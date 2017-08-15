That big military plane over Fresno. Wow, Jerry Rice. (Taylor) Swift justice

It’s Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017. Welcome to your Morning Scoop of intriguing tales, fresh news and things that make you go “hmm.” Sign up to get the Scoop in your email inbox.
Top Scoops
• The Bee’s Tim Sheehan has all the Great American Eclipse info, especially for those of us who can’t travel to the “path of totality.” What will we see in Fresno?
• Taylor Swift said he hopes her court victory over a former radio host who groped her will inspire victims of sexual assault to overcome fears of reporting the attack.
• Summer, for all intents and purposes, ended for about 74,000 Fresno Unified students (and thousands of teachers and staff) Monday.
• There’s the wreck of a car on the turbulent Kings River. There’s likely another vehicle not far from it. Four are believed dead, and search-and-rescue crews have been unable to retrieve the cars or the bodies.
• A University of Nevada, Reno student who was seen in a Charlottesville image that went viral said, "I hope that the people sharing the photo are willing to listen that I'm not the angry racist they see in that photo."
Watch This Video
• He’s been running the @YesYoureRacist Twitter account for years. But Charlottesville suddenly thrust him onto a much bigger stage.
Good Stuff to Know
• More than a few people saw that big military plane buzzing over Fresno last weekend. Here’s what it was doing here.
• Could the 49ers re-sign 54-year-old Jerry Rice? Because he ran a few routes during their practice Monday and ... yow.
• Fresno State’s reborn wrestling program has quite a jewel for its first home match, though the bauble is worn by its opponent.
• Extensive shutdowns of Applebee’s restaurants across the U.S. won’t touch the Valley, and not necessarily because we love its menu.
Jody Murray: 559-441-6367, @jmurray59
