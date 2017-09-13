Meet #RescueBae. And a nun with a chainsaw. Fresno Unified unveils DACA program

It’s Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017. Welcome to your Morning Scoop of fresh headlines and general good stuff. Sign up to get the Scoop in your email inbox.
• Fresno Unified today will unwrap its Dream Resource Center, a unique program designed to support undocumented students and their families.
• Based on reader response to this story, lots of folks are excited about the jobs waiting at the Ulta Beauty and Amazon warehouses going up in south Fresno.
• Five people from a Florida nursing home have died after the facility lost power when Hurricane Irma powered through the state, officials said this morning.
• In Florida they call high gas prices “gouging” because of post-Hurricane Irma scarcity. In California we call it “filling up along the coast.”
• On the other hand, a former Penthouse magazine exec opened his 27,000-square-foot Boca Raton villa to 70 foster kids displaced by Irma. Well-played, sir.
• This nun has a chainsaw and she knows what to do with it (after Irma).
• Meet the man they call the “hot rescue guy,” or simply #RescueBae. Because we all need some hurricane relief.
• The annual ranking of colleges and universities by U.S. News and World Report is out. Here’s how our local beacons of knowledge fared.
• “When tough times hit, this is who we are,” Jamie Fox said at Tuesday night’s celeb fundraiser, which rounded up millions in hurricane relief.
• Apple has not been even slightly cagey about the big price of the iPhone X, which it unveiled Tuesday. Because it knows the faithful are (largely) happy to pay it.
• Can Fresno State quarterback Chason Virgil tuck the ball and run for those tough yards when they’re needed? Marek Warszawski says the young man’s starting job might depend on it.
• Put down the voodoo dolls and prayer beads, Dodgers fans. The Streak is over.
• Check out the makeover of a northeast Fresno bowling alley, which is rolling the, uh, dice that it will attract a younger crowd.
• The “Star Wars” franchise can be rough on directors. But the latest shakeup has a VERY familiar face returning for “Episode IX.”
• Police in SoCal were unable to talk a suspect off a roof. So an 83-year-man literally took matters into his own hands.
