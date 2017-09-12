Oh, my, Sergio Dipp. The battle over DACA. Downtown roads closed for bullet train

It’s Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017. Welcome to your Morning Scoop of fresh headlines and general good stuff. Sign up to get the Scoop in your email inbox.
• Fresno Unified’s board of trustees will discuss next month whether to demote, censure or otherwise discipline president Brooke Ashjian because of his controversial comments about the LGBT community.
• Downtown business such as popular market/diner Central Fish are worried about construction and road shutdowns starting this month for work on the high-speed rail project.
• It wasn’t around for long, but last night’s thunderstorm made quite an impression, eh?
• California on Monday formally challenged with a lawsuit the Trump administration’s directive to rescind DACA, a program protecting unauthorized young immigrants from deportation.
• The annual 9/11 remembrance ceremony at Pelco headquarters in Clovis was its usual beautiful self.
• A rookie sideline reporter for “Monday Night Football” became an overnight hashtag with his jittery performance. Welcome, #SergioDipp.
• Ted Cruz’s verified Twitter account “liked” a porn video. His office blames a hack.
• Here’s why Shehadey Tower at Save Mart Center will glow scarlet this month.
• The Dodgers lost again today. Yes, today, as the storm-delayed game in San Francisco ended at 2:10 a.m.
• No, looters didn’t attack Richard Branson during Hurricane Irma. And a 2005 disaster movie didn’t predict hurricanes called Irma and Harvey. But there have been a lot of storm-related hoaxes.
• How strong was Hurricane Irma? It changed the color of these islands.
• This was not a good time for go for a swim in the surf. Not. At. All.
