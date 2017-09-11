Charcoal on teeth. Loaded bloody marys. A Hurricane Irma wedding

More Videos

Be cautious with teeth whitening trend, an expert warns 1:22

Be cautious with teeth whitening trend, an expert warns

Pause
Hurricane Irma impacts west Florida 1:12

Hurricane Irma impacts west Florida

Cliff divers take the plunge from 88 feet up 1:53

Cliff divers take the plunge from 88 feet up

Watch the recovery of a car and two bodies from the Kings River 3:11

Watch the recovery of a car and two bodies from the Kings River

Police seek credit card thief 0:47

Police seek credit card thief

Pacific Southwest Building's general manager talks about the opening of Fulton Street 1:03

Pacific Southwest Building's general manager talks about the opening of Fulton Street

First Rubik's Cube competition held in Fresno area 1:28

First Rubik's Cube competition held in Fresno area

Firefighters tackle Mission Fire near North Fork on the ground and in the air 1:22

Firefighters tackle Mission Fire near North Fork on the ground and in the air

Railroad Fire incident commander updates progress, and it's good news 2:29

Railroad Fire incident commander updates progress, and it's good news

Pismo Beach's housing market: 3 numbers to know 0:46

Pismo Beach's housing market: 3 numbers to know

  • Be cautious with teeth whitening trend, an expert warns

    Nicole Nalchajian, a Fresno orthodontist, wants to caution people about the trend for teeth whitening: brushing with charcoal and clay and swishing with coconut oil to whiten teeth.

Nicole Nalchajian, a Fresno orthodontist, wants to caution people about the trend for teeth whitening: brushing with charcoal and clay and swishing with coconut oil to whiten teeth. John Walker The Fresno Bee
Nicole Nalchajian, a Fresno orthodontist, wants to caution people about the trend for teeth whitening: brushing with charcoal and clay and swishing with coconut oil to whiten teeth. John Walker The Fresno Bee
Morning Scoop

Morning Scoop

Enjoy a quick peruse of today's news

Morning Scoop

Charcoal on teeth. Loaded bloody marys. A Hurricane Irma wedding

By Jody Murray

jmurray@fresnobee.com

September 11, 2017 7:19 AM

It’s Monday, Sept. 11, 2017. Welcome to your Morning Scoop of fresh headlines and general good stuff. Sign up to get the Scoop in your email inbox.

Top Scoops

• Holding photos and reading names of loved ones lost 16 years ago, 9/11 victims' relatives marked the anniversary of the attacks at ground zero this morning with a solemn and personal ceremony.

The latest on Irma, now a tropical storm but still packing winds near hurricane force winds. After thundering through Florida, its outer bands have reached Georgia.

Who’s smoking pot? A nationwide survey says the rate of young users (17 and younger) is at a 14-year low.

Charles Manson is far from the only notorious inmate at Corcoran state prison. Here are six others.

• Why, after soaking-wet winter, are we enduring an abundance of wildfires? We’ve got some answers.

• The death toll from the 8.2 earthquake that struck southwestern Mexico last week has risen to 90, authorities said.

Watch This Video

• The power of Irma.

More Videos

Be cautious with teeth whitening trend, an expert warns 1:22

Be cautious with teeth whitening trend, an expert warns

Pause
Hurricane Irma impacts west Florida 1:12

Hurricane Irma impacts west Florida

Cliff divers take the plunge from 88 feet up 1:53

Cliff divers take the plunge from 88 feet up

Watch the recovery of a car and two bodies from the Kings River 3:11

Watch the recovery of a car and two bodies from the Kings River

Police seek credit card thief 0:47

Police seek credit card thief

Pacific Southwest Building's general manager talks about the opening of Fulton Street 1:03

Pacific Southwest Building's general manager talks about the opening of Fulton Street

First Rubik's Cube competition held in Fresno area 1:28

First Rubik's Cube competition held in Fresno area

Firefighters tackle Mission Fire near North Fork on the ground and in the air 1:22

Firefighters tackle Mission Fire near North Fork on the ground and in the air

Railroad Fire incident commander updates progress, and it's good news 2:29

Railroad Fire incident commander updates progress, and it's good news

Pismo Beach's housing market: 3 numbers to know 0:46

Pismo Beach's housing market: 3 numbers to know

  • Hurricane Irma impacts west Florida

    Hurricane Irma made landfall in parts of west Florida, with strong winds and rain impacting many communities, on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017

Hurricane Irma impacts west Florida

Hurricane Irma made landfall in parts of west Florida, with strong winds and rain impacting many communities, on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017

Maureen Chowdhury McClatchy

Good Stuff to Know

• What do charcoal, mud paste and coconut oil have to do with sparkling teeth? What, indeed.

• Nearly 270 people evacuated because of the Railroad Fire returned home last weekend. “We can’t say it enough how thankful and appreciative we are,” one said.

• Where are the most loaded bloody marys in town? Wonder no more. Meanwhile, a beer-centric restaurant with some eye-catching designs at the bar has opened in Madera.

• If you believe in moral victories, Fresno State’s football team secured one against No. 1 Alabama. Next up: A chance to double down at No. 6 Washington in Seattle.

• Speaking of sports: SLOANE STEPHENS! Woo!

Outrè Scoops

• These two National Guardsmen had an intimate beach wedding all planned, complete with a white, poofy dress for the bride. Then Irma happened. So they improvised.

Jody Murray: 559-441-6367, @jmurray59

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready?

View More Video