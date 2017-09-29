Davante Adams, center, goes down after being hit in the head during a NFL football game between his Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Sept. 28. Adams played college football at Fresno State.
Enjoy a quick peruse of today's news

The hit on Davante Adams. Farewell to Daily Grill, Toyko Garden. Coffee coffee coffee

By Jody Murray

jmurray@fresnobee.com

September 29, 2017 7:28 AM

It’s Friday, Sept. 29, 2017. Welcome to your Morning Scoop of fresh headlines and general good stuff. Sign up to get the Scoop in your email inbox.

Top Scoops

• British media today identified the two people caught under a Yosemite rockfall as Welsh newlyweds who came to the park with a love for outdoor adventure. He was killed and she injured in the El Capitan incident.

• Condolences to family and friends of longtime Fresno County judge Brant Bramer, who died Thursday after collapsing at Copper River Country Club.

• The Fresno Republican Party fundraiser featuring Joe Arpaio is tonight. Here’s what the controversial former Arizona sheriff had to say beforehand.

• Why are Fresno Unified school teachers threatening to strike. Here are the main divisions between the union and administration.

• The vicious hit the knocked out Green Bay standout and former Fresno State Bulldog Davante Adams is tough to watch. But was it dirty?

• A former Fresno State student who groped five female students was sentenced Thursday and will register as a sex offender. His case attracted extra attention because he spent some time inside the suit of school mascot Time Out.

• Rory Appleton’s love letter to Toyko Garden, a longtime cultural touchstone in Fresno. Here’s a neat way to honor TG’s memory.

  • Here's how to make Tokyo Garden's signature drink

    Owner Toshi Yoshioka gives a mixology lesson at Tokyo Garden in Fresno. The pink-hued Singapore Sling is the restaurant's signature drink.

Here's how to make Tokyo Garden's signature drink

Owner Toshi Yoshioka gives a mixology lesson at Tokyo Garden in Fresno. The pink-hued Singapore Sling is the restaurant's signature drink.

Rory Appleton The Fresno Bee

Good Stuff to Know

• Farewell to the consistently popular Daily Grill restaurant. Wait. What?

• Attention, caffiene aficionados and addicts: It’s National Coffee Day. Freebies and discounts are everywhere.

Fresno County sheriff to all NFL players: Join my deputies on a ride-along.

• Welcome to Fresno, Unusual Rhino 1 and Unusual Rhino 2. We’ll be sure to drop by and say hello.

Jody Murray: 559-441-6367, @jmurray59

