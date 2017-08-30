More Videos

    Paul Ratchford, general manager of Tenaya Lodge near Yosemite National Park, describes how his staff watched the Railroad Fire grow and began making preparations to evacuate the lodge on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017.

Railroad Fire update. Fresno vs. pot. Deputies on horses round up shoplifting suspects

By Jody Murray

jmurray@fresnobee.com

August 30, 2017 7:39 AM

It’s Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017. Welcome to your Morning Scoop of intriguing tales, fresh news and things that make you go “hmm.” Sign up to get the Scoop in your email inbox.

Top Scoops

Here's what we know about the Railroad Fire, which has forced evacuations in Fish Camp, just south of Yosemite National Park.

• The city of Fresno’s plan to prohibit nearly all commercial operations linked to legal marijuana takes another big step Thursday morning. Reporter Tim Sheehan gets you up to speed.

• Fresno set a heat record Tuesday for a second straight day. Some overecast skies will dial it back a bit today, but highs will remain in the triple digits.

• A proposed California law backed by the Humane Society would impose new rules for cage-free hens and set strict limits on confining calves and pigs.

• A sad irony interweaved with the human drama in southeast Texas: Back in 2005, thousands of people fled the devastation from Hurricane Katrina in Louisiana by moving ... to Houston.

Watch This Video

• Contraband was never this cute.

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection found this furry contraband—a 6-week-old Bengal tiger—at the Otay Mesa border crossing from Mexico on August 23, 2017. An 18-year-old U.S. citizen was arrested on smuggling charges.

Good Stuff to Know

• How many games can the Fresno State football team (reminder: 1-11 last season) win this year? Here’s beat writer Robert Kuwada’s prediction, along with quick takes on each game on the schedule.

• De Young Properties plans to build California’s largest grid-connected, zero-energy community. The developer says homes in the Clovis development would produce as much energy as they use.

• Listen to the latest Beehive podcast, in which Taylor Swift collides with Brand New and Flat Earthers. It’s a beautiful thing.

• “I’ve never done drugs or alcohol, so my soul is intact,” intones Chaim Witz, far better known as Gene Simmons of KISS. Here’s a Q&A.

Outrè Scoops

• Yeee-ha! Two Fresno County sheriff’s deputies on horseback rounded up three suspected shoplifters.

• A fire department in Canada billed a woman $28,000 for its rescue efforts when her house went up in flames.

Jody Murray: 559-441-6367, @jmurray59

