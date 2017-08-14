Fowler's El Mexicano taco truck, a participant since the first year, wins the 2017 Taco Truck Throwdown competition for the first time Friday night, July 28, 2017, at Chukchansi Park. All taco trucks return beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday for what is now a two-day taco festival. Eric Paul Zamora The Fresno Bee
Fowler's El Mexicano taco truck, a participant since the first year, wins the 2017 Taco Truck Throwdown competition for the first time Friday night, July 28, 2017, at Chukchansi Park. All taco trucks return beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday for what is now a two-day taco festival. Eric Paul Zamora The Fresno Bee
Morning Scoop

Morning Scoop

Enjoy a quick peruse of today's news

Morning Scoop

Where to find the best tacos. Fresno’s liquor store overload. Allegiant Air angst

By Jody Murray

jmurray@fresnobee.com

August 14, 2017 7:20 AM

It’s Monday, Aug. 14, 2017. Welcome to your Morning Scoop of intriguing tales, fresh news and things that make you go “hmm.” Sign up to get the Scoop in your email inbox.

Top Scoops

Valley child abuse experts say they are seeing more cases of children with severe injuries – or worse. “We have enough cases to keep a full-time child homicide prosecutor busy,” an assistant district attorney says.

• Freelance journalist Austin Tice begins his sixth year of captivity in Syria today. Help us honor his sacrifice by sharing his story.

Bill McEwen drops a big question: At what point do city leaders stop thinking that convenience and liquor stores add to the commerce or fabric of the community?

Allegiant Air is the only carrier with nonstop flights between Fresno and Las Vegas. But passengers may feel they’re gambling before they even get off the ground here, thanks to the airline’s spotty track record.

• The keen eye of a Fresno County sheriff’s deputy may have led to a break in the search for a missing couple in Sequoia National Park.

• Heads up, kale fans: Vegetarians have a higher risk of depression compared to those who eat meat and consume a conventional balanced diet, a new study says.

Watch This Video

• For a Monday morning smile, let’s turn to a reliable source: Tim Tebow.

Tebow greets autistic boy during at-bat, then this happened

A young fan met Tim Tebow while he stood on the on-deck circle. When it was time for Tebow to step to the plate, he delivered another surprise.

Facebook/Ileanna Bosch via Storyful

Good Stuff to Know

• The annual Taco Truck Throwdown put a big spotlight on the Valley’s best. But where can you find these awesome tacos today, tomorrow or next week? Wonder no more.

• Quarterback Marcus McMaryion is on the practice field with his new Fresno State teammates, throwing footballs and getting loose.

• The Oakland Raiders’ meaningless – ahem ... preseason – football games won’t be aired on local TV. Blame Vegas.

• Enjoy a virtual getaway from the Valley heat with this 360-degree view of the Pacific from Cayucos Pier.

Outrè Scoops

• Enjoy

Jody Murray: 559-441-6367, @jmurray59

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready?

View More Video