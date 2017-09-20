Caller ID phone scam. Hey, bae, new Words with Friends. Women’s Conference wrap

It’s Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. Welcome to your Morning Scoop of fresh headlines and general good stuff. Sign up to get the Scoop in your email inbox.
Top Scoops
• Here’s why, if you bought a ticket for an event in Fresno, chances are good you’ll have to leave your backpack or purse at home.
• This is big: Westlands Water District turned its back on California WaterFix, which could mean the death knell for the $17.1 billion project commonly known as “the Delta tunnels.”
• See Tuesday’s Central California Women’s Conference through the eyes of columnist Marek Warszawski. And keynote speaker Amy Purdy brought the inspiration: “Instead of looking at all of our obstacles as something negative or bad, maybe we can begin to look at them as blessings.”
• A father and his two children are recovering from being struck by lightning in Sequoia National Park.
• Hurricane Maria slammed into Puerto Rico early this morning, carrying winds of more than 150 mph. Here’s the latest.
• The death toll in Mexico has surpassed 200 following Tuesday’s 7.1 earthquake as rescuers look for survivors in collapsed buildings.
Watch This Video
• Amy Purdy may have been the most inspiring keynote speaker the Women’s Conference has had in years.
Good Stuff to Know
• Words with Friends obsessives, take heed: You now can defeat friends and family with “hangry,” “yas” and “bestie.”
• A phone scam called “caller ID spoofing” is one of the latest ways in which human scum try to separate you from your money. Beware.
• The transformation of Fulton Mall into Fulton Street took a big step Tuesday, when one-third of the roadway opened to traffic. We took it for a test drive.
• Faith leaders prayed, sang and chanted outside Rep. Devin Nunes’ office in Visalia, expressing concerns about federal policies on immigration and health care.
Outrè Scoops
• After bullies threw rocks at his boy, and the child wanted to wear a mask to school, an Idaho dad made a wrenching plea on Facebook: “My heart is in pieces right now...”
Jody Murray: 559-441-6367, @jmurray59
Comments