Trader Joe’s delayed. Clovis High’s T-shirt controversy. Raisins in the sun.

A view from the air shows these raisins weathered a big storm and are back in the sun 1:18

A view from the air shows these raisins weathered a big storm and are back in the sun

How not to land a rocket booster: A SpaceX blooper reel 2:09

How not to land a rocket booster: A SpaceX blooper reel

Firefighters tackle Mission Fire near North Fork on the ground and in the air 1:22

Firefighters tackle Mission Fire near North Fork on the ground and in the air

Here's what 400 scrambled eggs look like at Batter Up 0:18

Here's what 400 scrambled eggs look like at Batter Up

This 20-year-old intern has a power-supply solution worth nearly half a million dollars 2:56

This 20-year-old intern has a power-supply solution worth nearly half a million dollars

Sheriff's Office seeks three armed burglars in Squaw Valley 0:47

Sheriff's Office seeks three armed burglars in Squaw Valley

It's another Kendall Milton show as Buchanan High tops Liberty 1:49

It's another Kendall Milton show as Buchanan High tops Liberty

Food, hungry law enforcement: How it all came together 1:39

Food, hungry law enforcement: How it all came together

Fresno Unified opens its Dream Resource Center at Manchester mall 2:01

Fresno Unified opens its Dream Resource Center at Manchester mall

Firefighting from the skies: California National Guard shows aerial view of wildfires 1:25

Firefighting from the skies: California National Guard shows aerial view of wildfires

  A view from the air shows these raisins weathered a big storm and are back in the sun

    Two days after Kuldip Chatha recorded a downpour near Chestnut and Floral avenues at his raisin vineyard west of Selma, the ground appears to be dry. The state of his raisin crop, however, is still at the mercy of the weather.

Two days after Kuldip Chatha recorded a downpour near Chestnut and Floral avenues at his raisin vineyard west of Selma, the ground appears to be dry. The state of his raisin crop, however, is still at the mercy of the weather.
Two days after Kuldip Chatha recorded a downpour near Chestnut and Floral avenues at his raisin vineyard west of Selma, the ground appears to be dry. The state of his raisin crop, however, is still at the mercy of the weather. Craig Kohlruss The Fresno Bee
Trader Joe’s delayed. Clovis High’s T-shirt controversy. Raisins in the sun.

By Jody Murray

jmurray@fresnobee.com

September 15, 2017 7:16 AM

It’s Friday, Sept. 15, 2017. Welcome to your Morning Scoop of fresh headlines and general good stuff. Sign up to get the Scoop in your email inbox.

Top Scoops

• A T-shirt that was supposed to build school spirit at Clovis High has morphed into a community downer because of the symbolism behind a deceptively innocent-sounding phrase: Blue Lives Matter.

• A developing story this morning: A homemade bomb exploded on a London subway train during rush hour, leaving 22 people injured. No one is thought to be seriously hurt.

• Folks jonesing for the new Trader Joe’s in northwest Fresno will have to wait a few more months. Bethany Clough has the deets.

• We returned to a raisin field that’s bouncing back from damage caused by the big storm earlier this week. We took our drone along.

• A CHP officer stationed in San Luis Obispo and accused of driving with a blood alcohol content nearly twice the legal limit remains out of custody and on the job.

• Would you want your toddler crawling around on a cigarette smoker’s couch? No? Good call.

Watch This Video

• Solid proof that SpaceX can laugh at itself and allow us to laugh along.

  How not to land a rocket booster: A SpaceX blooper reel

    SpaceX released a blooper reel on Thursday, September 14, of its Falcon 9 rocket failing to land during testing. The rocket, designed to separate and send one stage back to Earth after launch, has made 16 successful landings.

Good Stuff to Know

• Your end-of-the-work-week jolt of hope: This whip-smart Fresno State engineering student came up with a way to shorten a public utility’s power outages. Not bad for a 20-year-old.

Movie theater subscriptions are all the rage. One Valley theater ups the ante – it’s leaning on subscriptions to keep the doors open.

• Rory Appleton gives us a peek at Roger Rocka’s latest stage show, “The Drowsy Chaperone,” which sports big musical numbers, a man musing in a chair, and rollerskating.

• This week’s roundup of entertainment tips includes Marc Anthony, the Tulare County Fair and Fiestas Patrias.

• “It’s like a dream come true,” Avenal boxer Jose Ramirez says of his next fight being nationally televised on ESPN. The undefeated fighter will headline the card at Save Mart Center in November.

• Yankees home run machine and former Bulldog Aaron Judge owns the Baltimore Orioles. In every sense. Hey, it was on Wikipedia so it must be true.

Outrè Scoops

• It’s the invention that allows people walking their dogs to pick up after their pooches with panache. Behold the Piqapoo.

Jody Murray: 559-441-6367, @jmurray59

