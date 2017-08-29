Pixabay via Creative Commons
Pixabay via Creative Commons
Morning Scoop

Morning Scoop

Enjoy a quick peruse of today's news

Morning Scoop

Gender ‘X’ on state IDs? Exchange students hit with paintballs. Farewell, Elephant Bar

By Jody Murray

jmurray@fresnobee.com

August 29, 2017 7:35 AM

It’s Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017. Welcome to your Morning Scoop of intriguing tales, fresh news and things that make you go “hmm.” Sign up to get the Scoop in your email inbox.

Top Scoops

• Foreign exchange students at a “Welcome to America” party in Clovis were pelted with paintballs fired from a car, police said.

• Several Fresno church leaders called on Fresno Unified school trustees to remove board president Brooke Ashjian after he likened LGBT advocates to perpetrators of the Armenian Genocide.

Charges will be dropped for four people arrested last spring after what they say was a peaceful protest against Fresno Mayor Lee Brand’s stance on immigration.

President Trump comes to Texas this morning to see the rescue efforts following Hurricane Harvey. And as his successors learned, natural disasters can mean tricky politics.

• Here’s how you can donate to relief efforts in Texas following Hurricane Harvey ... and how to avoid bogus charities.

Watch This Video

“Serial carjacker” is a job description fraught with potholes. And this guy has the road rash to prove it. (Warning: Video contains exposed butt.)

More Videos

As Harvey floods Houston, a man dives for a fish in his house 0:31

As Harvey floods Houston, a man dives for a fish in his house

Pause
'Catastrophic flooding' in Houston after Harvey's downpour 1:38

'Catastrophic flooding' in Houston after Harvey's downpour

Fire causes extensive damage to Tower District restaurant 0:33

Fire causes extensive damage to Tower District restaurant

Faith leaders in Fresno call for Brooke Ashjian to resign in light of LGBT remarks 0:49

Faith leaders in Fresno call for Brooke Ashjian to resign in light of LGBT remarks

Lawyer quizzes Brooke Ashjian about LGBT online comments 8:31

Lawyer quizzes Brooke Ashjian about LGBT online comments

Fresno protesters celebrate charges being dropped 0:48

Fresno protesters celebrate charges being dropped

Bulldogs coach Tedford talks about the decision to start Chason Virgil at QB 1:08

Bulldogs coach Tedford talks about the decision to start Chason Virgil at QB

Bulldogs coach Tedford talks break-out players and pregame jitters 2:46

Bulldogs coach Tedford talks break-out players and pregame jitters

Family called out Derek Carr and helped turn around his life 1:40

Family called out Derek Carr and helped turn around his life

Here's how to protect your home with defensible space 4:32

Here's how to protect your home with defensible space

  • Serial carjacker dragged by motorist, loses pants

    Video posted on Twitter shows a Kent, Wash., man, who police suspect is a serial carjacker, with his pants down being dragged alongside a car after he tried to steal the car with someone at the wheel, police said.

Serial carjacker dragged by motorist, loses pants

Video posted on Twitter shows a Kent, Wash., man, who police suspect is a serial carjacker, with his pants down being dragged alongside a car after he tried to steal the car with someone at the wheel, police said.

Courtesy of Sahr Moiwo

Good Stuff to Know

• California could join Oregon in allowing people to register their gender as “X” instead of male or female.

Elephant Bar restaurant in north Fresno abruptly closed its doors, and commenters on our Facebook post about it went nuts.

• “We’re No.17! We’re not 17!” Fresno State chants with glee. And, truly, it is a pretty big deal.

• A hawk was hobbling and needed shelter from Hurricane Harvey. So he took a cab.

• For the first time since 1980, a freshman will start at running back for a Fresno State football season opener. And the kid has a familiar name.

• We suspect Derek Carr is losing no sleep over the fact he is no longer the NFL’s highest-paid player.

Outrè Scoops

• Too far? A Memphis theater that’s been screening “Gone with the Wind” for 30-plus years has stopped. The last showing was on the same day as the Charlottesville white supremacist rally.

Jody Murray: 559-441-6367, @jmurray59

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready?

View More Video