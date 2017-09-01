Chris Stapleton concert. Recovery to begin in Kings River. Museum-vintage Levi’s

It’s Friday, Sept. 1, 2017. Welcome to your Morning Scoop of fresh headlines and general good stuff. Sign up to get the Scoop in your email inbox.
Top Scoops
• A recovery operation is scheduled to begin this morning at the Kings River, where the bodies of two people are trapped in a car that crashed into the river more than a month ago.
• The latest news from the Railroad Fire south of Yosemite includes a tragic note.
• Retail marijuana dispensaries and other businesses related to recreational use of weed will be barred from Fresno, thanks to a City Council vote Thursday.
• It was a dramatic and tearful result to the highly watched lawsuit in which a nurse said Kaiser Permanente Fresno fired her for being outspoken about the quality of patient care.
Watch This Video
• A Georgia police lieutenant faces termination after this video from a traffic stop in July came to light. But the lieutenant says he plans to retire.
Good Stuff to Know
• Looking for fun stuff to do? We have a list. (Hint: Includes Patrick Contreras.)
• Here’s Josh Tehee’s take on Chris Stapleton’s “better late than never” concert at Save Mart Center last night.
• Well, imagine that. The oldest known pair of Levi’s jeans designed for a woman was found in a Fresno linen closet.
• How should we judge success in Year 1 of Fresno State football under Jeff Tedford (who, all are learning, is a stickler for detail)? Marek Warszawski gives us a handy checklist.
Outrè Scoops
• She was L’Oréal’s first transgender model. Then the beauty-products company fired her over this “racist” rant.
• Some desperate parents camped out on a sidewalk in New York City in the hope of snagging some daycare slots for their kids.
Jody Murray: 559-441-6367, @jmurray59
