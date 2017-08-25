More Videos

Yosemite doesn't need your garbage 2:53

Yosemite doesn't need your garbage

Pause
Two-alarm fire at Fresno car lot 0:47

Two-alarm fire at Fresno car lot

International Space Station makes surprise appearance during eclipse 0:34

International Space Station makes surprise appearance during eclipse

Bonnie Tyler sings 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' as cruise ship sails through total eclipse 1:03

Bonnie Tyler sings 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' as cruise ship sails through total eclipse

CHP flies to rocky Tahoe area to rescue hiker struck by lightning 0:39

CHP flies to rocky Tahoe area to rescue hiker struck by lightning

Watch Fresno Unified board president Brooke Ashjian's statement on LGBT controversy 5:46

Watch Fresno Unified board president Brooke Ashjian's statement on LGBT controversy

Lawyer quizzes Brooke Ashjian about LGBT online comments 8:31

Lawyer quizzes Brooke Ashjian about LGBT online comments

Here's how to protect your home with defensible space 4:32

Here's how to protect your home with defensible space

Fresno Unified's Bob Nelson says all students 'are welcome' 2:25

Fresno Unified's Bob Nelson says all students 'are welcome'

Fresno Unified school board hears differing opinions about sex education 2:25

Fresno Unified school board hears differing opinions about sex education

  • Yosemite doesn't need your garbage

    Four million visitors bring nearly 2,200 tons of garbage annually to Yosemite National Park. Here's what you can do to be a good neighbor.

Four million visitors bring nearly 2,200 tons of garbage annually to Yosemite National Park. Here's what you can do to be a good neighbor.
Four million visitors bring nearly 2,200 tons of garbage annually to Yosemite National Park. Here's what you can do to be a good neighbor.
Morning Scoop

Morning Scoop

Enjoy a quick peruse of today's news

Morning Scoop

A cheaper Whole Foods. ‘Madden NFL 18’ review. Help keep Yosemite clean

By Jody Murray

jmurray@fresnobee.com

August 25, 2017 7:34 AM

It’s Friday, Aug. 25, 2017. Welcome to your Morning Scoop of intriguing tales, fresh news and things that make you go “hmm.” Sign up to get the Scoop in your email inbox.

Top Scoops

• A law to ban chronic camping by homeless people on public property or on private property without the owner’s OK was passed by the Fresno City Council. Expect a battle with the ACLU.

• Who knew it was this easy to drop prices at Whole Foods? All that was required was Amazon’s $1.37 billion takeover of the grocery chain. The new price points arrive next week.

Yosemite loves its visitors. The tons of garbage they leave behind? Not so much. The video above shows how we can keep National Treasure Up the Road clean.

• California voters last fall approved $9 billion in state spending for school construction and remodeling. The state hasn’t sold a single authorized bond. What’s holding things up?

• Fresno Unified board president Brooke Ashjian raised more than a few eyebrows when he compared the LGBT community’s response to his remarks about sexual identity and sex education to Ottoman Turks who carried out the Armenian Genocide.

• A rally against hate, scheduled for Saturday in the Tower District, is designed to be peaceful, but Fresno police say they’re ready to deal with counter-protesters.

Watch This Video

• A two-alarm fire destroyed several cars Thursday night in a Tower District lot.

More Videos

Yosemite doesn't need your garbage 2:53

Yosemite doesn't need your garbage

Pause
Two-alarm fire at Fresno car lot 0:47

Two-alarm fire at Fresno car lot

International Space Station makes surprise appearance during eclipse 0:34

International Space Station makes surprise appearance during eclipse

Bonnie Tyler sings 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' as cruise ship sails through total eclipse 1:03

Bonnie Tyler sings 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' as cruise ship sails through total eclipse

CHP flies to rocky Tahoe area to rescue hiker struck by lightning 0:39

CHP flies to rocky Tahoe area to rescue hiker struck by lightning

Watch Fresno Unified board president Brooke Ashjian's statement on LGBT controversy 5:46

Watch Fresno Unified board president Brooke Ashjian's statement on LGBT controversy

Lawyer quizzes Brooke Ashjian about LGBT online comments 8:31

Lawyer quizzes Brooke Ashjian about LGBT online comments

Here's how to protect your home with defensible space 4:32

Here's how to protect your home with defensible space

Fresno Unified's Bob Nelson says all students 'are welcome' 2:25

Fresno Unified's Bob Nelson says all students 'are welcome'

Fresno Unified school board hears differing opinions about sex education 2:25

Fresno Unified school board hears differing opinions about sex education

  • Two-alarm fire at Fresno car lot

    Flames destroyed six cars at Cars 4 You used car lot in central Fresno Thursday night, Fresno fire officials said. A shed was also destroyed and a home was damaged.

Two-alarm fire at Fresno car lot

Flames destroyed six cars at Cars 4 You used car lot in central Fresno Thursday night, Fresno fire officials said. A shed was also destroyed and a home was damaged.

Jessica Johnson The Fresno Bee

Good Stuff to Know

“Madden NFL 18” drops today. Here’s Rory Appleton’s review of the football video game.

Chris Stapleton, Greek Fest and the (sigh) Mayweather-McGregor fight are on our list of fine distractions soon to come.

• You can finally shake it off: Taylor Swift has released her new single.

• The current Fresno State football team is not the 1-11 windshield splatter of 2016, columnist Marek Warszawski tells us. “Let’s opt for some optimism,” Warsz says, and offers six reasons to do so.

• An iconic store known for retro clothes and general funkiness is closing after 33 years in the Tower District.

• Happiness is a good book. Or two. Fortunately, there are 270,000 of them for sale, right now, at Sierra Vista Mall. Even better: It’s a fundraiser for Fresno County’s library system.

• Heads up, fellow travelers: Harris Ranch restaurant, just off Interstate 5, has added a barbecue stand for those who crave a tri-tip to go.

Outrè Scoops

• The Texas theater that got people in a huff for promoting a women-only screening of “Wonder Woman” is doubling down with a clowns-only screening for “IT.”

Jody Murray: 559-441-6367, @jmurray59

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready?

View More Video