‘Musician’ Derek Carr turns heads. Elvis is dead – and pricey. Make an easy eclipse viewer

It's Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017.
Top Scoops
• Can Fresno get a better handle on homeless people taking shelter in private and public places by outlawing illegal camping? That’s the tactic sponsored by City Councilman Steve Brandau, who will bring a proposed ordinance to the full council Thursday.
• Fallout continues today from Tuesday’s combative news conference at Trump Tower that centered on Donald Trump’s reactions to the violence in Charlotteville, Virginia. Here’s a full transcript of the give and take, and some of the president’s more interesting comments.
• Meanwhile, Arnold Schwarzenegger dropped a $100,000 donation on an anti-hate organization named after a Holocaust survivor and Nazi hunter.
• This is not in dispute: A Fresno County man’s wife was having an affair with his friend, so he killed them both. A jury has been asked to decide whether it was murder or the lesser charge of manslaughter.
• “He went right through the red light,” a witness said of a bicyclist struck and killed in a northeast Fresno intersection.
Watch This Video
• Speaking of the solar eclipse, here’s a neat little how-to for a pinhole viewer. Set aside a cereal box today!
Good Stuff to Know
• You’ve seen, or heard about, the billboards and memes: Derek Carr as the next rhinestone cowboy. Well played, EECU. Well played.
• Billionaire Tom Steyer promised to support a fund to provide safe and affordable drinking water for impoverished Valley communities.
• It turns not all of the Valley’s astronomy experts and superfans are blowing town to see Monday’s total eclipse of the sun. A few will hang back at the Discovery Center, and we can hang with them.
• Gavin Newsom, the front-runner to succeed Jerry Brown as California governor, talked about water politics, high-speed rail and Donald Trump during a Fresno appearance Tuesday night.
Outrè Scoops
• Elvis Presley died 40 years ago today. It is costing fans $28.75 to walk through Graceland and pay their respects.
• Think you could survive a month lost in the woods, eating little more than berries and wild mushrooms? I sure couldn’t. But she did.
