Livingstone’s rising from ashes. Cracks in Bulldog Stadium. A more grown-up VMA show

More Videos

Family called Derek Carr out, helping turn his life round 1:40

Family called Derek Carr out, helping turn his life round

Pause
Fresno Greek Fest puts a wrap on the 57th edition 1:27

Fresno Greek Fest puts a wrap on the 57th edition

Yosemite doesn't need your garbage 2:53

Yosemite doesn't need your garbage

Lawyer quizzes Brooke Ashjian about LGBT online comments 8:31

Lawyer quizzes Brooke Ashjian about LGBT online comments

'Blessed beyond my wildest dreams!' 0:49

'Blessed beyond my wildest dreams!'

Here's how to protect your home with defensible space 4:32

Here's how to protect your home with defensible space

Fresno State takes the field for final fall football scrimmage 1:22

Fresno State takes the field for final fall football scrimmage

Pismo Beach's housing market: 3 numbers to know 0:46

Pismo Beach's housing market: 3 numbers to know

Woman describes pit bull attack that cost her one arm and severely damaged the other 0:57

Woman describes pit bull attack that cost her one arm and severely damaged the other

Smoke bombs set off during Berkeley protests 0:47

Smoke bombs set off during Berkeley protests

  • Fire causes extensive damage to Tower District restaurant

    Fire caused extensive damage to a longtime Tower District restaurant early Tuesday, Dec. 20 in Fresno, California. Heavy smoke roiled from Livingstone’s Restaurant & Pub when firefighters arrived just before 5 a.m.

Fire caused extensive damage to a longtime Tower District restaurant early Tuesday, Dec. 20 in Fresno, California. Heavy smoke roiled from Livingstone’s Restaurant & Pub when firefighters arrived just before 5 a.m. jguy@fresnobee.com
Fire caused extensive damage to a longtime Tower District restaurant early Tuesday, Dec. 20 in Fresno, California. Heavy smoke roiled from Livingstone’s Restaurant & Pub when firefighters arrived just before 5 a.m. jguy@fresnobee.com
Morning Scoop

Morning Scoop

Enjoy a quick peruse of today's news

Morning Scoop

Livingstone’s rising from ashes. Cracks in Bulldog Stadium. A more grown-up VMA show

By Jody Murray

jmurray@fresnobee.com

August 28, 2017 7:31 AM

It’s Monday, Aug. 28, 2017. Welcome to your Morning Scoop of intriguing tales, fresh news and things that make you go “hmm.” Sign up to get the Scoop in your email inbox.

Top Scoops

Derek Carr is a football star on a national level. The Oakland Raiders’ $25 million man. But years ago, as a young man at Fresno State, his life was going off the rails. It took a brief letter from the woman who would become his wife to get him back on track.

• Take heart, Tower District. Livingstone’s is rising from the ashes.

• A Fresno woman says faith gives her strength to power through the rigors of rehabilitation more than a year after she was savagely attacked by two pit bulls.

• A reminder: Former Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio, who President Trump pardoned Friday, is scheduled to appear next month at a Fresno County Republican Party event. Arpaio had been convicted of violating a court order to stop racially profiling Latinos.

Watch This Video

Here’s the latest from Texas, where authorities are releasing more water from reservoirs swollen by Hurricane Harvey in an effort to protect downtown Houston from flooding. Thousands of homes in the nation’s fourth-largest city remain endangered.

More Videos

Family called Derek Carr out, helping turn his life round 1:40

Family called Derek Carr out, helping turn his life round

Pause
Fresno Greek Fest puts a wrap on the 57th edition 1:27

Fresno Greek Fest puts a wrap on the 57th edition

Yosemite doesn't need your garbage 2:53

Yosemite doesn't need your garbage

Lawyer quizzes Brooke Ashjian about LGBT online comments 8:31

Lawyer quizzes Brooke Ashjian about LGBT online comments

'Blessed beyond my wildest dreams!' 0:49

'Blessed beyond my wildest dreams!'

Here's how to protect your home with defensible space 4:32

Here's how to protect your home with defensible space

Fresno State takes the field for final fall football scrimmage 1:22

Fresno State takes the field for final fall football scrimmage

Pismo Beach's housing market: 3 numbers to know 0:46

Pismo Beach's housing market: 3 numbers to know

Woman describes pit bull attack that cost her one arm and severely damaged the other 0:57

Woman describes pit bull attack that cost her one arm and severely damaged the other

Smoke bombs set off during Berkeley protests 0:47

Smoke bombs set off during Berkeley protests

  • 'Catastrophic flooding' in Houston after Harvey's downpour

    Rescuers in Houston answered hundreds of desperate calls for help on Sunday as floodwaters from the remnants of Hurricane Harvey climbed high enough to fill the second floors of homes and stranded families were urged to seek refuge on their rooftops. Areas south of the city appeared to be hardest-hit. Earlier in the day, the National Weather Service said the "catastrophic flooding" in Houston was "expected to worsen."

'Catastrophic flooding' in Houston after Harvey's downpour

Rescuers in Houston answered hundreds of desperate calls for help on Sunday as floodwaters from the remnants of Hurricane Harvey climbed high enough to fill the second floors of homes and stranded families were urged to seek refuge on their rooftops. Areas south of the city appeared to be hardest-hit. Earlier in the day, the National Weather Service said the "catastrophic flooding" in Houston was "expected to worsen."

Alexa Ard McClatchy, AP, Storyful

And then there's this:

More Videos

Family called Derek Carr out, helping turn his life round 1:40

Family called Derek Carr out, helping turn his life round

Pause
Fresno Greek Fest puts a wrap on the 57th edition 1:27

Fresno Greek Fest puts a wrap on the 57th edition

Yosemite doesn't need your garbage 2:53

Yosemite doesn't need your garbage

Lawyer quizzes Brooke Ashjian about LGBT online comments 8:31

Lawyer quizzes Brooke Ashjian about LGBT online comments

'Blessed beyond my wildest dreams!' 0:49

'Blessed beyond my wildest dreams!'

Here's how to protect your home with defensible space 4:32

Here's how to protect your home with defensible space

Fresno State takes the field for final fall football scrimmage 1:22

Fresno State takes the field for final fall football scrimmage

Pismo Beach's housing market: 3 numbers to know 0:46

Pismo Beach's housing market: 3 numbers to know

Woman describes pit bull attack that cost her one arm and severely damaged the other 0:57

Woman describes pit bull attack that cost her one arm and severely damaged the other

Smoke bombs set off during Berkeley protests 0:47

Smoke bombs set off during Berkeley protests

  • As Harvey floods Houston, a man dives for a fish in his house

    Saul Saldana of Houston made the best of flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey on Aug. 26, eliciting laughter from his daughter as he dove into the floodwater to capture a fish inside the house.

As Harvey floods Houston, a man dives for a fish in his house

Saul Saldana of Houston made the best of flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey on Aug. 26, eliciting laughter from his daughter as he dove into the floodwater to capture a fish inside the house.

Viviana Saldana via Storyful

Good Stuff to Know

• Sunday night’s MTV Video Music Awards was a much more grown-up affair, with calls for equality, suicide awareness and compassion mixed with the flashtastic performances.

• Fresno State’s plans to renovate and beef up Bulldog Stadium could be delayed by cracks detected in the 37-year-old venue’s foundation.

• What will half a million dollars get you on the Pismo Beach housing market? Not very much.

• At the height of the Cold War, nuclear fallout shelters were all the rage. With the recent sabre-rattling between the U.S. and North Korea, we wondered: Do any still exist around here?

Outrè Scoops

• A man charged nearly $2,200 to a room at a posh South Carolina spa. Which was a neat trick because he wasn’t checked in, police say.

Jody Murray: 559-441-6367, @jmurray59

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready?

View More Video