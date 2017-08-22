More Videos

  • Bonnie Tyler sings 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' as cruise ship sails through total eclipse

    Welsh singer Bonnie Tyler belted out her 1983 hit "Total Eclipse of the Heart" in a duet with pop band DNCE during the solar eclipse Monday, Aug. 21. Tyler performed on Royal Caribbean's Oasis of the Seas as the ship passed into the eclipse's path of totality east of the Bahamas.

Welsh singer Bonnie Tyler belted out her 1983 hit "Total Eclipse of the Heart" in a duet with pop band DNCE during the solar eclipse Monday, Aug. 21. Tyler performed on Royal Caribbean's Oasis of the Seas as the ship passed into the eclipse's path of totality east of the Bahamas. Royal Caribbean
Welsh singer Bonnie Tyler belted out her 1983 hit "Total Eclipse of the Heart" in a duet with pop band DNCE during the solar eclipse Monday, Aug. 21. Tyler performed on Royal Caribbean's Oasis of the Seas as the ship passed into the eclipse's path of totality east of the Bahamas. Royal Caribbean
Morning Scoop

Morning Scoop

Enjoy a quick peruse of today's news

Morning Scoop

500 Club smackdown? Eclipse notes (musical and medical). Are we ready for legal pot?

By Jody Murray

jmurray@fresnobee.com

August 22, 2017 7:31 AM

It’s Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017. Welcome to your Morning Scoop of intriguing tales, fresh news and things that make you go “hmm.” Sign up to get the Scoop in your email inbox.

Top Scoops

• The 500 Club in Clovis, closed last week by the state Department of Justice for failing to meet financial requirements in its card room, now faces having its gambling license revoked.

• In four months, you’ll be able to buy recreational marijuana legally. But is California ready to regulate commerical cannabis? Well ...

Remains of Navy sailors were found in a compartment of the USS John McCain today, a day after the warship's collision with an oil tanker in Southeast Asian waters left 10 sailors missing.

• President Trump announced he would extend America’s military commitment in Afghanistan. “My original instinct was to pull out,” he said. “But all my life I’ve heard that decisions are much different when you sit behind the desk of the Oval Office.”

White supremacism is a “cancer” in California, says state Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de León, who doesn’t want a repeat of Charlottesville here.

• ICU, ISS. LOL.

  • International Space Station makes surprise appearance during eclipse

    In a video captured with a high-speed camera, the International Space Station, with a crew of six onboard, is seen in silhouette as it transits the sun during a solar eclipse Aug. 21, 2017 near Banner, Wyoming.

Good Stuff to Know

• A former Clovis resident got Facebook all a-twitter with an incredible time-lapse of the eclipse.

• It took an astronomical event to bring Bonnie Tyler back to the musical forefront. And, bless her, she made the most of it (video above). We’re living in a powder keg and giving off sparks.

• So you watched the solar eclipse with nifty protective glasses. Good on ya, mate. Now what do you do with them? (The next total eclipse in the contiguous U.S. isn’t until 2024.)

• A few people around Fresno got their eyes checked post-eclipse, including a man who feared his protective glasses were defective.

• Can the $10-a-month MoviePass give Netflix the sweats? Our Beehive podcasters chat it out.

• You can help Jacob’s wish come true. He’s terminally ill and turns 15 on Aug. 28. He wants 100,000 birthday cards.

Outrè Scoops

• A man arrested last spring for allegedly breaking into a church, stripping naked and drinking sacramental wine was busted this week for trespassing at the same chapel. There’s hope, folks; he upgraded to wearing a towel.

• Ouch. A CHP officer writing a citation in Fresno was hurt when a truck hit his cruiser, slamming the door into his body.

Jody Murray: 559-441-6367, @jmurray59

