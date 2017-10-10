Wine Country’s deadly fires. Derek Carr rebounds. Playing video games for a living

More Videos 2:13 Crazy fair food choices capture the spirit of The Big Fresno Fair Pause 2:07 Firefighters battle Northern California flames. Thousands of residents evacuate 1:29 It's time to party as Fresno State claims Valley Trophy by beating San Jose State 2:10 How to make money playing video games 0:59 Meathead Movers helps victims of domestic abuse 0:53 Gearing up for Black Friday in 2016: It's a lot of work 2:14 Hillary Clinton reads the victory speech she didn’t get to give 0:48 California sex offender registry: Is there an unfair standard? 2:05 Hats off to these Kentucky Derby hat contest participants at the Big Fresno Fair 1:16 What did the Oakland Raiders players have to say after their latest loss? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Firefighters battle Northern California flames. Thousands of residents evacuate A local firefighter and resident react to the wildfires that have effected thousands of Californians across eight counties in Northern California. A local firefighter and resident react to the wildfires that have effected thousands of Californians across eight counties in Northern California. Associated Press

A local firefighter and resident react to the wildfires that have effected thousands of Californians across eight counties in Northern California. Associated Press