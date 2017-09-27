Do dogs truly love us? How to fix Bulldog Stadium. Cooking up a clown conspiracy

It’s Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017. Welcome to your Morning Scoop of fresh headlines and general good stuff. Sign up to get the Scoop in your email inbox.
Top Scoops
• With the fizzling of the latest effort to replace Barack Obama’s health care program, Congress and President Trump focus their attention on tax reform. Watch for big announcements today.
• Recent reports say cases of sexually transmitted disease are at record highs in California and the U.S. And people in Fresno County contribute more than their share.
• A teacher at Bullard High School was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of what Clovis police described as “ongoing sexual assaults” against a woman.
• Are there Band-Aids big enough to heal an aging, crumbling and (now) leaking Bulldog Stadium? Possibly, if Fresno State acts now, Marek Warszawski says.
• The former boyfriend of a Fresno woman found dead this month was armed with two guns and appeared “paranoid, furtive, nervous,” police say.
• A Visalia mom said she feared for her son’s safety after students labeled him a white supremacist when he wore a sweatshirt featuring the design of the Confederate flag.
• There’s a new locale for the Fresno County Republican Party fundraiser featuring Joe Arpaio, the controversial former Arizona sheriff.
Watch This Video
• There are countless reasons why county fairs remain awesome. Where else will you find something like this?
Good Stuff to Know
• Does your dog really love you? Or is it all just about the food? A neuroscientist has answers.
• Is “It” possible for people to confuse Ronald McDonald with Pennywise? Shouldn’t be. But ... yeah.
• Twitter has tapped a few users to test a doubling of its character limit, from 140 to 280. The immediate result? More room for snark:
The joke's on us of course. 10 years of 140-character Twitter means we now automatically think in thoughts of that length. Any more and it gets um like the thingy, y'know, the whatsit when it got the doohickey after all the, what was it, yes. I feel uncomfortable. Must lie down.— Elainovision Extra (@scattermoon) September 27, 2017
• Snake, Pac-Man and other nifty games of yore are back, thanks to today’s Google Doodle.
Outrè Scoops
• Sen. Peyton Manning? Imagine the chant at his campaign rallies: “OMAHA! OMAHA! OMAHA!” (He’d run in Tennessee, though.)
