Fresno State’s nap pods. River Park’s new restaurants. ATM ripped out with forklift

More Videos

Memorials honor Confederate, Union soldiers in local cemeteries 1:38

Memorials honor Confederate, Union soldiers in local cemeteries

Pause
Here's what the eclipse will look like in Fresno 0:55

Here's what the eclipse will look like in Fresno

Campus comes to life at Fresno State as fall classes begin 2:00

Campus comes to life at Fresno State as fall classes begin

'I am the first official kill' of far-right writers, Fresno State lecturer says 2:18

'I am the first official kill' of far-right writers, Fresno State lecturer says

Lawyer quizzes Brooke Ashjian about LGBT online comments 8:31

Lawyer quizzes Brooke Ashjian about LGBT online comments

Thieves use forklift to crash bank, steal ATM 0:35

Thieves use forklift to crash bank, steal ATM

Here's how to protect your home with defensible space 4:32

Here's how to protect your home with defensible space

Camera catches suspect hopping back into his car after he stashes loot in the back seat 1:50

Camera catches suspect hopping back into his car after he stashes loot in the back seat

Parsley Garden Cafe owners are hopeful after dark days of Fulton Mall construction 1:22

Parsley Garden Cafe owners are hopeful after dark days of Fulton Mall construction

Watch as Fresno Unified trustees clash over controversial LGBT remarks 3:20

Watch as Fresno Unified trustees clash over controversial LGBT remarks

  • Fresno State's nap pods offer a relaxing way for students to recharge for class

    Quiet, dark pods recline with soothing music and gentle vibration to give weary students a 25-minute power nap.

Quiet, dark pods recline with soothing music and gentle vibration to give weary students a 25-minute power nap. Craig Kohlruss The Fresno Bee
Quiet, dark pods recline with soothing music and gentle vibration to give weary students a 25-minute power nap. Craig Kohlruss The Fresno Bee
Morning Scoop

Morning Scoop

Enjoy a quick peruse of today's news

Morning Scoop

Fresno State’s nap pods. River Park’s new restaurants. ATM ripped out with forklift

By Jody Murray

jmurray@fresnobee.com

August 23, 2017 7:21 AM

It’s Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017. Welcome to your Morning Scoop of intriguing tales, fresh news and things that make you go “hmm.” Sign up to get the Scoop in your email inbox.

Top Scoops

• The college instructor who unleashed a backlash when he tweeted “Trump must hang” talks about his intent and his treatment by Fresno State.

President Trump opened a rally Tuesday night in Phoenix by saying "our movement is about love." Then he erupted in anger, blaming the media for the widespread condemnation of his response to the violence in Charlottesville.

• Trump’s feud with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has become more than a bit vicious.

• A 70-year-old man smashed an eighth-floor window at Community Medical Regional Center and and jumped to his death in an apparent suicide.

• Radio personality Gnarley Charley let his social media followers know his wife died Monday after a nearly two-year fight with cancer. They married a month ago but had been together for years.

• Did a guy who used to put on the dog suit as Fresno State mascot TimeOut commit sexual battery against five women, or is this a case of mistaken identity?

Brooke Ashjian, president of the Fresno Unified school board, is too toxic to remain president of the Fresno Unified school board, a fellow trustee writes in a column for The Bee. Ashjian has been criticized for comments about the LGBT community.

Kori Muhammad, accused of gunning down four people in Fresno last April, is not mentally fit to stand trial, two court-appointed doctors say.

Watch This Video

• Trying to imagine someone going to a heavy-equipment rental place. “Nah, we only need the forklift tonight...”

More Videos

Memorials honor Confederate, Union soldiers in local cemeteries 1:38

Memorials honor Confederate, Union soldiers in local cemeteries

Pause
Here's what the eclipse will look like in Fresno 0:55

Here's what the eclipse will look like in Fresno

Campus comes to life at Fresno State as fall classes begin 2:00

Campus comes to life at Fresno State as fall classes begin

'I am the first official kill' of far-right writers, Fresno State lecturer says 2:18

'I am the first official kill' of far-right writers, Fresno State lecturer says

Lawyer quizzes Brooke Ashjian about LGBT online comments 8:31

Lawyer quizzes Brooke Ashjian about LGBT online comments

Thieves use forklift to crash bank, steal ATM 0:35

Thieves use forklift to crash bank, steal ATM

Here's how to protect your home with defensible space 4:32

Here's how to protect your home with defensible space

Camera catches suspect hopping back into his car after he stashes loot in the back seat 1:50

Camera catches suspect hopping back into his car after he stashes loot in the back seat

Parsley Garden Cafe owners are hopeful after dark days of Fulton Mall construction 1:22

Parsley Garden Cafe owners are hopeful after dark days of Fulton Mall construction

Watch as Fresno Unified trustees clash over controversial LGBT remarks 3:20

Watch as Fresno Unified trustees clash over controversial LGBT remarks

  • Thieves use forklift to crash bank, steal ATM

    Conway Police Department in Arkansas released a surveillance video showing thieves using a forklift to steal an ATM from a First Service Bank on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017. The suspects removed the ATM from its foundation, placed it in their truck and drove away, according to police.

Thieves use forklift to crash bank, steal ATM

Conway Police Department in Arkansas released a surveillance video showing thieves using a forklift to steal an ATM from a First Service Bank on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017. The suspects removed the ATM from its foundation, placed it in their truck and drove away, according to police.

Conway Police Department

Good Stuff to Know

• We’ve known a while that the old World Sports Cafe space at River Park will become two restaurants. Bethany Clough has squeezed out some details about them.

• College-level naps just got real. Fresno State introduces the Recharge Zone, where students can slip into a pod for a power snooze.

More Videos

Memorials honor Confederate, Union soldiers in local cemeteries 1:38

Memorials honor Confederate, Union soldiers in local cemeteries

Pause
Here's what the eclipse will look like in Fresno 0:55

Here's what the eclipse will look like in Fresno

Campus comes to life at Fresno State as fall classes begin 2:00

Campus comes to life at Fresno State as fall classes begin

'I am the first official kill' of far-right writers, Fresno State lecturer says 2:18

'I am the first official kill' of far-right writers, Fresno State lecturer says

Lawyer quizzes Brooke Ashjian about LGBT online comments 8:31

Lawyer quizzes Brooke Ashjian about LGBT online comments

Thieves use forklift to crash bank, steal ATM 0:35

Thieves use forklift to crash bank, steal ATM

Here's how to protect your home with defensible space 4:32

Here's how to protect your home with defensible space

Camera catches suspect hopping back into his car after he stashes loot in the back seat 1:50

Camera catches suspect hopping back into his car after he stashes loot in the back seat

Parsley Garden Cafe owners are hopeful after dark days of Fulton Mall construction 1:22

Parsley Garden Cafe owners are hopeful after dark days of Fulton Mall construction

Watch as Fresno Unified trustees clash over controversial LGBT remarks 3:20

Watch as Fresno Unified trustees clash over controversial LGBT remarks

  • Fresno State's nap pods offer a relaxing way for students to recharge for class

    Quiet, dark pods recline with soothing music and gentle vibration to give weary students a 25-minute power nap.

Fresno State's nap pods offer a relaxing way for students to recharge for class

Quiet, dark pods recline with soothing music and gentle vibration to give weary students a 25-minute power nap.

Craig Kohlruss The Fresno Bee

No. Please. Not the Lennox dinnerware gravy boat. As baby boomers grow older, the volume of unwanted family heirlooms is poised to grow – along with the number of delicate conversations about what to do with them.

Dontel James, the Fresno State football team’s leading rusher last season, wanted one more season as a Bulldog. But his body let him down.

• And now, McLane High football fans, please stand for the singing of our national anthem, performed by ... our school district (interim) superintendent.

Outrè Scoops

• Introducing the Steve Bannon fidget spinner. Because “leftists need comfort at times like these.”

Jody Murray: 559-441-6367, @jmurray59

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready?

View More Video