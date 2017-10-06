Central-Buchanan game. Morro Bay’s glowing waves. A creepy, chatty security camera

It’s Friday, Oct. 6, 2017. Welcome to your Morning Scoop of fresh headlines and general good stuff. Sign up to get the Scoop in your email inbox.
Top Scoops
• The controversy about racially charged messages posted by Clovis Unified students continued to simmer at a public meeting Thursday night.
• Central and Buchanan, the Valley’s top two high school football teams, took it to the wire Thursday night. Reporter Bryant-Jon Anteola fills us in.
• Jessica Milam, the Sanger native and Disneyland employee injured in the Las Vegas shooting massacre, has been moved to intensive care in a Vegas hospital. Prayers up.
• About 300 long-haul truckers protested in front of Fresno City Hall over a new federal rule that replaces their old paper logbooks with electronic devices.
• At a hastily gathered photo op with military leaders and their families Thursday night, President Trump said the gathering might represent “the calm before the storm.” Wait, what?
• A SoCal man was in Las Vegas when, for the second time in two years, he got the same text message from his fiancee: “Active shooter.” Meanwhile, authorities say the Vegas gunman may have scoped out other music festivals.
• Remember a world – about, oh, four days ago – when we didn’t know what a bump stock was?
Watch This Video
• Cam Newton in apology video: “The joke is on me.” No argument here.
Good Stuff to Know
• Photographers are capturing a glowstick-like blue painting the waves at Morro Bay. Here’s what’s causing it.
• A Fresno County farmer on the cutting edge of replenishing precious groundwater was named Agriculturist of the Year. Here’s how he does it.
• “So What”? Pink is coming back to Fresno, that’s what.
• It’s a big, beautiful harvest moon all weekend. Gaze up and enjoy.
Outrè Scoops
• A woman in the Netherlands was understandably freaked out when her newly purchased security camera began talking to her – in French.
Jody Murray: 559-441-6367, @jmurray59
