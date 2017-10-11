Ice Cube brings the heat. Wine Country fires update. Is a text message a legal will?

It’s Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017. Welcome to your Morning Scoop of fresh headlines and general good stuff. Sign up to get the Scoop in your email inbox.
• The death toll rises in the devastating Wine Country wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties. Here’s the latest.
• A owner of a dog has earned a stay of execution for his pet. The city of Visalia, which considers Armani the pit bull a dangerous animal, promised not to put the dog down until a hearing next month on a legal action brought by Armani’s owner.
• Fresno Unified trustees said they will discuss action against board president Brooke Ashjian after the district released emails in which he praises anti-LGBT advocates who support him.
• Hey, just what Fresno County needs: More places to buy booze.
• Columnist Marek Warszawski admits to not small amount of surprise – and to a dash of trepidation – that he wrote this: Fresno State football is bowl-bound.
• Old School was in session Wednesday night as rapper Ice Cube performed at The Big Fresno Fair. Here’s a review and video.
• Valley Children’s Hospital’s expansion plans mean the end of a golf center along the San Joaquin River.
• The U.S. men’s soccer team needed a win or draw to against Trinidad & Tobago to earn a World Cup berth. The stunning result triggered an epic rant by this ESPN analyst.
• In the mood to commit a crime? Beware: Your Fitbit, key fob or pacemaker could rat you out.
• Here’s a weird case: A man commits suicide, and in a text message says he’s leaving nothing to his wife. Does that qualify as a legal will?
• Well, this is certainly one way to tell a business you aren’t satisfied with its service. A bit extreme, though.
