OKCupid boots white supremacist. How to get groceries online. Hustler Hollywood update

1:20 What happens when the moon's shadow covers California's solar panels? PG&E knows. Pause

1:26 Buying groceries in Fresno is just a click away

1:43 Severe child abuse is on the rise in the valley

8:31 Lawyer quizzes Brooke Ashjian about LGBT online comments

1:04 In seconds, watch 32 years of sprawling growth of Fresno, Clovis

2:59 Fishing for kelp bass: When was the last time you looked your bait in the eye?

1:50 Camera catches suspect hopping back into his car after he stashes loot in the back seat

1:33 How to respond if you receive a robocall

4:32 Here's how to protect your home with defensible space