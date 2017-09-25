More Videos

  Hundreds of NFL players sit, take a knee in reaction to Trump

    During President Trump's speech at a rally in Huntsville, Ala. on Sept. 22, 2017, he said any player who sits during the national anthem is a "son of a bitch." Trump's comments ultimately led to protests by more than 200 NFL players, coaches and owners during national anthems before games Sept. 24.

Morning Scoop

Morning Scoop

Enjoy a quick peruse of today's news

Morning Scoop

Janet Jackson. Derek Carr prays during #TakeAKnee. Our official dinosaur

By Jody Murray

jmurray@fresnobee.com

September 25, 2017 7:20 AM

It’s Monday, Sept. 25, 2017. Welcome to your Morning Scoop of fresh headlines and general good stuff. Sign up to get the Scoop in your email inbox.

Top Scoops

• How good was Janet Jackson last night at Save Mart Center? “For nearly two hours, she electrified a crowd that was holding power lines while standing in water and begging for more,” reviewer Rory Appleton says.

• Sunday was one of the most surreal in NFL history, as more than 200 players expressed their reaction to President Trump’s criticism of players who protest during the national anthem. Trump this morning tweeted that his objection “has nothing to do with race.”

• The actions by Raider quarterback and Fresno State proto-legend Derek Carr during the anthem last night in Washington, D.C. were quintessentially Carr.

• Back in 2010, when the Obama administration began to pony up the first billions for California’s high-speed rail project, it was expected the Valley segments would be done by the end of September 2017. Welp.

• Is city design of an intersection next to Fresno State to blame for a collision in which a motorcyclist lost his leg? That’s for a jury to decide.

• A bill introduced by two Fresno legislators would require California to document suicides by military veterans.

Watch This Video

• “Bill! Bill! Bill! Bill!”

  Girls dancing on the elevator for Snapchat surprised by scientist Bill Nye

    In an elevator in Las Vegas on Sept. 22, 2017, Savanah Prosch was simply Snapchatting her and her friends dancing. When the elevator doors suddenly opened, they were stunned to see it was Bill Nye the Science Guy. "Hi, girls," Nye said as he joined them in the elevator. Prosch told Storyful that Nye was nice and asked if they wanted pictures. The girls were in Las Vegas for the Life is Beautiful music and art festival, which Nye appeared at on the same date this video was shot.

Good Stuff to Know

A dinosaur with Fresno County (area) roots is officially California’s representative from the Cretaceous era. Meet Augustynolophus (that’s “AW-gus-TEEN-oh-low-fuss”).

• A water line burst Sunday at Fresno State’s Bulldog Stadium, sending a river of mud through the south endzone.

• Here’s an up-close look what people in the know describe as a “good” forest fire – one that is as much about renewal as it is destruction.

• A Republican congressman will introduce a “conservative Dream Act” today that would provide a pathway to citizenship for as many as 2.5 million young undocumented immigrants, but one that is long and involves “extreme vetting.”

• Fresno native and NBA star Quincy Pondexter recently revealed the upshot of an infection discovered after knee surgeries. “I was close to dying,” he said.

Outrè Scoops

• So she was inside a restaurant when she was bitten several times by a copperhead snake? Not. Reassuring.

Jody Murray: 559-441-6367, @jmurray59

