Fresno tweaks its pot rules. How to save $ at Big Fresno Fair. Soar over Millerton Lake

More Videos 1:04 Sky-high view of Millerton Lake and Friant Dam Pause 1:44 How to avoid getting bitten by a dog 0:26 Man detained after shooting in southwest Fresno 1:14 New Hoover High football coach celebrates first win 1:39 Food, hungry law enforcement: How it all came together 1:32 In the middle of an alfalfa field, Surf Ranch lures world-class riders to world-class waves 1:20 How do you know if you are a victim of identity theft? 1:02 Big changes are underway in the Tower District 1:09 After 50 years, portions of Fulton Street are open to traffic. Here's what it's like. 0:46 Fish for free? Saturday is your day to give fishing a try ... no license required Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Sky-high view of Millerton Lake and Friant Dam Such a beautiful day! We took to the skies over the Millerton Lake, Mariner's Point and the San Joaquin River Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017 to say good bye to summer and hello to fall. The autumn equinox begins at 1:02 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 22. Such a beautiful day! We took to the skies over the Millerton Lake, Mariner's Point and the San Joaquin River Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017 to say good bye to summer and hello to fall. The autumn equinox begins at 1:02 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 22.

Such a beautiful day! We took to the skies over the Millerton Lake, Mariner's Point and the San Joaquin River Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017 to say good bye to summer and hello to fall. The autumn equinox begins at 1:02 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 22.