Judgment day for DACA. A cut above for kids with autism. A Kardashian in Fresno.

More Videos 1:31 Children with autism can focus on farm animals while the stylist focuses on their hair Pause 1:16 Getting an up-close look at Castle Air Museum 1:22 Fresno State takes the field for final fall football scrimmage 2:03 Relive Fresno State season-opener and Derek Carr jersey retirement 0:47 Day turns to night as timelapse video shows vegetation exploding from Railroad Fire 1:57 Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford: No. 1 Alabama is 'big, physical and fast' 0:40 ‘We only kill black people,’ Georgia police officer tells driver 1:07 Taylor Swift's transformation from country princess to pop queen 3:53 Officer arrests Utah nurse for refusing to let him take blood from unconscious patient 1:07 Fresno State caps off big first half with Virgil-to-Riddering TD Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Children with autism can focus on farm animals while the stylist focuses on their hair Kelly Muzio started Hair on the Farm as a way to give back. She helps special needs kids overcome their haircut fears. Kelly Muzio started Hair on the Farm as a way to give back. She helps special needs kids overcome their haircut fears. Craig Kohlruss The Fresno Bee

Kelly Muzio started Hair on the Farm as a way to give back. She helps special needs kids overcome their haircut fears. Craig Kohlruss The Fresno Bee