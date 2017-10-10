Wine Country’s deadly fires. Derek Carr rebounds. Playing video games for a living

It’s Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017. Welcome to your Morning Scoop of fresh headlines and general good stuff. Sign up to get the Scoop in your email inbox.
Top Scoops
• The latest from Wine Country, where wildfires driven by powerful winds killed at least 10, leveled neighborhoods and forced thousands of residents to grab what they could and flee from walls of flames.
• In Southern California, a wildfire in the Anaheim Hills burned several homes and forced thousands to evacuate.
• A Fresno County Jail inmate needed a wheelchair to get around. The doctor accused of taking it away could lose her medical license.
• Opioid drug addiction is a growing problem in Fresno County, including its more affluent areas. “Ninety-five percent of my clientele live north of Herndon Avenue,” said one of the panelists at a meeting about the subject Monday night.
• Fresno has made its first arrest under the new no-camping law designed to weed out homeless people on public or private property.
Watch This Video
• How does one make six figures a year playing video games? Here’s how this guy pulls it off.
Good Stuff to Know
• You’ve seen the trucks around town and smiled at the name on the side. But did you know this: Meathead Movers provides free service for women who need to relocate or start a new life because of domestic violence.
• Black Friday is around the corner, as is the annual debate over retail stores being open on Thanksgiving. But things might be changing.
• Hang on, there, Hoss. That house looks like it jumped off the set of “Bonanza.” And it’s for sale!
• Oregon State shook up its stumbling football program Monday, and the interim head coach has Fresno State and Clovis North High ties.
• Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr expects to play Sunday, two weeks after breaking a bone in his back.
• Speaking at UC Davis on Monday night, Hillary Clinton shared part of the presidential victory speech she didn’t get to give.
Outrè Scoops
• “Fake news,” President Trump maintains the report of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson calling him a moron. “But if he did that,” Trump adds in an interview, “I guess we’ll have to compare IQ tests.”
• Beware, Airbnb shoppers: The amenities of that nice place right next to shopping and swank restaurants might include a hidden camera in the bedroom.
• The KKK slapped recruiting fliers on cars outside a high school football game in North Carolina. We wish we were making this up.
Jody Murray: 559-441-6367, @jmurray59
Comments