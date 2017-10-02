Police run to cover at the scene of a shooting on the Las Vegas Strip, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. At least 50 people were killed and more than 400 injured at an outdoor concert.
Mass shooting in Vegas. Students’ racist messages. Tying the knot at a Tower cafe

By Jody Murray

jmurray@fresnobee.com

October 02, 2017 7:57 AM

It’s Monday, Oct. 2, 2017. Welcome to your Morning Scoop of fresh headlines and general good stuff. Sign up to get the Scoop in your email inbox.

Top Scoops

• An outdoor country music concert along the Las Vegas Strip became the scene of the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Who is Stephen Paddock, the Las Vegas shooter who was found dead in a Mandalay Bay room?

Paddock’s family “dumbfounded, bewildered, horrified.”

• High school students in the Clovis Unified district were involved in sharing racially charged messages on social media, CUSD’s superintendent said Sunday.

• If you were out of pocket over the weekend and want to catch up on former Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio’s appearance in Fresno: Here. Here.

• Awww. This Fresno couple got married in the same Tower District cafe where they met.

Good Stuff to Know

Here’s what’s new at The Big Fresno Fair, which opens this week. And here’s how to save money if you go.

• Quarterback Derek Carr, who left Sunday’s Raiders game with a back injury, is determined to not miss any time. “It’s going to take a lot for me not to be out there.”

• Speaking of football, Fresno State seems to have a pretty good quarterback now.

• Hustler magazine founder Larry Flynt has made it a point to attend grand openings of his company’s Hustler Hollywood boutiques. But in Fresno’s case ... nope.

• Fresno really, really wants you to use its FAX bus service. So much so that it’s cutting fares for rides on nights and weekends.

Outrè Scoops

Cow poop may be producing more greenhouse gas than we suspected (and we already have suspected a lot), a new study says.

• A sperm donor who hoped to meet two or three of his, um, creations met 19 ... at the same time.

Jody Murray: 559-441-6367, @jmurray59

