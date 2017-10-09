That wacky fair food. A big stink over tiny houses. Wildfires in NorCal

It’s Monday, Oct. 9, 2017. Welcome to your Morning Scoop of fresh headlines and general good stuff. Sign up to get the Scoop in your email inbox.
• Food vendors at county fairs revel in creating ever-higher levels of edible (?) insanity. Which is why you can get a Krispy Kreme chicken ice cream sandwich at the Fresno County Fairgrounds this week. More on that, along with other wacky choices.
• When does a person convicted of a sex crime get put on the lifetime list of offenders? It’s not as clear-cut as you may think.
• Wildfire has led to evacuations of hundreds of people in Sonoma County. Other big fires have broken out in Yuba and Sonoma counties.
• Was Vice President Pence’s early departure from the 49ers-Colts game purely a reaction to players’ protests or more of an expensive political stunt?
• The Trump administration released a list of hard-line immigration priorities Sunday that threaten to derail efforts to protect young immigrants under DACA.
• The allegations of sexual harassment against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein span three decades. His downfall took three days.
• Any time is a good time to go swag surfin'.
• The Fresno area seems to love tiny houses. These folks in a neighborhood back East? Not so much.
• Fresno State is undefeated in the Mountain West Conference football after an easy victory in San Jose. But good grief, that second half. ...
• A Facebook ad by Dove that aimed to represent “women of color thoughtfully” vanished this weekend after it incurred an intense social media backlash.
So uh... #Dove – what’s happening here? pic.twitter.com/v0PzdtWTBc— Chasity (@chasityscooper) October 7, 2017
• Take a look at the restored outdoor art along Fulton Street (formerly Fulton Mall). Beautiful.
• Jason Aldean visited a Las Vegas hospital a week after the mass shooting that began during his concert performance.
