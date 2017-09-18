There’s a good reason why children born in September fare so well.
There’s a good reason why children born in September fare so well. PETR KRATOCHVIL
There’s a good reason why children born in September fare so well. PETR KRATOCHVIL
Morning Scoop

Morning Scoop

Enjoy a quick peruse of today's news

Morning Scoop

September babies are awesome. Tower District’s big changes. Kaepernick ‘ready right now’

By Jody Murray

jmurray@fresnobee.com

September 18, 2017 7:21 AM

It’s Monday, Sept. 18, 2017. Welcome to your Morning Scoop of fresh headlines and general good stuff. Sign up to get the Scoop in your email inbox.

Top Scoops

• Last night’s Emmy Awards sported big wins for streaming services, red carpet glitterage and ... Sean Spicer?

• Hundreds of people marched in the Tower District last night to support DACA and protest the Trump administration’s decision to end the program that protects people who came to the U.S. illegally as children.

• Can businesses that defined Fulton Mall survive after the shopping area becomes Fulton Street?

More Videos

What's the future of these businesses as Fulton Mall becomes Fulton Street? 2:13

What's the future of these businesses as Fulton Mall becomes Fulton Street?

Pause
Trump retweets mock GIF of him hitting Hillary Clinton with golf ball 0:39

Trump retweets mock GIF of him hitting Hillary Clinton with golf ball

Big changes are underway in the Tower District 1:02

Big changes are underway in the Tower District

Firefighters tackle Mission Fire near North Fork on the ground and in the air 1:22

Firefighters tackle Mission Fire near North Fork on the ground and in the air

Here's what 400 scrambled eggs look like at Batter Up 0:18

Here's what 400 scrambled eggs look like at Batter Up

Sheriff's Office seeks three armed burglars in Squaw Valley 0:47

Sheriff's Office seeks three armed burglars in Squaw Valley

Watch Marshawn Lynch show his dance skills 0:29

Watch Marshawn Lynch show his dance skills

Fresno State center Aaron Mitchell postgame at No. 6 Washington 3:57

Fresno State center Aaron Mitchell postgame at No. 6 Washington

Food, hungry law enforcement: How it all came together 1:39

Food, hungry law enforcement: How it all came together

Derek Carr to Pat Hill: Are you going to recruit me or not? 0:59

Derek Carr to Pat Hill: Are you going to recruit me or not?

  • What's the future of these businesses as Fulton Mall becomes Fulton Street?

    Business owners talk about the challenges they are going through and the hopes they have for Fulton Street -- the former Fulton Mall -- which once was heralded as an urban trophy.

What's the future of these businesses as Fulton Mall becomes Fulton Street?

Business owners talk about the challenges they are going through and the hopes they have for Fulton Street -- the former Fulton Mall -- which once was heralded as an urban trophy.

Eric Paul Zamora The Fresno Bee

• “Someone told me he vanished without a trace,” says De'Anna McKnight-Bell, whose son was last seen 2011. “I just can’t accept that.”

• A man who sustained 17 stab wounds after he allegedly tried to rob a Fresno Starbucks but was subdued by a customer thinks the citizen went overboard. Lawyers say that would be a tough sell to a jury.

Watch This Video

• Another day, another Trump tweet. In this case, specifically, a retweet.

More Videos

What's the future of these businesses as Fulton Mall becomes Fulton Street? 2:13

What's the future of these businesses as Fulton Mall becomes Fulton Street?

Pause
Trump retweets mock GIF of him hitting Hillary Clinton with golf ball 0:39

Trump retweets mock GIF of him hitting Hillary Clinton with golf ball

Big changes are underway in the Tower District 1:02

Big changes are underway in the Tower District

Firefighters tackle Mission Fire near North Fork on the ground and in the air 1:22

Firefighters tackle Mission Fire near North Fork on the ground and in the air

Here's what 400 scrambled eggs look like at Batter Up 0:18

Here's what 400 scrambled eggs look like at Batter Up

Sheriff's Office seeks three armed burglars in Squaw Valley 0:47

Sheriff's Office seeks three armed burglars in Squaw Valley

Watch Marshawn Lynch show his dance skills 0:29

Watch Marshawn Lynch show his dance skills

Fresno State center Aaron Mitchell postgame at No. 6 Washington 3:57

Fresno State center Aaron Mitchell postgame at No. 6 Washington

Food, hungry law enforcement: How it all came together 1:39

Food, hungry law enforcement: How it all came together

Derek Carr to Pat Hill: Are you going to recruit me or not? 0:59

Derek Carr to Pat Hill: Are you going to recruit me or not?

  • Trump retweets mock GIF of him hitting Hillary Clinton with golf ball

    President Donald Trump retweeted a doctored clip of him appearing to hit Hillary Clinton in the back with a golf ball, knocking her down.

Trump retweets mock GIF of him hitting Hillary Clinton with golf ball

President Donald Trump retweeted a doctored clip of him appearing to hit Hillary Clinton in the back with a golf ball, knocking her down.

Alexa Ard McClatchy

Good Stuff to Know

September babies are more likely to excel in school and avoid juvenile detention, a new study says. “ABSOLUTELY,” replies the September baby typing this.

• Following Saturday’s decisive loss at No. 6 Washington, Fresno State’s football team left Red Wavers with a big question to chew on: Who’s the starting quarterback?

• When an invitation to a dance goes seriously wrong.

cottonpick1
A Minnesota high school student used this sign to ask another student to the homecoming dance.
SCREENSHOT

Colin Kaepernick, do you want to play football? “Yes. ... I’m ready right now.”

• Lots of comings, goings and name changes among Tower District businesses. Bethany Clough gets us up to date.

• Quoting columnist Dan Walters: “It’s time for liberal Californians – and that appears to be most of us – to take a chill pill.”

Outrè Scoops

• Someone tell this buffoon that chasing a child, much less his 6-year-old daughter, while wearing a clown mask is never OK.

Jody Murray: 559-441-6367, @jmurray59

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready?

View More Video