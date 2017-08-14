Where to find the best tacos. Fresno’s liquor store overload. Allegiant Air angst

It’s Monday, Aug. 14, 2017. Welcome to your Morning Scoop of intriguing tales, fresh news and things that make you go “hmm.” Sign up to get the Scoop in your email inbox.
Top Scoops
• Valley child abuse experts say they are seeing more cases of children with severe injuries – or worse. “We have enough cases to keep a full-time child homicide prosecutor busy,” an assistant district attorney says.
• Freelance journalist Austin Tice begins his sixth year of captivity in Syria today. Help us honor his sacrifice by sharing his story.
• Bill McEwen drops a big question: At what point do city leaders stop thinking that convenience and liquor stores add to the commerce or fabric of the community?
• Allegiant Air is the only carrier with nonstop flights between Fresno and Las Vegas. But passengers may feel they’re gambling before they even get off the ground here, thanks to the airline’s spotty track record.
• The keen eye of a Fresno County sheriff’s deputy may have led to a break in the search for a missing couple in Sequoia National Park.
• Heads up, kale fans: Vegetarians have a higher risk of depression compared to those who eat meat and consume a conventional balanced diet, a new study says.
Watch This Video
• For a Monday morning smile, let’s turn to a reliable source: Tim Tebow.
Good Stuff to Know
• The annual Taco Truck Throwdown put a big spotlight on the Valley’s best. But where can you find these awesome tacos today, tomorrow or next week? Wonder no more.
• Quarterback Marcus McMaryion is on the practice field with his new Fresno State teammates, throwing footballs and getting loose.
• The Oakland Raiders’ meaningless – ahem ... preseason – football games won’t be aired on local TV. Blame Vegas.
• Enjoy a virtual getaway from the Valley heat with this 360-degree view of the Pacific from Cayucos Pier.
Outrè Scoops
