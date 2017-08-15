Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, seen in a December 2013 file photo, warmed up with the San Francisco 49ers at their practice, and even caught a few passes, Monday, Aug. 14, 2017.
Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, seen in a December 2013 file photo, warmed up with the San Francisco 49ers at their practice, and even caught a few passes, Monday, Aug. 14, 2017. Marcio Jose Sanchez AP
Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, seen in a December 2013 file photo, warmed up with the San Francisco 49ers at their practice, and even caught a few passes, Monday, Aug. 14, 2017. Marcio Jose Sanchez AP
Morning Scoop

Morning Scoop

Enjoy a quick peruse of today's news

Morning Scoop

That big military plane over Fresno. Wow, Jerry Rice. (Taylor) Swift justice

By Jody Murray

jmurray@fresnobee.com

August 15, 2017 7:32 AM

It’s Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017. Welcome to your Morning Scoop of intriguing tales, fresh news and things that make you go “hmm.” Sign up to get the Scoop in your email inbox.

Top Scoops

• The Bee’s Tim Sheehan has all the Great American Eclipse info, especially for those of us who can’t travel to the “path of totality.” What will we see in Fresno?

Taylor Swift said he hopes her court victory over a former radio host who groped her will inspire victims of sexual assault to overcome fears of reporting the attack.

Summer, for all intents and purposes, ended for about 74,000 Fresno Unified students (and thousands of teachers and staff) Monday.

• There’s the wreck of a car on the turbulent Kings River. There’s likely another vehicle not far from it. Four are believed dead, and search-and-rescue crews have been unable to retrieve the cars or the bodies.

• A University of Nevada, Reno student who was seen in a Charlottesville image that went viral said, "I hope that the people sharing the photo are willing to listen that I'm not the angry racist they see in that photo."

Watch This Video

• He’s been running the @YesYoureRacist Twitter account for years. But Charlottesville suddenly thrust him onto a much bigger stage.

'They've been sending me death threats,' says man behind @YesYoureRacist Twitter account

Logan Smith, who runs @YesYoureRacist Twitter account, received death threats after he identified some of the protesters from the Charlottesville incident on social media. Overall, though, he said the response to his efforts has been overwhelmingly supportive.

Chris Seward News-Observer (Charlotte, N.C.)

Good Stuff to Know

• More than a few people saw that big military plane buzzing over Fresno last weekend. Here’s what it was doing here.

• Could the 49ers re-sign 54-year-old Jerry Rice? Because he ran a few routes during their practice Monday and ... yow.

Jerry Rice is just warming up

Jerry Rice was an active participant at 49ers practice, even at age 54

Matt Barrows The Sacramento Bee

• Fresno State’s reborn wrestling program has quite a jewel for its first home match, though the bauble is worn by its opponent.

• Extensive shutdowns of Applebee’s restaurants across the U.S. won’t touch the Valley, and not necessarily because we love its menu.

Jody Murray: 559-441-6367, @jmurray59

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready?

View More Video