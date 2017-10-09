More Videos

    Between ice cream chicken sandwiches, nitrogen-soaked cereal, pumpkin pie milkshakes and sledge hammer pizza bread, there's something for everyone at this year's Big Fresno Fair.

Enjoy a quick peruse of today's news

That wacky fair food. A big stink over tiny houses. Wildfires in NorCal

By Jody Murray

jmurray@fresnobee.com

October 09, 2017 7:34 AM

It’s Monday, Oct. 9, 2017. Welcome to your Morning Scoop of fresh headlines and general good stuff. Sign up to get the Scoop in your email inbox.

Top Scoops

• Food vendors at county fairs revel in creating ever-higher levels of edible (?) insanity. Which is why you can get a Krispy Kreme chicken ice cream sandwich at the Fresno County Fairgrounds this week. More on that, along with other wacky choices.

• When does a person convicted of a sex crime get put on the lifetime list of offenders? It’s not as clear-cut as you may think.

Wildfire has led to evacuations of hundreds of people in Sonoma County. Other big fires have broken out in Yuba and Sonoma counties.

• Was Vice President Pence’s early departure from the 49ers-Colts game purely a reaction to players’ protests or more of an expensive political stunt?

• The Trump administration released a list of hard-line immigration priorities Sunday that threaten to derail efforts to protect young immigrants under DACA.

• The allegations of sexual harassment against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein span three decades. His downfall took three days.

Watch This Video

• Any time is a good time to go swag surfin'.

    Fresno State players take possession of the Valley Trophy after a 27-10 victory at San Jose State, Oct. 7, 2017.

Good Stuff to Know

• The Fresno area seems to love tiny houses. These folks in a neighborhood back East? Not so much.

Fresno State is undefeated in the Mountain West Conference football after an easy victory in San Jose. But good grief, that second half. ...

• A Facebook ad by Dove that aimed to represent “women of color thoughtfully” vanished this weekend after it incurred an intense social media backlash.

• Take a look at the restored outdoor art along Fulton Street (formerly Fulton Mall). Beautiful.

Jason Aldean visited a Las Vegas hospital a week after the mass shooting that began during his concert performance.

Jody Murray: 559-441-6367, @jmurray59

