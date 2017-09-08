Sloane Stephens soars. Earthquake in Mexico. Pumpkin spice lattes return

It’s Friday, Sept. 8, 2017. Welcome to your Morning Scoop of fresh headlines and general good stuff. Sign up to get the Scoop in your email inbox.
Top Scoops
• One of the strongest earthquakes ever recorded in Mexico struck its southern Pacific coast Thursday night. As of early this morning at least 32 were dead.
• A big cheer for Sloane Stephens, a tennis player with Fresno roots who has powered into the U.S. Open women’s final.
• What is the latest on the path of Hurricane Irma?
• Firefighters appeared to entering the endgame in their battles against the Railroad and Mission fires. Gov. Brown declared a state of emergency in three Valley counties, while fire smoke has become a health hazard in Oakhurst.
• A lawsuit accuses Fresno Unified School District of negligent supervision of a teacher’s assistant charged with kissing a female elementary school student.
• What you need to know about the gigantic security breach at Equifax. It’s a potential nightmare for people worried about ID theft.
Watch This Video
• A timelapse captures the angry flames of a blaze easily seen in Portland, Oregon.
Good Stuff to Know
• Can Fresno State’s football team cover the 43.5-point spread it’s been given for Saturday afternoon’s game at Alabama? A better question: How did the Bulldogs find themselves playing behemoths on back-to-back weekends (Washington awaits Sept. 16)?
• Do you know what your homeowner insurance covers? Don’t wait for a disaster to strike before finding out.
• Steel yourself, because here they come: Instagram selfies of people with their Starbucks pumpkin spice lattes.
• Joshua Tehee’s runs down the cool things (Marlon Wayans!) to do (Fresno Filmworks!) in the week to come.
• A Fresno filmmaker premieres his mockumentary, “Brick Madness” – about an imaginary Lego-building tournament – Saturday at Tower Theatre.
Outrè Scoops
• What’s for lunch? A Swiss supermarket chain is selling burgers seasoned with mealworm larvae. YUM.
Jody Murray: 559-441-6367, @jmurray59
