The hit on Davante Adams. Farewell to Daily Grill, Toyko Garden. Coffee coffee coffee

Top Scoops
• British media today identified the two people caught under a Yosemite rockfall as Welsh newlyweds who came to the park with a love for outdoor adventure. He was killed and she injured in the El Capitan incident.
• Condolences to family and friends of longtime Fresno County judge Brant Bramer, who died Thursday after collapsing at Copper River Country Club.
• The Fresno Republican Party fundraiser featuring Joe Arpaio is tonight. Here’s what the controversial former Arizona sheriff had to say beforehand.
• Why are Fresno Unified school teachers threatening to strike. Here are the main divisions between the union and administration.
• The vicious hit the knocked out Green Bay standout and former Fresno State Bulldog Davante Adams is tough to watch. But was it dirty?
• A former Fresno State student who groped five female students was sentenced Thursday and will register as a sex offender. His case attracted extra attention because he spent some time inside the suit of school mascot Time Out.
Watch This Video
• Rory Appleton’s love letter to Toyko Garden, a longtime cultural touchstone in Fresno. Here’s a neat way to honor TG’s memory.
Good Stuff to Know
• Farewell to the consistently popular Daily Grill restaurant. Wait. What?
• Attention, caffiene aficionados and addicts: It’s National Coffee Day. Freebies and discounts are everywhere.
• Fresno County sheriff to all NFL players: Join my deputies on a ride-along.
• Welcome to Fresno, Unusual Rhino 1 and Unusual Rhino 2. We’ll be sure to drop by and say hello.
Jody Murray: 559-441-6367, @jmurray59
