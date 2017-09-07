In a January 2016 photo, then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump was joined by Sheriff Joe Arpaio at a news conference in Iowa. Arpaio is a scheduled speaker at a Fresno County Republican Party fundraiser this month.
In a January 2016 photo, then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump was joined by Sheriff Joe Arpaio at a news conference in Iowa. Arpaio is a scheduled speaker at a Fresno County Republican Party fundraiser this month. Mary Altaffer AP
In a January 2016 photo, then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump was joined by Sheriff Joe Arpaio at a news conference in Iowa. Arpaio is a scheduled speaker at a Fresno County Republican Party fundraiser this month. Mary Altaffer AP
Morning Scoop

Morning Scoop

Enjoy a quick peruse of today's news

Morning Scoop

Avoiding Sheriff Joe. Sharks in the basement. So many wildfires

By Jody Murray

jmurray@fresnobee.com

September 07, 2017 7:31 AM

It’s Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017. Welcome to your Morning Scoop of fresh headlines and general good stuff. Sign up to get the Scoop in your email inbox.

Top Scoops

• The scheduled appearance this month by recently pardoned Joe Arpaio – “America’s toughest sheriff” – at a Fresno County Republican Party fundraiser is too toxic for some local GOPers.

• Get up to speed about the Railroad and Mission fires.

• Here’s the latest on Hurricane Irma, which has killed at least eight in the Caribbean and is thundering toward Florida.

• Parents of a charter school say they want Fresno Unified trustee Brooke Ashjian removed from its board of directors. Ashjian has caught heat for remarks about LGBT-inclusive sex education.

• The daughter of Freddy Centeno, a mentally ill man fatally shot by Fresno officers two years ago, can move forward with her lawsuit against the police department, a judge ruled.

• A 19-year-old driver faces a vehicular manslaughter charge after a crash Sunday north of Clovis that killed his 18-year-old passenger.

Watch This Video

• A wet winter and spring in the West spawned predictions that this wildfire season would be mild. It has been anything but.

More Videos

Fresno groups denounce Trump’s end of DACA program 0:40

Fresno groups denounce Trump’s end of DACA program

Pause
Madera police arrest suspected rock-throwing vandal 0:15

Madera police arrest suspected rock-throwing vandal

Children with autism can focus on farm animals while the stylist focuses on their hair 1:31

Children with autism can focus on farm animals while the stylist focuses on their hair

Pacific Southwest Building's general manager talks about the opening of Fulton Street 1:03

Pacific Southwest Building's general manager talks about the opening of Fulton Street

Massive air tanker drops retardant on Railroad Fire 0:49

Massive air tanker drops retardant on Railroad Fire

Watch Fresno Unified board president Brooke Ashjian's statement on LGBT controversy 5:46

Watch Fresno Unified board president Brooke Ashjian's statement on LGBT controversy

Firefighters tackle 1000-acre Mission Fire near North Fork on the ground and in the air 1:22

Firefighters tackle 1000-acre Mission Fire near North Fork on the ground and in the air

Alabama's Nick Saban on Fresno State: 'This is a much, much improved team' 0:55

Alabama's Nick Saban on Fresno State: 'This is a much, much improved team'

Here's what all that smoke looks like from space 0:47

Here's what all that smoke looks like from space

This 5-foot rattlesnake was caught with tongs at power plant 0:49

This 5-foot rattlesnake was caught with tongs at power plant

  • Here's what all that smoke looks like from space

    Smoke from fires throughout California and the Pacific Northwest shows up as wispy, white trails in satellite maps of the West Coast. This timelapse shows the progression from August 18.

Here's what all that smoke looks like from space

Smoke from fires throughout California and the Pacific Northwest shows up as wispy, white trails in satellite maps of the West Coast. This timelapse shows the progression from August 18.

NASA

Good Stuff to Know

• Nine days after moving into an apartment in Lemoore, a woman and her teenage daughter lost everything in a devastating fire. There’s a GoFundMe set up for them.

• Fresno State quarterback Chason Virgil and his coaches know he threw several off-target passes last weekend. Can he raise his game against Alabama’s voracious defense?

There’s a new No. 1 high school football team in the Central Section.

• When in doubt, President Trump has a favorite two-word response. And he uses it a lot.

• Video captures a guy laying waste to a 7-Eleven store in Santa Ana because he couldn’t buy beer. Which, in hindsight, was a good thing.

Outrè Scoops

• A swimming pool in a New York basement was odd ... but not nearly as odd as what was swimming in it.

• Five nurses in Denver reportedly opened a body bag to admire the deceased’s genitals. The nurses were, um, suspended.

Jody Murray: 559-441-6367, @jmurray59

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready?

View More Video