Judgment day for DACA. A cut above for kids with autism. A Kardashian in Fresno.

Top Scoops
• Here’s the latest information about the Mission Fire east of North Fork and the Railroad Fire in Mariposa County.
• The Trump administration is expected this morning to announce its intention to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals – DACA – program, but only after giving Congress six months to protect the nearly 800,000 young immigrants known as “dreamers.”
• Latino and Muslim speakers shared the mic at a Labor Day rally at Fresno’s Courthouse Park. It’s a “nerve-wracking time for many of us,” one said.
• In a civil trial that begins today in downtown Fresno, a rural school district faces a lawsuit that blames administrators for a 9-year-old boy’s death in a traffic accident.
• Join us on a flight into the eye of Hurricane Irma, which is rumbling into the Caribbean and Florida.
Watch This Video
• Few people have as awesome a view of downtown Fresno’s Fulton Mall/Street makeover project as Charles Atikian, general manager of the Pacific Southwest Building. He says interest in living, working and playing downtown is buzzing.
Good Stuff to Know
• A hairdresser with a huge heart came up with a brilliant way to calm children with autism when it’s their time for a trim. All she needed were clippers and a farm.
• There’s a Kardashian living in Fresno and, like her outrageously famous cousins, she has a beauty line.
• Alabama, Fresno State’s next opponent and college football’s No. 1 team, is “big, physical and fast,” ’Dogs coach Jeff Tedford says.
• A former Fresno State cheerleader has leaped (and grasped and rolled) her way to the American Ninja Warrior final.
• What does John Lennon have to do with DACA’s “dreamers”? This.
Outrè Scoops
• A school district in Georgia apologized after a teacher asked two students wearing “Make America Great Again” T-shirts to leave her classroom.
• A brick to the bottom line: The company that makes Legos will cut about 8 percent of its workforce – about 1,400 jobs.
