Weed in your wine. Women’s conference today. Mourning Breanna

It’s Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. Welcome to your Morning Scoop of fresh headlines and general good stuff. Sign up to get the Scoop in your email inbox.
Top Scoops
• Central California Women’s Conference is today at the downtown convention center. Here’s our profile on para-athlete Amy Purdy, the keynote speaker.
• “We wanted to see what all the commotion was about,” said one of the folks browsing Hustler Hollywood, the sexytimes boutique for the boudoir that performed a soft opening Monday. Our Brianna Calix offers a tour.
• The emotional shock over the death of 22-year-old Breanna Bradford, allegedly at the hands of her former boyfriend, reverberated from Fresno to Hanford.
• SoCal lit up Twitter after a 3.6 earthquake struck near Westwood late last night. Some made a point of being unimpressed.
#earthquake 3.6 That's it? In California that's like: pic.twitter.com/rpbZzGZV3Z— Own Your Masters (@ThaArchitect) September 19, 2017
• Lawyers rolled out their opening arguments in a Fresno murder trial in which the victim was killed by a ricochet bullet.
• A poll says more than half of California voters feel the state’s housing affordability crisis is so bad they’ve considered moving.
Watch This Video
• Dog cam + Bring Your Pooch Night at a soccer match = this >>
Good Stuff to Know
• California is the only state that allows the sale of wine infused with marijuana. Good luck finding a bottle, though.
• This list of things to do and see around Fresno is aimed at newcomers, but it’s useful for us old-timers, too.
• It appears Marie Callender’s wasn’t getting enough love from local restaurant-goers. Farewell.
• A reminder before you take that jaunt to the coast: Pismo Beach Pier is closed for rehab.
• If you get a call from someone at Fresno Yosemite International Airport asking for money, watch out: It’s likely a scam.
• Here are details about Target’s recall of 178,000 bedroom dressers that are unstable and could fall onto toddlers.
Outrè Scoops
• This story involving staff at a Florida hospital, babies and gonzo social media posts is weird weird weird.
• Just in time for the start of Christmas shopping: Toys R Us might file for bankruptcy.
Jody Murray: 559-441-6367, @jmurray59
Comments