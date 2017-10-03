More Videos

  • Highlights of Tom Petty's career that spanned 40 years

    Tom Petty’s career spanned 40 years during which time he released 13 studio albums with his band Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, three solo albums, two Mudcrutch albums, and two albums with the Traveling Wilburys, which also included Bob Dylan, George Harrison, Roy Orbison and Jeff Lynne. He was nominated for 18 Grammy awards and won three.

Tom Petty's career spanned 40 years during which time he released 13 studio albums with his band Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, three solo albums, two Mudcrutch albums, and two albums with the Traveling Wilburys, which also included Bob Dylan, George Harrison, Roy Orbison and Jeff Lynne. He was nominated for 18 Grammy awards and won three.
Morning Scoop

Morning Scoop

Enjoy a quick peruse of today's news

Morning Scoop

Horror and heroism in Vegas. So long, Tom Petty. Raiders' Derek Carr sidelined

By Jody Murray

jmurray@fresnobee.com

October 03, 2017 7:30 AM

It’s Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017. Welcome to your Morning Scoop of fresh headlines and general good stuff. Sign up to get the Scoop in your email inbox.

Top Scoops

• Framed by the worst mass shooting in recent U.S. history were acts of heroism that saved countless lives in Las Vegas.

• “I just kept praying and hoping I was going to get out of there alive,” said Fresno’s Crystal Alaniz, one of several Valley residents who survived the Las Vegas shooting.

  • Fresno witness describes the horror of the Las Vegas shooting

    Crystal Alaniz left her place in front of the stage at the Route 91 Harvest Festival to use the restroom when the shooting broke out.

Stephen Paddock, the man who rained hell on concertgoers from a 32nd-floor window, was a retired accountant and high-rolling poker player.

• As authorities continued to investigate what may have motivated Paddock, President Trump referred to him as “sick” and “demented.”

• Bee editorial: The horror in Las Vegas must, finally, stir Congress to act on gun control.

• “Thoughts and prayers”? An emotional Jimmy Kimmel is having none of it.

Watch This Video

• Look up!

  • What's up in the sky in the month of October?

    NASA's Jet Propulsion Lab tells us what to look out for in the night sky in October.

Good Stuff to Know

Gonna freefall out into nothin’ / Gonna leave this world for a while Tom Petty (Oct. 20, 1950-Oct. 2, 2017). A classic rocker to the core.

• Ouch. Oakland Raider quarterback and Bulldog-for-Life Derek Carr is out of commission with a back injury.

• Loads of fun stuff out there in October, and not just the county fair or dodging zombies (though they’re a bit part of it). Here’s our guide.

• Plan your detours now. A street that links downtown Fresno to the Chinatown district will be closed for about two years because of high-speed rail construction.

• A woman who, as a child, beat cancer twice is now working with patients at the hospital that treated her.

Outrè Scoops

• Coming in 2018 to a wall near you: Scantily clad carp. Someone on your Christmas list will love it.

Jody Murray: 559-441-6367, @jmurray59

