500 Club smackdown? Eclipse notes (musical and medical). Are we ready for legal pot?

• The 500 Club in Clovis, closed last week by the state Department of Justice for failing to meet financial requirements in its card room, now faces having its gambling license revoked.
• In four months, you’ll be able to buy recreational marijuana legally. But is California ready to regulate commerical cannabis? Well ...
• Remains of Navy sailors were found in a compartment of the USS John McCain today, a day after the warship's collision with an oil tanker in Southeast Asian waters left 10 sailors missing.
• President Trump announced he would extend America’s military commitment in Afghanistan. “My original instinct was to pull out,” he said. “But all my life I’ve heard that decisions are much different when you sit behind the desk of the Oval Office.”
• White supremacism is a “cancer” in California, says state Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de León, who doesn’t want a repeat of Charlottesville here.
• ICU, ISS. LOL.
• A former Clovis resident got Facebook all a-twitter with an incredible time-lapse of the eclipse.
• It took an astronomical event to bring Bonnie Tyler back to the musical forefront. And, bless her, she made the most of it (video above). We’re living in a powder keg and giving off sparks.
• So you watched the solar eclipse with nifty protective glasses. Good on ya, mate. Now what do you do with them? (The next total eclipse in the contiguous U.S. isn’t until 2024.)
• A few people around Fresno got their eyes checked post-eclipse, including a man who feared his protective glasses were defective.
• Can the $10-a-month MoviePass give Netflix the sweats? Our Beehive podcasters chat it out.
• You can help Jacob’s wish come true. He’s terminally ill and turns 15 on Aug. 28. He wants 100,000 birthday cards.
• A man arrested last spring for allegedly breaking into a church, stripping naked and drinking sacramental wine was busted this week for trespassing at the same chapel. There’s hope, folks; he upgraded to wearing a towel.
• Ouch. A CHP officer writing a citation in Fresno was hurt when a truck hit his cruiser, slamming the door into his body.
