Charcoal on teeth. Loaded bloody marys. A Hurricane Irma wedding

Top Scoops
• Holding photos and reading names of loved ones lost 16 years ago, 9/11 victims' relatives marked the anniversary of the attacks at ground zero this morning with a solemn and personal ceremony.
• The latest on Irma, now a tropical storm but still packing winds near hurricane force winds. After thundering through Florida, its outer bands have reached Georgia.
• Who’s smoking pot? A nationwide survey says the rate of young users (17 and younger) is at a 14-year low.
• Charles Manson is far from the only notorious inmate at Corcoran state prison. Here are six others.
• Why, after soaking-wet winter, are we enduring an abundance of wildfires? We’ve got some answers.
• The death toll from the 8.2 earthquake that struck southwestern Mexico last week has risen to 90, authorities said.
Watch This Video
• The power of Irma.
Good Stuff to Know
• What do charcoal, mud paste and coconut oil have to do with sparkling teeth? What, indeed.
• Nearly 270 people evacuated because of the Railroad Fire returned home last weekend. “We can’t say it enough how thankful and appreciative we are,” one said.
• Where are the most loaded bloody marys in town? Wonder no more. Meanwhile, a beer-centric restaurant with some eye-catching designs at the bar has opened in Madera.
• If you believe in moral victories, Fresno State’s football team secured one against No. 1 Alabama. Next up: A chance to double down at No. 6 Washington in Seattle.
• Speaking of sports: SLOANE STEPHENS! Woo!
Outrè Scoops
• These two National Guardsmen had an intimate beach wedding all planned, complete with a white, poofy dress for the bride. Then Irma happened. So they improvised.
Jody Murray: 559-441-6367, @jmurray59
