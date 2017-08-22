500 Club smackdown? Eclipse notes (musical and medical). Are we ready for legal pot?

More Videos 0:34 International Space Station makes surprise appearance during eclipse Pause 1:03 Bonnie Tyler sings 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' as cruise ship sails through total eclipse 2:02 'You can see the sun moving!' Middle school moves outdoors to view rare solar eclipse 8:31 Lawyer quizzes Brooke Ashjian about LGBT online comments 1:15 2017 Taco Truck Throwdown crowns the judges' champ 1:50 Camera catches suspect hopping back into his car after he stashes loot in the back seat 0:43 Why the Blessing of the Grapes is so important in the Armenian Church 1:05 Opossom goes for swim at Folsom Aquatic Center, gets stuck in drain, finally rescued 1:22 Fresno State takes the field for final fall football scrimmage 1:22 Parsley Garden Cafe owners are hopeful after dark days of Fulton Mall construction Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Bonnie Tyler sings 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' as cruise ship sails through total eclipse Welsh singer Bonnie Tyler belted out her 1983 hit "Total Eclipse of the Heart" in a duet with pop band DNCE during the solar eclipse Monday, Aug. 21. Tyler performed on Royal Caribbean's Oasis of the Seas as the ship passed into the eclipse's path of totality east of the Bahamas. Welsh singer Bonnie Tyler belted out her 1983 hit "Total Eclipse of the Heart" in a duet with pop band DNCE during the solar eclipse Monday, Aug. 21. Tyler performed on Royal Caribbean's Oasis of the Seas as the ship passed into the eclipse's path of totality east of the Bahamas. Royal Caribbean

