Tragedy on El Capitan. Farewell, Hef. Attention, Walmart voyeur?

• Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, the pipe-smoking hedonist who revved up the sexual revolution and built a multimedia empire symbolized by bow-tied women in bunny costumes, has died at 91.
• With Fresno Unified school teachers threatening to strike, the district is prepared to give substitutes about 300 percent more than their usual daily pay to fill in. The union leader said that symbolizes district leaders’ disinterest in settling on a contract.
• National Park Service authorities are investigating a rockfall on Yosemite’s El Capitan that took one life and injured another person.
• Federal cargo restrictions that were slowing to flow of aid to hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico were waived this morning by the Trump administration.
• Newly released video shows the fatal shooting of a vehicle passenger by a California Highway Patrol officer. Authorities say the passenger, a Sacramento man, was holding a knife. The shooting is the subject of a wrongful death lawsuit.
• The teenager who gained national notoriety for live-streaming a crash that killed her sister will stand trial in Merced County on charges of manslaughter and drunken driving.
• “Love outlives life,” a tattoo on her arm reads. She lives every day with advanced breast cancer. And until the disease claims her, she and her 6-year-old boy will make those words real.
• The latest statewide benchmark scores for public schools are out. See how your student’s district did.
• The next rain season begins Oct. 1. Will it be anything like the deluge we experienced a year ago? Forecasters weigh in.
• The man who became an instant hero by thwarting a robbery attempt at a Fresno Starbucks was honored by police. “He is someone I deeply admire,” Chief Jerry Dyer said.
• The “X” factor looms large in Saturday’s Fresno State-Nevada football game, beat writer Robert Kuwada says. (Hint: That’s a receiver position on the Bulldogs’ offense).
• The letter “P” is prominent in today’s lineup of entertainment possibilities. (Hint: Poundstone. For starters.)
• Thinking of hooking up? You’d better practice safe sex because a bunch of people aren’t, especially in Fresno County.
• Attention, Walmart shopper: A woman says she looked down and caught a manager of a Georgia store shooting a video up her dress.
