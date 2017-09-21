Finish work continues where the new Anthropologie will be located in Fig Garden Village on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017 in Fresno.
Fig Garden Village facelift. A real Death Wish drink. A perfect wave miles from an ocean

September 21, 2017 7:28 AM

It’s Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017. Welcome to your Morning Scoop of fresh headlines and general good stuff. Sign up to get the Scoop in your email inbox.

Top Scoops

• A delicate effort to rescue a young girl trapped in the rubble of her school became an emotional focus of the central Mexico earthquake that has killed at least 245 people and injured over 2,000.

• A pumped-up stationery store has arrived in Fig Garden Village’s latest facelift. Anthropologie? Not yet. Bethany Clough has the lowdown.

• She was a longtime friend and helper for an elderly Fresno woman. On Wednesday, she was sentenced to prison for draining the 91-year-old’s bank account.

• A former L.A. mayor wants to be California’s governor, and hopes Central Valley voters can help make it happen.

California’s House Republicans are being pressured by health-care activists to oppose the latest effort to repeal Obamacare.

• A group of about 40 protesters walked out of a town hall put on by California Congressman Tom McClintock last night.

• A big “huzzah” for this young man. Security camera footage is rarely this rewarding.

    Melissa Vang was thrilled. "God bless this young man's heart," she wrote in a Facebook post that included this video. It shows Tyler Opdyke, 18, leaving her husband's wallet stuffed with $1,500 in cash to her doorstep in Elk Grove after waiting for someone to answer the door. Vang apologized for not opening the door to strangers, but later found the the teen and thanked him.

Melissa Vang was thrilled. "God bless this young man's heart," she wrote in a Facebook post that included this video. It shows Tyler Opdyke, 18, leaving her husband's wallet stuffed with $1,500 in cash to her doorstep in Elk Grove after waiting for someone to answer the door. Vang apologized for not opening the door to strangers, but later found the the teen and thanked him.

Good Stuff to Know

• Let us take you on a tour of surfing icon Kelly Slater’s Surf Ranch, where world-class riders can catch perfectly engineered waves ... in the middle of an alfalfa field south of Lemoore.

• Just guessing a company called Death Wish Coffee didn’t want its products to kill us. But they could.

Death Wish Coffee is recalling this canned cold brew drink after scientists performed tests showing that its production process leaves the risk of the deadly toxin that causes botulism.
• A reminder: The Raiders went 0-10 at the start of Derek Carr’s pro quarterback career. He’s now one win away from reaching the .500 mark.

• This morning’s chilling statistic: Cops in New York, in a single bust, seized enough fentanyl to kill everyone in Texas.

• Heads up, Dodge pickup owners (or anybody who knows one): There’s a recall.

Outrè Scoops

• A convenience store worker in New Mexico was suspended for shooting a robber. “I would do it again,” she said.

• A teenager snuck out of the family home and took a Lyft to see her boyfriend. Her ride home ended in disaster.

