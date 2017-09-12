ESPN reporter Sergio Dipp, who is from Mexico and works full time at ESPN Deportes, struggled to get through his Monday Night Football sideline report during the first quarter. He did not return to the airwaves the remainder of the game broadcast.
ESPN reporter Sergio Dipp, who is from Mexico and works full time at ESPN Deportes, struggled to get through his Monday Night Football sideline report during the first quarter. He did not return to the airwaves the remainder of the game broadcast. Youtube screen shot
ESPN reporter Sergio Dipp, who is from Mexico and works full time at ESPN Deportes, struggled to get through his Monday Night Football sideline report during the first quarter. He did not return to the airwaves the remainder of the game broadcast. Youtube screen shot
Morning Scoop

Morning Scoop

Enjoy a quick peruse of today's news

Morning Scoop

Oh, my, Sergio Dipp. The battle over DACA. Downtown roads closed for bullet train

By Jody Murray

jmurray@fresnobee.com

September 12, 2017 7:22 AM

It’s Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017. Welcome to your Morning Scoop of fresh headlines and general good stuff. Sign up to get the Scoop in your email inbox.

Top Scoops

• Fresno Unified’s board of trustees will discuss next month whether to demote, censure or otherwise discipline president Brooke Ashjian because of his controversial comments about the LGBT community.

• Downtown business such as popular market/diner Central Fish are worried about construction and road shutdowns starting this month for work on the high-speed rail project.

• It wasn’t around for long, but last night’s thunderstorm made quite an impression, eh?

• California on Monday formally challenged with a lawsuit the Trump administration’s directive to rescind DACA, a program protecting unauthorized young immigrants from deportation.

Watch This Video

• The annual 9/11 remembrance ceremony at Pelco headquarters in Clovis was its usual beautiful self.

Good Stuff to Know

• A rookie sideline reporter for “Monday Night Football” became an overnight hashtag with his jittery performance. Welcome, #SergioDipp.

Ted Cruz’s verified Twitter account “liked” a porn video. His office blames a hack.

• Here’s why Shehadey Tower at Save Mart Center will glow scarlet this month.

The Dodgers lost again today. Yes, today, as the storm-delayed game in San Francisco ended at 2:10 a.m.

• No, looters didn’t attack Richard Branson during Hurricane Irma. And a 2005 disaster movie didn’t predict hurricanes called Irma and Harvey. But there have been a lot of storm-related hoaxes.

• How strong was Hurricane Irma? It changed the color of these islands.

Outrè Scoops

• This was not a good time for go for a swim in the surf. Not. At. All.

Jody Murray: 559-441-6367, @jmurray59

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready?

You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready? 1:23

You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready?
Public's help sought to identify Madera store robbers 0:18

Public's help sought to identify Madera store robbers
Audio of attacks featured at Clovis 9/11 ceremony 2:51

Audio of attacks featured at Clovis 9/11 ceremony

View More Video