort to cut down on street violence, will place juveniles out late on weekends in “curfew centers.” Here’s how it would work.
• A 70-year-old firebug started dozens of wildland blazes over three years in east Fresno County. Now he’s headed to prison.
• Sanger native Jessica Milam, seriously wounded in the Las Vegas shooting massacre, was talking again and breathing on her own after being taken off a ventilator at a Vegas hospital.
• The chronology of the Las Vegas shootings has changed, intensifying questions about how quickly law enforcement responded to the first signs of trouble.
• Twitter has suspended the account of actress Rose McGowan, a central figure in the sexual harassment allegations against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein.
Watch This Video
• A small but destructive fire broke out Wednesday in Squaw Valley, east of Fresno.
Good Stuff to Know
• It’s always a beautiful rush of gratitude and love when military veterans return to Fresno from a Central Valley Honor Flight. It happened again last night.
• Guys, meet girls: Boy Scouts of America will begin admitting girls into its Cub Scout program and develop a program to allow girls to attain the rank of Eagle Scout.
• The battle over who will host the annual Hmong New Year in Fresno has evolved into two rival events happening at the same time.
• Amazon is taking aim at one of the unintended consequences of the internet age: purchases racked up by a youth with a credit card.
• Driverless cars – with nobody behind the wheel – could be on California roads and highways by June 2018.
Outrè Scoops
• Our life goal is to never be in a position that allowed this surfer to say: “It was like I was face-to-face with this dinosaur that could eat me.”
• At last, the perfect subject for drone video: the inside of a humpback whale’s blowhole.
Jody Murray: 559-441-6367, @jmurray59
Comments