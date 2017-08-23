Fresno State’s nap pods. River Park’s new restaurants. ATM ripped out with forklift

It’s Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017. Welcome to your Morning Scoop of intriguing tales, fresh news and things that make you go “hmm.” Sign up to get the Scoop in your email inbox.
Top Scoops
• The college instructor who unleashed a backlash when he tweeted “Trump must hang” talks about his intent and his treatment by Fresno State.
• President Trump opened a rally Tuesday night in Phoenix by saying "our movement is about love." Then he erupted in anger, blaming the media for the widespread condemnation of his response to the violence in Charlottesville.
• Trump’s feud with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has become more than a bit vicious.
• A 70-year-old man smashed an eighth-floor window at Community Medical Regional Center and and jumped to his death in an apparent suicide.
• Radio personality Gnarley Charley let his social media followers know his wife died Monday after a nearly two-year fight with cancer. They married a month ago but had been together for years.
• Did a guy who used to put on the dog suit as Fresno State mascot TimeOut commit sexual battery against five women, or is this a case of mistaken identity?
• Brooke Ashjian, president of the Fresno Unified school board, is too toxic to remain president of the Fresno Unified school board, a fellow trustee writes in a column for The Bee. Ashjian has been criticized for comments about the LGBT community.
• Kori Muhammad, accused of gunning down four people in Fresno last April, is not mentally fit to stand trial, two court-appointed doctors say.
Watch This Video
• Trying to imagine someone going to a heavy-equipment rental place. “Nah, we only need the forklift tonight...”
Good Stuff to Know
• We’ve known a while that the old World Sports Cafe space at River Park will become two restaurants. Bethany Clough has squeezed out some details about them.
• College-level naps just got real. Fresno State introduces the Recharge Zone, where students can slip into a pod for a power snooze.
• No. Please. Not the Lennox dinnerware gravy boat. As baby boomers grow older, the volume of unwanted family heirlooms is poised to grow – along with the number of delicate conversations about what to do with them.
• Dontel James, the Fresno State football team’s leading rusher last season, wanted one more season as a Bulldog. But his body let him down.
• And now, McLane High football fans, please stand for the singing of our national anthem, performed by ... our school district (interim) superintendent.
Outrè Scoops
• Introducing the Steve Bannon fidget spinner. Because “leftists need comfort at times like these.”
Jody Murray: 559-441-6367, @jmurray59
Comments