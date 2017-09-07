Avoiding Sheriff Joe. Sharks in the basement. So many wildfires

It’s Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017. Welcome to your Morning Scoop of fresh headlines and general good stuff. Sign up to get the Scoop in your email inbox.
• The scheduled appearance this month by recently pardoned Joe Arpaio – “America’s toughest sheriff” – at a Fresno County Republican Party fundraiser is too toxic for some local GOPers.
• Get up to speed about the Railroad and Mission fires.
• Here’s the latest on Hurricane Irma, which has killed at least eight in the Caribbean and is thundering toward Florida.
• Parents of a charter school say they want Fresno Unified trustee Brooke Ashjian removed from its board of directors. Ashjian has caught heat for remarks about LGBT-inclusive sex education.
• The daughter of Freddy Centeno, a mentally ill man fatally shot by Fresno officers two years ago, can move forward with her lawsuit against the police department, a judge ruled.
• A 19-year-old driver faces a vehicular manslaughter charge after a crash Sunday north of Clovis that killed his 18-year-old passenger.
• A wet winter and spring in the West spawned predictions that this wildfire season would be mild. It has been anything but.
• Nine days after moving into an apartment in Lemoore, a woman and her teenage daughter lost everything in a devastating fire. There’s a GoFundMe set up for them.
• Fresno State quarterback Chason Virgil and his coaches know he threw several off-target passes last weekend. Can he raise his game against Alabama’s voracious defense?
• There’s a new No. 1 high school football team in the Central Section.
• When in doubt, President Trump has a favorite two-word response. And he uses it a lot.
• Video captures a guy laying waste to a 7-Eleven store in Santa Ana because he couldn’t buy beer. Which, in hindsight, was a good thing.
• A swimming pool in a New York basement was odd ... but not nearly as odd as what was swimming in it.
• Five nurses in Denver reportedly opened a body bag to admire the deceased’s genitals. The nurses were, um, suspended.
