Raz Halili of Kemah, Texas, wanted to help during the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, so he used his boat to help people stranded in floodwaters. Now he’s known as the “hot rescue guy.”
Meet #RescueBae. And a nun with a chainsaw. Fresno Unified unveils DACA program

By Jody Murray

September 13, 2017 7:19 AM

It’s Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017. Welcome to your Morning Scoop of fresh headlines and general good stuff. Sign up to get the Scoop in your email inbox.

Top Scoops

Fresno Unified today will unwrap its Dream Resource Center, a unique program designed to support undocumented students and their families.

Edison High students discuss concerns over Trump's DACA decision 0:52

Edison High students discuss concerns over Trump's DACA decision

Nun with chainsaw gets to work on post-Irma cleanup 0:23

Nun with chainsaw gets to work on post-Irma cleanup

Audio of attacks featured at Clovis 9/11 ceremony 2:51

Audio of attacks featured at Clovis 9/11 ceremony

Firefighters tackle Mission Fire near North Fork on the ground and in the air 1:22

Firefighters tackle Mission Fire near North Fork on the ground and in the air

Plane crashes into a parking lot after clipping the tree tops 0:31

Plane crashes into a parking lot after clipping the tree tops

Watch Fresno Unified board president Brooke Ashjian's statement on LGBT controversy 5:46

Watch Fresno Unified board president Brooke Ashjian's statement on LGBT controversy

As Hurricane Harvey floods Houston, a man dives for fish inside his house 0:31

As Hurricane Harvey floods Houston, a man dives for fish inside his house

Alabama's Nick Saban on Fresno State: 'This is a much, much improved team' 0:55

Alabama's Nick Saban on Fresno State: 'This is a much, much improved team'

Railroad Fire incident commander updates progress, and it's good news 2:29

Railroad Fire incident commander updates progress, and it's good news

    A walkout at Edison High was being planned, but a new Dream Center will be opened instead.

• Based on reader response to this story, lots of folks are excited about the jobs waiting at the Ulta Beauty and Amazon warehouses going up in south Fresno.

Five people from a Florida nursing home have died after the facility lost power when Hurricane Irma powered through the state, officials said this morning.

• In Florida they call high gas prices “gouging” because of post-Hurricane Irma scarcity. In California we call it “filling up along the coast.”

• On the other hand, a former Penthouse magazine exec opened his 27,000-square-foot Boca Raton villa to 70 foster kids displaced by Irma. Well-played, sir.

This nun has a chainsaw and she knows what to do with it (after Irma).

    Sister Margaret Ann caught an off-duty Miami-Dade Police Department officer's attention as she was doing her part to help her neighborhood recover after Hurricane Irma on Sept. 12, 2017. The department posted this video and some photos of her cutting trees.

Good Stuff to Know

• Meet the man they call the “hot rescue guy,” or simply #RescueBae. Because we all need some hurricane relief.

• The annual ranking of colleges and universities by U.S. News and World Report is out. Here’s how our local beacons of knowledge fared.

Jamie Foxx took part in “Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Harvey Relief” at ABC Studios on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017 in New York.
CHARLES SYKES AP

• “When tough times hit, this is who we are,” Jamie Fox said at Tuesday night’s celeb fundraiser, which rounded up millions in hurricane relief.

• Apple has not been even slightly cagey about the big price of the iPhone X, which it unveiled Tuesday. Because it knows the faithful are (largely) happy to pay it.

• Can Fresno State quarterback Chason Virgil tuck the ball and run for those tough yards when they’re needed? Marek Warszawski says the young man’s starting job might depend on it.

• Put down the voodoo dolls and prayer beads, Dodgers fans. The Streak is over.

• Check out the makeover of a northeast Fresno bowling alley, which is rolling the, uh, dice that it will attract a younger crowd.

• The “Star Wars” franchise can be rough on directors. But the latest shakeup has a VERY familiar face returning for “Episode IX.”

Outrè Scoops

• Police in SoCal were unable to talk a suspect off a roof. So an 83-year-man literally took matters into his own hands.

Jody Murray: 559-441-6367, @jmurray59

