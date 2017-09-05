Judgment day for DACA. A cut above for kids with autism. A Kardashian in Fresno.

More Videos

Children with autism can focus on farm animals while the stylist focuses on their hair 1:31

Children with autism can focus on farm animals while the stylist focuses on their hair

Getting an up-close look at Castle Air Museum 1:16

Getting an up-close look at Castle Air Museum

Fresno State takes the field for final fall football scrimmage 1:22

Fresno State takes the field for final fall football scrimmage

Relive Fresno State season-opener and Derek Carr jersey retirement 2:03

Relive Fresno State season-opener and Derek Carr jersey retirement

Day turns to night as timelapse video shows vegetation exploding from Railroad Fire 0:47

Day turns to night as timelapse video shows vegetation exploding from Railroad Fire

Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford: No. 1 Alabama is 'big, physical and fast' 1:57

Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford: No. 1 Alabama is 'big, physical and fast'

‘We only kill black people,’ Georgia police officer tells driver 0:40

‘We only kill black people,’ Georgia police officer tells driver

Taylor Swift's transformation from country princess to pop queen 1:07

Taylor Swift's transformation from country princess to pop queen

Officer arrests Utah nurse for refusing to let him take blood from unconscious patient 3:53

Officer arrests Utah nurse for refusing to let him take blood from unconscious patient

Fresno State caps off big first half with Virgil-to-Riddering TD 1:07

Fresno State caps off big first half with Virgil-to-Riddering TD

  • Children with autism can focus on farm animals while the stylist focuses on their hair

    Kelly Muzio started Hair on the Farm as a way to give back. She helps special needs kids overcome their haircut fears.

Kelly Muzio started Hair on the Farm as a way to give back. She helps special needs kids overcome their haircut fears. Craig Kohlruss The Fresno Bee
Kelly Muzio started Hair on the Farm as a way to give back. She helps special needs kids overcome their haircut fears. Craig Kohlruss The Fresno Bee
Morning Scoop

Morning Scoop

Enjoy a quick peruse of today's news

Morning Scoop

Judgment day for DACA. A cut above for kids with autism. A Kardashian in Fresno.

By Jody Murray

jmurray@fresnobee.com

September 05, 2017 7:25 AM

It's Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017. Welcome to your Morning Scoop of fresh headlines and general good stuff.

Top Scoops

• Here's the latest information about the Mission Fire east of North Fork and the Railroad Fire in Mariposa County.

• The Trump administration is expected this morning to announce its intention to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals – DACA – program, but only after giving Congress six months to protect the nearly 800,000 young immigrants known as "dreamers."

• Latino and Muslim speakers shared the mic at a Labor Day rally at Fresno's Courthouse Park. It's a "nerve-wracking time for many of us," one said.

• In a civil trial that begins today in downtown Fresno, a rural school district faces a lawsuit that blames administrators for a 9-year-old boy's death in a traffic accident.

• Join us on a flight into the eye of Hurricane Irma, which is rumbling into the Caribbean and Florida.

Watch This Video

• Few people have as awesome a view of downtown Fresno's Fulton Mall/Street makeover project as Charles Atikian, general manager of the Pacific Southwest Building. He says interest in living, working and playing downtown is buzzing.

Children with autism can focus on farm animals while the stylist focuses on their hair 1:31

Children with autism can focus on farm animals while the stylist focuses on their hair

Getting an up-close look at Castle Air Museum 1:16

Getting an up-close look at Castle Air Museum

Fresno State takes the field for final fall football scrimmage 1:22

Fresno State takes the field for final fall football scrimmage

Relive Fresno State season-opener and Derek Carr jersey retirement 2:03

Relive Fresno State season-opener and Derek Carr jersey retirement

Day turns to night as timelapse video shows vegetation exploding from Railroad Fire 0:47

Day turns to night as timelapse video shows vegetation exploding from Railroad Fire

Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford: No. 1 Alabama is 'big, physical and fast' 1:57

Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford: No. 1 Alabama is 'big, physical and fast'

‘We only kill black people,’ Georgia police officer tells driver 0:40

‘We only kill black people,’ Georgia police officer tells driver

Taylor Swift's transformation from country princess to pop queen 1:07

Taylor Swift's transformation from country princess to pop queen

Officer arrests Utah nurse for refusing to let him take blood from unconscious patient 3:53

Officer arrests Utah nurse for refusing to let him take blood from unconscious patient

Fresno State caps off big first half with Virgil-to-Riddering TD 1:07

Fresno State caps off big first half with Virgil-to-Riddering TD

  • Pacific Southwest Building's general manager talks about the opening of Fulton Street

    When it comes to future business on Fulton Street, you might say Charles Atikian has the keys to the kingdom. Atikian is the general manager of the Pacific Southwest Building as well as six other properties on Fresno's future Main Street of commerce. And right now, two months before the Oct. 21 opening, he's a man in high demand.

Pacific Southwest Building's general manager talks about the opening of Fulton Street

When it comes to future business on Fulton Street, you might say Charles Atikian has the keys to the kingdom. Atikian is the general manager of the Pacific Southwest Building as well as six other properties on Fresno's future Main Street of commerce. And right now, two months before the Oct. 21 opening, he's a man in high demand.

John Walker The Fresno Bee

Good Stuff to Know

• A hairdresser with a huge heart came up with a brilliant way to calm children with autism when it's their time for a trim. All she needed were clippers and a farm.

• There's a Kardashian living in Fresno and, like her outrageously famous cousins, she has a beauty line.

Alabama, Fresno State's next opponent and college football's No. 1 team, is "big, physical and fast," 'Dogs coach Jeff Tedford says.

• A former Fresno State cheerleader has leaped (and grasped and rolled) her way to the American Ninja Warrior final.

• What does John Lennon have to do with DACA's "dreamers"? This.

Outrè Scoops

• A school district in Georgia apologized after a teacher asked two students wearing "Make America Great Again" T-shirts to leave her classroom.

• A brick to the bottom line: The company that makes Legos will cut about 8 percent of its workforce – about 1,400 jobs.

Jody Murray: 559-441-6367, @jmurray59

