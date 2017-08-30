Railroad Fire update. Fresno vs. pot. Deputies on horses round up shoplifting suspects

More Videos 1:31 This tiger cub was bought in Tijuana, caught at San Diego border Pause 1:21 Tenaya Lodge manager describes Railroad Fire evacuation effort 1:22 Fresno State takes the field for final fall football scrimmage 0:23 Evacuations ordered as Railroad Fire burns through Fish Camp 0:10 Pier Fire intensifies as seen from Sequoia National Forest webcam 1:08 Bulldogs coach Tedford talks about the decision to start Chason Virgil at QB 0:47 Serial carjacker dragged by motorist, loses pants 2:14 Fresno's pot debate gets heated, literally 0:49 Faith leaders in Fresno call for Brooke Ashjian to resign in light of LGBT remarks 0:46 Pismo Beach's housing market: 3 numbers to know Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Tenaya Lodge manager describes Railroad Fire evacuation effort Paul Ratchford, general manager of Tenaya Lodge near Yosemite National Park, describes how his staff watched the Railroad Fire grow and began making preparations to evacuate the lodge on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017. Paul Ratchford, general manager of Tenaya Lodge near Yosemite National Park, describes how his staff watched the Railroad Fire grow and began making preparations to evacuate the lodge on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017. Sierra Star

