August 24, 2017 7:32 AM

More Fresno Unified fireworks. Legal pot = jobs. Derek Carr is a big draw

By Jody Murray

It’s Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017. Welcome to your Morning Scoop of intriguing tales, fresh news and things that make you go “hmm.” Sign up to get the Scoop in your email inbox.

Top Scoops

• There’s a single winning ticket out there following Wednesday night’s $758 million Powerball lottery drawing. Alas, it was purchased about 3,100 miles from here.

• Late-night fireworks at the Fresno Unified board meeting, where board president President Brooke Ashjian spurned demands for his resignation and equated LGBT activists with Ottoman Turks.

• Earlier Wednesday, Fresno Unified posted a video of interim Superintendent Bob Nelson announcing steps to protect LGBT students from harassment and bullying.

• Those Black Lives Matter banners at the Unitarian church in northeast Fresno were vandalized. The perps added one word.

• The proposed Temperance Flat dam on the upper San Joaquin River, has languished on the drawing board for years. Now it’s expected to be at at the head of the line when the state awards billions of dollars for water storage projects.

• Those gaily-colored hoodies display so well under the security lights. Well done, lads. Well done.

Black Lives Matter banners greet drivers on Alluvial Ave. in Fresno 1:05

Black Lives Matter banners greet drivers on Alluvial Ave. in Fresno

Camera catches suspect hopping back into his car after he stashes loot in the back seat 1:50

Camera catches suspect hopping back into his car after he stashes loot in the back seat

Fresno Unified's Bob Nelson says all students 'are welcome' 2:25

Fresno Unified's Bob Nelson says all students 'are welcome'

State officials travel by boat to tour Temperance Flat dam project site 1:50

State officials travel by boat to tour Temperance Flat dam project site

Fresno Unified school board hears differing opinions about sex education 2:25

Fresno Unified school board hears differing opinions about sex education

Lawyer quizzes Brooke Ashjian about LGBT online comments 8:31

Lawyer quizzes Brooke Ashjian about LGBT online comments

Tri-River Athletic Conference football coaches preview the season 1:11

Tri-River Athletic Conference football coaches preview the season

Here's how to protect your home with defensible space 4:32

Here's how to protect your home with defensible space

Salmon go against the current while California offers new anglers a leg up 0:46

Salmon go against the current while California offers new anglers a leg up

Here's Bonnie Tyler singing 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' on cruise ship during total eclipse 1:03

Here's Bonnie Tyler singing 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' on cruise ship during total eclipse

  • Breaking open a locked steel door looks easy on TV. This pair proves it isn't.

    Are they sharing a teal hoodie? The Madera Police Department used its Facebook page to post this video of two suspects trying to pry open a steel door to Madera Medical Pharmacy. When one suspect fails, the other gives it a shot. If you can provide information about the incident call CrimeStoppers at 559-498-STOP.

Breaking open a locked steel door looks easy on TV. This pair proves it isn't.

Are they sharing a teal hoodie? The Madera Police Department used its Facebook page to post this video of two suspects trying to pry open a steel door to Madera Medical Pharmacy. When one suspect fails, the other gives it a shot. If you can provide information about the incident call CrimeStoppers at 559-498-STOP.

Good Stuff to Know

• It appears the ceremony to retire of Derek Carr’s jersey had turned Fresno State football’s season opener into a hot ticket.

Legal pot is going to be boffo biz in California as sales begin in January. That means jobs, and lots of them, in the state regulation game.

• The Central Valley has become a prime target (get it?) for Amazon warehouses (sorry ... “fulfillment centers”), including a Fresno site that could eventually employ 2,500.

Jerry Dyer, Fresno’s police chief, is appearing in national TV ads for a home security and alarm system.

• Self-proclaimed Hanford psychic/dead-person whisperer Tyler Henry helps Lil Kim establish a “beautiful connection” with deceased rapper Notorious B.I.G. Hey, it was on his TV show so it must be true.

Outrè Scoops

• An 80-year-old man fired a shotgun at his son during an argument, Visalia police say. Son wasn’t hit. Dad was arrested.

• Some teenagers in Atlanta are in hot water after a social media post showed them playing beer pong with cups arranged in the shape of a Nazi swastika and the Star of David.

Jody Murray: 559-441-6367, @jmurray59

  • You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready?

    You can’t predict when disaster will strike, so make sure you have a plan. Here are nine things you can do to prepare for a future evacuation.

You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready?

