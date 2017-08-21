It’s eclipse day ... totally. Nurse sues Kaiser. The Valley’s Civil War memorials

It’s Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. Welcome to your Morning Scoop of intriguing tales, fresh news and things that make you go “hmm.” Sign up to get the Scoop in your email inbox.
Today’s Eclipse
It’s happening this morning. Which means, just one more time, this warning (in Yoda-speak):
The sun, without special glasses, not look at you must.
If you don’t have such glasses, it’s easy to make a “pinhole projector” from a Pringles can or cereal box.
OK? Here’s the lowdown:
• Here in the Valley, conditions look good for eclipse viewing. It will cover a bit more than 70% of the sun in our neck of the woods.
• From Oregon to South Carolina, millions are amassed in the (relatively) narrow path of totality. Jump into this story for updates and watch a live video from NASA.
• We’ll join seventh- and eighth-graders at Edison Computech as they watch the eclipse. Watch for live video on Facebook.
• Fresno’s Discovery Center will have its solar telescope set up for free viewings. Drop on by.
Top Scoops
• Fresno’s new ordinance that aims to handle homelessness by banning urban camping is a bad idea, columnist Marek Warszawski, because living on the margins of society is not a crime.
• The Sierra community of Wawona likely will be empty for days because of evacuations forced by the South Fork Fire in Yosemite National Park.
• The owner of a small cafe has struggled to remain open amid the maze of fences and noise of machines as Fulton Mall transforms into Fulton Street.
• In a closely watched civil trial, a former Kaiser Permanente Fresno nurse is claiming wrongful termination because she advocated aggressively about nurses’ workloads and patient safety.
• President Trump will address the nation tonight about military plans for Afghanistan. He is expected to announce 4,000 more U.S. troops will be sent to support the Afghan Army.
Watch This Video
• Scattered around the Valley are memorials to Confederate soldiers and Civil War heroes. Is that a problem?
Good Stuff to Know
• Jump into our Wayback Machine for a benefit performance in Fresno by Jerry Lewis nearly six decades ago. The comedy titan died Sunday at age 91.
• How did the Fresno State Bulldogs look at their football scrimmage? Let’s ask the coach.
• One day they were innocuous bamboo beacons used at family barbecues and poolside cabanas. The next they were lighting the way for racists. It’s been a rough couple of weeks for tiki torch manufacturers.
Outrè Scoops
• He was mistaken for a neo-Nazi and stabbed. And he thinks it was because of his haircut.
Jody Murray: 559-441-6367, @jmurray59
