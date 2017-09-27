NOEL ZIA LEE
NOEL ZIA LEE
Morning Scoop

Morning Scoop

Enjoy a quick peruse of today's news

Morning Scoop

Do dogs truly love us? How to fix Bulldog Stadium. Cooking up a clown conspiracy

By Jody Murray

jmurray@fresnobee.com

September 27, 2017 7:34 AM

It’s Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017. Welcome to your Morning Scoop of fresh headlines and general good stuff. Sign up to get the Scoop in your email inbox.

Top Scoops

• With the fizzling of the latest effort to replace Barack Obama’s health care program, Congress and President Trump focus their attention on tax reform. Watch for big announcements today.

• Recent reports say cases of sexually transmitted disease are at record highs in California and the U.S. And people in Fresno County contribute more than their share.

• A teacher at Bullard High School was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of what Clovis police described as “ongoing sexual assaults” against a woman.

• Are there Band-Aids big enough to heal an aging, crumbling and (now) leaking Bulldog Stadium? Possibly, if Fresno State acts now, Marek Warszawski says.

• The former boyfriend of a Fresno woman found dead this month was armed with two guns and appeared “paranoid, furtive, nervous,” police say.

• A Visalia mom said she feared for her son’s safety after students labeled him a white supremacist when he wore a sweatshirt featuring the design of the Confederate flag.

There’s a new locale for the Fresno County Republican Party fundraiser featuring Joe Arpaio, the controversial former Arizona sheriff.

Watch This Video

• There are countless reasons why county fairs remain awesome. Where else will you find something like this?

More Videos

NC doctor raps about a major public health concern that 'never gets old' 4:29

NC doctor raps about a major public health concern that 'never gets old'

Pause
These aren't your ordinary dinner tables 1:58

These aren't your ordinary dinner tables

Hundreds of NFL players sit, take a knee in reaction to Trump 1:44

Hundreds of NFL players sit, take a knee in reaction to Trump

Girls dancing on the elevator for Snapchat surprised by scientist Bill Nye 0:11

Girls dancing on the elevator for Snapchat surprised by scientist Bill Nye

Bay Area toll bridge robbers caught on camera 1:18

Bay Area toll bridge robbers caught on camera

Forests are burning, but that can be OK, say Yosemite National Park officials 2:27

Forests are burning, but that can be OK, say Yosemite National Park officials

An inside look at coffee roasting with Tazz.Coffee 1:13

An inside look at coffee roasting with Tazz.Coffee

How to truly respect the flag, according to U.S. Flag Code 0:31

How to truly respect the flag, according to U.S. Flag Code

Broken water line turns part of Bulldog Stadium into a muddy mess 1:06

Broken water line turns part of Bulldog Stadium into a muddy mess

High-speed rail's challenges in the Valley 1:54

High-speed rail's challenges in the Valley

  • These aren't your ordinary dinner tables

    The table setting competition at The Big Fresno Fair always draws a crowd, and Judy Hartman is the six-time champion. It took her about three months to come up with a design, and an hour to set it up on Friday, Sept. 22.

These aren't your ordinary dinner tables

The table setting competition at The Big Fresno Fair always draws a crowd, and Judy Hartman is the six-time champion. It took her about three months to come up with a design, and an hour to set it up on Friday, Sept. 22.

Aleksandra Konstantinovic The Fresno Bee

Good Stuff to Know

• Does your dog really love you? Or is it all just about the food? A neuroscientist has answers.

• Is “It” possible for people to confuse Ronald McDonald with Pennywise? Shouldn’t be. But ... yeah.

pennywise and ron
Burger King's Russian division has called for a ban of the movie “It” on the grounds that Pennywise, the eponymous evil clown, is basically an advertisement for McDonald’s.
WARNER BROS / ASSOCIATED PRESS

Twitter has tapped a few users to test a doubling of its character limit, from 140 to 280. The immediate result? More room for snark:

Snake, Pac-Man and other nifty games of yore are back, thanks to today’s Google Doodle.

Outrè Scoops

Sen. Peyton Manning? Imagine the chant at his campaign rallies: “OMAHA! OMAHA! OMAHA!” (He’d run in Tennessee, though.)

Jody Murray: 559-441-6367, @jmurray59

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready?

View More Video