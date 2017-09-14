Waterspout over Tahoe. Selena Gomez’s new kidney. More Fresno Unified drama

More Videos 0:44 Fresno Unified meeting draws critics and supporters of embattled board president Pause 1:22 Firefighters tackle Mission Fire near North Fork on the ground and in the air 2:16 Zumbini classes are now open in Fresno 0:47 Police seek three armed burglars in Squaw Valley 2:53 Fresno Unified pledges safety for DACA students, encourages Congress to act 2:01 Fresno Unified opens its Dream Resource Center at Manchester mall 1:19 ESPN sideline reporter Sergio Dipp an overnight sensation for MNF debut 1:39 Food, hungry law enforcement: How it all came together 1:12 Washington coach on former Huskies consultant Jeff Tedford: 'Take his playbook' 2:15 Hurricane Irma inundated this national monument with water Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Check out this waterspout that formed over Lake Tahoe A waterspout formed over Lake Tahoe on Wednesday, as those in the California-Nevada border area saw a rare sight. David Muther shot this video lakeside from Burnt Beach in Incline Village, Nev. A waterspout formed over Lake Tahoe on Wednesday, as those in the California-Nevada border area saw a rare sight. David Muther shot this video lakeside from Burnt Beach in Incline Village, Nev. Courtesy David Muther The Fresno Bee

