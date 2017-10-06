Central-Buchanan game. Morro Bay’s glowing waves. A creepy, chatty security camera

Central High quarterback Trent Tompkins scrambles from Buchanan’s Toa Scanlan during second-half action Thursday night, Oct. 5, 2017. Tompkins threw a touchdown pass with 20 seconds left to help the Central Section top-ranked Grizzlies beat the No. 2 Bears 28-27.
By Jody Murray

October 06, 2017 7:40 AM

It’s Friday, Oct. 6, 2017. Welcome to your Morning Scoop of fresh headlines and general good stuff. Sign up to get the Scoop in your email inbox.

Top Scoops

• The controversy about racially charged messages posted by Clovis Unified students continued to simmer at a public meeting Thursday night.

Central and Buchanan, the Valley’s top two high school football teams, took it to the wire Thursday night. Reporter Bryant-Jon Anteola fills us in.

    Central High QB Trent Tompkins found WR Jacob Torrez on a 23-yard TD with 20 seconds left as the top-ranked Grizzlies defeated No. 2 Buchanan 28-27 on Thursday (Oct. 5, 2017) at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Central High QB Trent Tompkins found WR Jacob Torrez on a 23-yard TD with 20 seconds left as the top-ranked Grizzlies defeated No. 2 Buchanan 28-27 on Thursday (Oct. 5, 2017) at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Jessica Milam, the Sanger native and Disneyland employee injured in the Las Vegas shooting massacre, has been moved to intensive care in a Vegas hospital. Prayers up.

• About 300 long-haul truckers protested in front of Fresno City Hall over a new federal rule that replaces their old paper logbooks with electronic devices.

• At a hastily gathered photo op with military leaders and their families Thursday night, President Trump said the gathering might represent “the calm before the storm.” Wait, what?

• A SoCal man was in Las Vegas when, for the second time in two years, he got the same text message from his fiancee: “Active shooter.” Meanwhile, authorities say the Vegas gunman may have scoped out other music festivals.

• Remember a world – about, oh, four days ago – when we didn’t know what a bump stock was?

Cam Newton in apology video: “The joke is on me.” No argument here.

    Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton released an apology video on Twitter after a statement he made toward Charlotte Observer beat reporter Jourdan Rodrigue.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton released an apology video on Twitter after a statement he made toward Charlotte Observer beat reporter Jourdan Rodrigue.

Good Stuff to Know

• Photographers are capturing a glowstick-like blue painting the waves at Morro Bay. Here’s what’s causing it.

• A Fresno County farmer on the cutting edge of replenishing precious groundwater was named Agriculturist of the Year. Here’s how he does it.

• “So What”? Pink is coming back to Fresno, that’s what.

• It’s a big, beautiful harvest moon all weekend. Gaze up and enjoy.

Outrè Scoops

• A woman in the Netherlands was understandably freaked out when her newly purchased security camera began talking to her – in French.

Jody Murray: 559-441-6367, @jmurray59

