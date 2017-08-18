OKCupid boots white supremacist. How to get groceries online. Hustler Hollywood update

It’s Friday, Aug. 18, 2017. Welcome to your Morning Scoop of intriguing tales, fresh news and things that make you go “hmm.” Sign up to get the Scoop in your email inbox.
• It soon will be illegal for homeless people to camp in tents or lean-to shelters on public or private property across Fresno. The City Council approved the new ordinance Thursday night. Several at the meeting said the city doesn’t have the resources to make the ordinance practical.
• A year before he was elected to the Fresno Unified school board, Brooke Ashjian paid $300,000 to settle a defamation lawsuit after derogatory comments about a prominent Fresno family and others were traced to his computer.
• Police shot and killed five people wearing fake bomb belts who staged a deadly car attack in a seaside resort in Spain's Catalonia region today. Authorities said the attack was linked to the fatal van attack hours earlier on a busy Barcelona promenade.
• The mother of Heather Heyer, the woman killed while protesting the Charlottesville white supremacist rally, says she won’t talk to Donald Trump. "You can't wash this one away by shaking my hand and saying 'I'm sorry,'" she said of the president.
• A federal grand jury in Fresno indicted six people suspected of selling illegal drugs on the dark web.
• Fascinating and sobering: A timelapse squeezes more than 30 years of Fresno-Clovis growth – let’s just call it urban spawl – into a few seconds.
• Here’s the latest on the transformation of the old Silver Dollar Hofbrau into a Hustler Hollywood sexy-stuff boutique.
• Online dating site OKCupid booted a white supremacist made infamous in a Vice documentary on Charlottesville. Like he ever had a chance there.
• Still verklempt over that time the ice cream melted before you could get home from the store? Take heart, supermarket shopper. More than ever, groceries are the proverbial “click away,” as two online services launch in the Fresno area.
• Josh Tehee’s roundup of entertaining stuff includes country-music comedian Rodney Carrington, heavy-metal fest Rockers Holiday VII, and “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.” See? Something for everyone.
• The Valley is all about the tacos. Case in point: Here comes Fresno Taco Fest, a daylong food/music shindig featuring Beastie Boys DJ Mix Master Mike.
• A robber held up four Fresno/Clovis convenience stores in five days. Now let’s see if he can live up to the 140-year prison sentence.
• A disastrous ceremonial pitch at a baseball game was high, outside – and right into a photographer’s groin.
