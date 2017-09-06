Jeter is a therapy dog in Selma Unified School District.
Jeter is a therapy dog in Selma Unified School District. Kristy Rangel Special to the Bee
Jeter is a therapy dog in Selma Unified School District. Kristy Rangel Special to the Bee
Morning Scoop

Morning Scoop

Enjoy a quick peruse of today's news

Morning Scoop

This super-huggable dog, plus DACA shockwaves and extreme cliff diving

By Jody Murray

jmurray@fresnobee.com

September 06, 2017 7:31 AM

It’s Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017. Welcome to your Morning Scoop of fresh headlines and general good stuff. Sign up to get the Scoop in your email inbox.

Top Scoops

• People who benefit from DACA and those who support them met in downtown Fresno to speak out against the Trump administration’s announcement Tuesday to end the program, which protects people who traveled to the U.S. illegally as minors with their families. California Democratic leaders vowed to fight the White House’s decision.

More Videos

Fresno groups denounce Trump’s end of DACA program 0:40

Fresno groups denounce Trump’s end of DACA program

Pause
Cliff divers take the plunge from 88 feet up 1:53

Cliff divers take the plunge from 88 feet up

Children with autism can focus on farm animals while the stylist focuses on their hair 1:31

Children with autism can focus on farm animals while the stylist focuses on their hair

Pacific Southwest Building's general manager talks about the opening of Fulton Street 1:03

Pacific Southwest Building's general manager talks about the opening of Fulton Street

Massive air tanker drops retardant on Railroad Fire 0:49

Massive air tanker drops retardant on Railroad Fire

Cal Fire honors battalion chief Helming who died in traffic collision after Railroad Fire 0:48

Cal Fire honors battalion chief Helming who died in traffic collision after Railroad Fire

‘We only kill black people,’ Georgia police officer tells driver 0:40

‘We only kill black people,’ Georgia police officer tells driver

Body armor saves officer from knife attack 1:40

Body armor saves officer from knife attack

Alabama's Nick Saban on Fresno State: 'This is a much, much improved team' 0:55

Alabama's Nick Saban on Fresno State: 'This is a much, much improved team'

Pismo Beach's housing market: 3 numbers to know 0:46

Pismo Beach's housing market: 3 numbers to know

  • Fresno groups denounce President Trump’s end of DACA program

    Fresno advocates and officials gathered outside the city’s federal courthouse to speak out against the Trump administration’s decision to end DACA, which protects undocumented people who traveled to the U.S. illegally as minors.

Fresno groups denounce President Trump’s end of DACA program

Fresno advocates and officials gathered outside the city’s federal courthouse to speak out against the Trump administration’s decision to end DACA, which protects undocumented people who traveled to the U.S. illegally as minors.

John Walker The Fresno Bee

• Here’s the latest information about the Mission Fire and Railroad Fire.

• And about Hurricane Irma.

• How can you rebuild the safety net so people with mental illness land in treatment instead of a jail cell? Fresno government officials announced a plan that will try to make that happen.

• Police are investigating two sex offenses that may have been committed by the same man within 90 minutes in an east Clovis neighborhood.

• New Black Lives Matter signs are going up outside a northeast Fresno church, replacing the ones that were defaced last month.

Watch This Video

• This is crazy. So, so crazy.

More Videos

Fresno groups denounce Trump’s end of DACA program 0:40

Fresno groups denounce Trump’s end of DACA program

Pause
Cliff divers take the plunge from 88 feet up 1:53

Cliff divers take the plunge from 88 feet up

Children with autism can focus on farm animals while the stylist focuses on their hair 1:31

Children with autism can focus on farm animals while the stylist focuses on their hair

Pacific Southwest Building's general manager talks about the opening of Fulton Street 1:03

Pacific Southwest Building's general manager talks about the opening of Fulton Street

Massive air tanker drops retardant on Railroad Fire 0:49

Massive air tanker drops retardant on Railroad Fire

Cal Fire honors battalion chief Helming who died in traffic collision after Railroad Fire 0:48

Cal Fire honors battalion chief Helming who died in traffic collision after Railroad Fire

‘We only kill black people,’ Georgia police officer tells driver 0:40

‘We only kill black people,’ Georgia police officer tells driver

Body armor saves officer from knife attack 1:40

Body armor saves officer from knife attack

Alabama's Nick Saban on Fresno State: 'This is a much, much improved team' 0:55

Alabama's Nick Saban on Fresno State: 'This is a much, much improved team'

Pismo Beach's housing market: 3 numbers to know 0:46

Pismo Beach's housing market: 3 numbers to know

  • Cliff divers take the plunge from 88 feet up

    Only professionals are allowed to dive off Hell's Gate in Texas. See what happens to a watermelon dropped at that height, and you'll get it.

Cliff divers take the plunge from 88 feet up

Only professionals are allowed to dive off Hell's Gate in Texas. See what happens to a watermelon dropped at that height, and you'll get it.

Good Stuff to Know

• An adorable cockapoo has the best job: accepting hugs and cuddles for Selma students who need to feel loved. Get to know Jeter.

• The coach of the top-ranked Alabama football team, which hosts Fresno State on Saturday, found nice things to say about the Bulldogs.

• The latest Beehive podcast chews on the ramifications of the Whole Foods/Amazon marriage.

• A Utah police officer who triggered a national uproar when he dragged a nurse from a hospital when she refused to let him take a blood sample has been fired from his paramedic job.

• A Bronx cheer to the Boston Red Sox for achieving what few have: making an Apple Watch useful. Stealing signs (from New York Yankees catchers, in this case) isn’t illegal in Major League Baseball. Using electronic devices (even marginal ones such as the aforementioned wrist adornment) to do so is.

Outrè Scoops

• Sorry, but there’s no lighthearted ending to this tale of a 4-year-old trying to drive the family car to a Chuck E. Cheese.

• The water we drink is likely infested with plastic fibers. Which doesn’t mean we’ll morph into Lego bricks. Though that would be cool.

Jody Murray: 559-441-6367, @jmurray59

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready?

View More Video