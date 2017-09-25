Janet Jackson. Derek Carr prays during #TakeAKnee. Our official dinosaur

More Videos 1:44 Hundreds of NFL players sit, take a knee in reaction to Trump Pause 0:11 Girls dancing on the elevator for Snapchat surprised by scientist Bill Nye 1:54 High-speed rail's challenges in the Valley 1:57 SLO climber describes the grueling search for missing hikers in the Sierra 2:41 Tiny patients and nursing staff who cared for them early on in trying times in their young lives reunite 3:53 One of the best Elvis tribute performers may be outside this roadside pitstop 0:29 Watch Oakland Raiders RB Marshawn Lynch show his dance skills 1:37 Talking to teens early could help Fresno County reduce number of preterm births 0:51 Who is Fresno State's starting quarterback now? 1:32 In the middle of an alfalfa field, Surf Ranch lures world-class riders to world-class waves Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Hundreds of NFL players sit, take a knee in reaction to Trump During President Trump's speech at a rally in Huntsville, Ala. on Sept. 22, 2017, he said any player who sits during the national anthem is a "son of a bitch." Trump's comments ultimately led to protests by more than 200 NFL players, coaches and owners during national anthems before games Sept. 24. During President Trump's speech at a rally in Huntsville, Ala. on Sept. 22, 2017, he said any player who sits during the national anthem is a "son of a bitch." Trump's comments ultimately led to protests by more than 200 NFL players, coaches and owners during national anthems before games Sept. 24.

During President Trump's speech at a rally in Huntsville, Ala. on Sept. 22, 2017, he said any player who sits during the national anthem is a "son of a bitch." Trump's comments ultimately led to protests by more than 200 NFL players, coaches and owners during national anthems before games Sept. 24.