Eating bugs at the fair. DACA deadline arrives. Want McDonald’s fries with your cocaine?

And now for something completely different: a Bug Bar at The Big Fresno Fair Fair-goers young and old belly up to exhibitor Bug Ology’s Bug Bar, for a taste of protein in the way of dried crickets and chocolate-dipped junebugs at The Big Fresno Fair on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017. Fair-goers young and old belly up to exhibitor Bug Ology’s Bug Bar, for a taste of protein in the way of dried crickets and chocolate-dipped junebugs at The Big Fresno Fair on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017. John Walker The Fresno Bee

