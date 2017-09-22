More Videos

  Sky-high view of Millerton Lake and Friant Dam

    Such a beautiful day! We took to the skies over the Millerton Lake, Mariner's Point and the San Joaquin River Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017 to say good bye to summer and hello to fall. The autumn equinox begins at 1:02 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 22.

Such a beautiful day! We took to the skies over the Millerton Lake, Mariner's Point and the San Joaquin River Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017 to say good bye to summer and hello to fall. The autumn equinox begins at 1:02 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 22.
Such a beautiful day! We took to the skies over the Millerton Lake, Mariner's Point and the San Joaquin River Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017 to say good bye to summer and hello to fall. The autumn equinox begins at 1:02 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 22.
Fresno tweaks its pot rules. How to save $ at Big Fresno Fair. Soar over Millerton Lake

By Jody Murray

jmurray@fresnobee.com

September 22, 2017 7:21 AM

It's Friday, Sept. 22, 2017. Welcome to your Morning Scoop of fresh headlines and general good stuff.

Top Scoops

• In the video above, The Bee’s Scoopy 2 drone takes us on a flight around Millerton Lake and the San Joaquin River. Enjoy!

Recycling centers in shopping center parking lots are an eyesore and a blot on nearby businesses, Fresno City Council members said by voting to effectively shut down many of them.

• The City Council also rejected an attempt to lock down a restriction on the number of marijuana plants allowed per Fresno home. However, the council stayed the course in its rejection of recreational dispensaries.

• The boyfriend of a woman whose child was found dead in a Fresno apartment has been arrested. Authorities say the 23-month-old boy died of blunt-force trauma.

• As recovery and rescues continue after the deadly central Mexico earthquake, a quick reminder of where California stands as we wait for The Big One.

• “Rocket Man!” “Dotard!” “Madman!” Nuclear-powered word games between the U.S. and North Korea drag on. And what’s a dotard, anyway?

Watch This Video

• This explainer about internet bots is cool and scary but mostly cool.

  • How bots are taking over our lives

    Bots make up more than half of all internet traffic and are seamlessly integrated into our everyday lives, here's how they work.

How bots are taking over our lives

Bots make up more than half of all internet traffic and are seamlessly integrated into our everyday lives, here's how they work.

Maureen Chowdhury and Patrick Gleason McClatchy

Good Stuff to Know

• The Big Fresno Fair is just a couple weeks away. We’ve got a bunch of ways to save money when you go.

• Has the “put a unicorn on everything” craze gone too far? (Pro tip: This is a rhetorical question.)

• Who is Fresno State’s starting quarterback: Chason Virgil or Marcus McMaryion? Columnist Marek Warszawski ponders the choice coach Jeff Tedford has to make.

• Someone in the “Game of Thrones” cast got a haircut, and many fans have freaked out.

Outrè Scoops

A man stole shrimp from the frozen meat bins at a Fresno Save Mart, police said. He’s now cooling down in jail.

• A truck carrying 40,000 pounds of vodka tipped over on a North Carolina highway. It’s ... unhappy hour.

Jody Murray: 559-441-6367, @jmurray59

