  • And now for something completely different: a Bug Bar at The Big Fresno Fair

    Fair-goers young and old belly up to exhibitor Bug Ology’s Bug Bar, for a taste of protein in the way of dried crickets and chocolate-dipped junebugs at The Big Fresno Fair on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017.

Fair-goers young and old belly up to exhibitor Bug Ology’s Bug Bar, for a taste of protein in the way of dried crickets and chocolate-dipped junebugs at The Big Fresno Fair on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017. John Walker The Fresno Bee
Eating bugs at the fair. DACA deadline arrives. Want McDonald’s fries with your cocaine?

By Jody Murray

jmurray@fresnobee.com

October 05, 2017 7:25 AM

It’s Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2017. Welcome to your Morning Scoop of fresh headlines and general good stuff. Sign up to get the Scoop in your email inbox.

Top Scoops

• Because a video of people ingesting bugs is the best way to kick off The Big Fresno Fair.

• A Fresno car broker was arrested for allegedly bilking dealerships, financial businesses and customers out of nearly $2.8 million. Reporter Pablo Lopez has the details.

• Today is the deadline to submit renewal applications under DACA. On Wednesday, more than 100 young, undocumented immigrants traveled to Washington, D.C., to plead with lawmakers to protect them from deportation.

• Some senior Republican lawmakers are open to considering legislation to ban the “bump stocks” that allowed the Las Vegas shooter to fire continuously.

• It’s been nearly two months since a young couple from China crashed their car into the surging Kings River. Conditions have only now calmed to the point where the bodies can be recovered.

• Though Fresno Unified teachers authorized a strike, there’s a long road to it happening – if it happens at all.

Watch This Video

• Sunday night, country singer Chris Young hugged the floor of his trailer as, just outside, a hellish rain of bullets fell on a Las Vegas concert. On Wednesday night, Young performed at The Big Fresno Fair. “You can come onstage and forget about the world for a while,” he told the Paul Paul Theater crowd.

  • Country singer, survivor Chris Young honors Las Vegas victims at Fresno concert

    Country music singer Chris Young -- who days earlier was at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas when a gunman fired on concert-goers -- opened his show at The Big Fresno Fair on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017, with a cover of Vince Gill's "Go Rest High On That Mountain."

Good Stuff to Know

• Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton expressed surprise that a woman (specifically, the team’s beat writer for the past year) would know anything about football. What is this, 1967?

Horse racing at The Big Fresno Fair begins today. So does a tipsheet from a couple Bee staffers who love to play the ponies.

• New tech from Google allows people to translate 40 languages – and hear the results in their earbuds. But can it handle Klingon?

• What is the heart and soul of genius? Four professors will explore powerful examples (ie Einstein and FDR) at an Oct. 28 forum sponsored by The Bee. Here’s how to sign up.

• These huskies were left at a Woodward Park’s dog park with food, toys – and a note seeking a new home.

Outrè Scoops

• Ordering coke at this Bronx McDonald’s didn’t necessarily mean a soft drink, police say. Want some fries with your cocaine?

Jody Murray: 559-441-6367, @jmurray59

You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready?

