Horror and heroism in Vegas. So long, Tom Petty. Raiders' Derek Carr sidelined

• Framed by the worst mass shooting in recent U.S. history were acts of heroism that saved countless lives in Las Vegas.
• “I just kept praying and hoping I was going to get out of there alive,” said Fresno’s Crystal Alaniz, one of several Valley residents who survived the Las Vegas shooting.
• Stephen Paddock, the man who rained hell on concertgoers from a 32nd-floor window, was a retired accountant and high-rolling poker player.
• As authorities continued to investigate what may have motivated Paddock, President Trump referred to him as “sick” and “demented.”
• Bee editorial: The horror in Las Vegas must, finally, stir Congress to act on gun control.
• “Thoughts and prayers”? An emotional Jimmy Kimmel is having none of it.
• Look up!
• Gonna freefall out into nothin’ / Gonna leave this world for a while – Tom Petty (Oct. 20, 1950-Oct. 2, 2017). A classic rocker to the core.
• Ouch. Oakland Raider quarterback and Bulldog-for-Life Derek Carr is out of commission with a back injury.
• Loads of fun stuff out there in October, and not just the county fair or dodging zombies (though they’re a bit part of it). Here’s our guide.
• Plan your detours now. A street that links downtown Fresno to the Chinatown district will be closed for about two years because of high-speed rail construction.
• A woman who, as a child, beat cancer twice is now working with patients at the hospital that treated her.
• Coming in 2018 to a wall near you: Scantily clad carp. Someone on your Christmas list will love it.
