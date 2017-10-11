More Videos

Crazy fair food choices capture the spirit of The Big Fresno Fair 2:13

Crazy fair food choices capture the spirit of The Big Fresno Fair

Officer pulls over girlfriend, then surprises her with a proposal 1:34

Officer pulls over girlfriend, then surprises her with a proposal

Ice Cube rocks the mic at Big Fresno Fair 1:36

Ice Cube rocks the mic at Big Fresno Fair

Gearing up for Black Friday in 2016: It's a lot of work 0:53

Gearing up for Black Friday in 2016: It's a lot of work

Flames envelop house west of Highway 99 in Fresno 0:28

Flames envelop house west of Highway 99 in Fresno

California sex offender registry: Is there an unfair standard? 0:48

California sex offender registry: Is there an unfair standard?

Devastation in Santa Rosa's Fountaingrove neighborhood 1:07

Devastation in Santa Rosa's Fountaingrove neighborhood

This dramatic video from heart of wildfire shows dangerous conditions firefighters are facing 0:12

This dramatic video from heart of wildfire shows dangerous conditions firefighters are facing

Body found in a canal near Highway 180 and Marks in west Fresno 0:45

Body found in a canal near Highway 180 and Marks in west Fresno

2017 EMCSPCA Animal Faire 4:30

2017 EMCSPCA Animal Faire

    WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE. Ice Cube with WC rocks West Coast gangster rap at The Big Fresno Fair's Paul Paul Theater on Tuesday night, Oct. 10, 2017 in Fresno.

WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE. Ice Cube with WC rocks West Coast gangster rap at The Big Fresno Fair's Paul Paul Theater on Tuesday night, Oct. 10, 2017 in Fresno. Eric Paul Zamora The Fresno Bee
WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE. Ice Cube with WC rocks West Coast gangster rap at The Big Fresno Fair's Paul Paul Theater on Tuesday night, Oct. 10, 2017 in Fresno. Eric Paul Zamora The Fresno Bee
Morning Scoop

Morning Scoop

Enjoy a quick peruse of today's news

Morning Scoop

Ice Cube brings the heat. Wine Country fires update. Is a text message a legal will?

By Jody Murray

jmurray@fresnobee.com

October 11, 2017 7:38 AM

It's Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017. Welcome to your Morning Scoop of fresh headlines and general good stuff.

Top Scoops

• The death toll rises in the devastating Wine Country wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties. Here’s the latest.

• A owner of a dog has earned a stay of execution for his pet. The city of Visalia, which considers Armani the pit bull a dangerous animal, promised not to put the dog down until a hearing next month on a legal action brought by Armani’s owner.

• Fresno Unified trustees said they will discuss action against board president Brooke Ashjian after the district released emails in which he praises anti-LGBT advocates who support him.

• Hey, just what Fresno County needs: More places to buy booze.

Watch This Video

• D’awwww...

Crazy fair food choices capture the spirit of The Big Fresno Fair 2:13

Crazy fair food choices capture the spirit of The Big Fresno Fair

Officer pulls over girlfriend, then surprises her with a proposal 1:34

Officer pulls over girlfriend, then surprises her with a proposal

Ice Cube rocks the mic at Big Fresno Fair 1:36

Ice Cube rocks the mic at Big Fresno Fair

Gearing up for Black Friday in 2016: It's a lot of work 0:53

Gearing up for Black Friday in 2016: It's a lot of work

Flames envelop house west of Highway 99 in Fresno 0:28

Flames envelop house west of Highway 99 in Fresno

California sex offender registry: Is there an unfair standard? 0:48

California sex offender registry: Is there an unfair standard?

Devastation in Santa Rosa's Fountaingrove neighborhood 1:07

Devastation in Santa Rosa's Fountaingrove neighborhood

This dramatic video from heart of wildfire shows dangerous conditions firefighters are facing 0:12

This dramatic video from heart of wildfire shows dangerous conditions firefighters are facing

Body found in a canal near Highway 180 and Marks in west Fresno 0:45

Body found in a canal near Highway 180 and Marks in west Fresno

2017 EMCSPCA Animal Faire 4:30

2017 EMCSPCA Animal Faire

    Sheriff's officers in Palmdale County, California, shocked Ellen Alexander when they pulled her over. Alexander thought there was a misunderstanding when officers asked her to perform a DUI test. When she spun around during the test, she found boyfriend and deputy Kevin Bowes down on one knee.

Good Stuff to Know

• Columnist Marek Warszawski admits to not small amount of surprise – and to a dash of trepidation – that he wrote this: Fresno State football is bowl-bound.

• Old School was in session Wednesday night as rapper Ice Cube performed at The Big Fresno Fair. Here’s a review and video.

Valley Children’s Hospital’s expansion plans mean the end of a golf center along the San Joaquin River.

• The U.S. men’s soccer team needed a win or draw to against Trinidad & Tobago to earn a World Cup berth. The stunning result triggered an epic rant by this ESPN analyst.

• In the mood to commit a crime? Beware: Your Fitbit, key fob or pacemaker could rat you out.

Outrè Scoops

• Here’s a weird case: A man commits suicide, and in a text message says he’s leaving nothing to his wife. Does that qualify as a legal will?

• Well, this is certainly one way to tell a business you aren’t satisfied with its service. A bit extreme, though.

Jody Murray: 559-441-6367, @jmurray59

Crazy fair food choices capture the spirit of The Big Fresno Fair 2:13

Crazy fair food choices capture the spirit of The Big Fresno Fair

Officer pulls over girlfriend, then surprises her with a proposal 1:34

Officer pulls over girlfriend, then surprises her with a proposal

Ice Cube rocks the mic at Big Fresno Fair 1:36

Ice Cube rocks the mic at Big Fresno Fair

Gearing up for Black Friday in 2016: It's a lot of work 0:53

Gearing up for Black Friday in 2016: It's a lot of work

Flames envelop house west of Highway 99 in Fresno 0:28

Flames envelop house west of Highway 99 in Fresno

California sex offender registry: Is there an unfair standard? 0:48

California sex offender registry: Is there an unfair standard?

Devastation in Santa Rosa's Fountaingrove neighborhood 1:07

Devastation in Santa Rosa's Fountaingrove neighborhood

This dramatic video from heart of wildfire shows dangerous conditions firefighters are facing 0:12

This dramatic video from heart of wildfire shows dangerous conditions firefighters are facing

Body found in a canal near Highway 180 and Marks in west Fresno 0:45

Body found in a canal near Highway 180 and Marks in west Fresno

2017 EMCSPCA Animal Faire 4:30

2017 EMCSPCA Animal Faire

    You can’t predict when disaster will strike, so make sure you have a plan. Here are nine things you can do to prepare for a future evacuation.

