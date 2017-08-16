A billboard sign sprang up Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017 on Clovis Avenue, giving notice of an musical performance by former Fresno State quarterback and current NFL star Derek Carr. It’s actually a promotion for a new commercial for Educational Employees Credit Union.
‘Musician’ Derek Carr turns heads. Elvis is dead – and pricey. Make an easy eclipse viewer

By Jody Murray

jmurray@fresnobee.com

August 16, 2017 7:39 AM

It’s Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017. Welcome to your Morning Scoop of intriguing tales, fresh news and things that make you go “hmm.” Sign up to get the Scoop in your email inbox.

Top Scoops

• Can Fresno get a better handle on homeless people taking shelter in private and public places by outlawing illegal camping? That’s the tactic sponsored by City Councilman Steve Brandau, who will bring a proposed ordinance to the full council Thursday.

• Fallout continues today from Tuesday’s combative news conference at Trump Tower that centered on Donald Trump’s reactions to the violence in Charlotteville, Virginia. Here’s a full transcript of the give and take, and some of the president’s more interesting comments.

Trump says 'both sides' to blame for Charlottesville violence

During a news conference at Trump Tower in New York on Tuesday, Aug. 15, President Donald Trump said “both sides,” including the “alt-left,” were to blame for the violent rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

• Meanwhile, Arnold Schwarzenegger dropped a $100,000 donation on an anti-hate organization named after a Holocaust survivor and Nazi hunter.

• This is not in dispute: A Fresno County man’s wife was having an affair with his friend, so he killed them both. A jury has been asked to decide whether it was murder or the lesser charge of manslaughter.

• “He went right through the red light,” a witness said of a bicyclist struck and killed in a northeast Fresno intersection.

Watch This Video

• Speaking of the solar eclipse, here’s a neat little how-to for a pinhole viewer. Set aside a cereal box today!

How to make a pinhole projector to see the solar eclipse

You don't need fancy equipment to watch one of the sky's most awesome shows: a solar eclipse. With a few simple supplies, you can make a pinhole camera that allows you to view the event safely and easily.

NASA

Good Stuff to Know

• You’ve seen, or heard about, the billboards and memes: Derek Carr as the next rhinestone cowboy. Well played, EECU. Well played.

• Billionaire Tom Steyer promised to support a fund to provide safe and affordable drinking water for impoverished Valley communities.

• It turns not all of the Valley’s astronomy experts and superfans are blowing town to see Monday’s total eclipse of the sun. A few will hang back at the Discovery Center, and we can hang with them.

Gavin Newsom, the front-runner to succeed Jerry Brown as California governor, talked about water politics, high-speed rail and Donald Trump during a Fresno appearance Tuesday night.

Outrè Scoops

Elvis Presley died 40 years ago today. It is costing fans $28.75 to walk through Graceland and pay their respects.

• Think you could survive a month lost in the woods, eating little more than berries and wild mushrooms? I sure couldn’t. But she did.

Jody Murray: 559-441-6367, @jmurray59

