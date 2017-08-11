Some drivers traveling west over the newly opened Tuolumne Street bridge can't believe their eyes when they come face-to-face with one-way traffic heading east at the intersection of Tuolumne and E streets. Eric Paul Zamora The Fresno Bee
New bridge, new problems. Hello (again), Fashawn. So long, Applebee’s? Alexa the spy?

August 11, 2017 7:10 AM

It’s Friday, Aug. 11, 2017. Welcome to your Morning Scoop of intriguing tales, fresh news and things that make you go “hmm.” Sign up to get the Scoop in your email inbox.

Top Scoops

• The nation’s largest LGBT organization says Fresno Unified board president Brooke Ashjian should resign after controversial statements he made about teaching sex education that includes lessons about LGBT.

• The traffic patterns changed by replacing the one-way Tuolumne Street bridge with a sleek, two-way passage is freaking out some drivers. And that’s dangerous.

President Trump tweeted that military solutions are "locked and loaded" as officials said Friday they plan to move ahead with U.S.-South Korea exercises that North Korea, finalizing plans to launch missiles toward Guam, claims are a rehearsal for war.

Emergency officials are under fire from Thai media and people frustrated by the long delay in recovering a car in the middle of the swollen Kings River that contains the bodies of two Thai college students.

• The parent company of Applebee’s and IHOP announced it could close up to 160 restaurants. It was not known if Fresno-area locations are on the list.

Watch This Video

• To mark #WorldLionDay, the pride at Fresno Chaffee Zoo get some extra attention. Tasty!

Fresno Chaffee Zoo lions get special treats to celebrate World Lion Day

Hungry lions are treated to a meaty feeding session at the Chafee Zoo's African Adventure exhibit in celebration of World Lion Day. Zookeepers chatted with visitors about the ongoing conservation efforts around the globe to protect the king of the jungle.

Craig Kohlruss The Fresno Bee

Good Stuff to Know

• If you’re not listening to hip-hop artist Fashawn, you should be. Josh Tehee tells us why.

• If you think weed jokes are funny and Shakespeare’s best work is not, the coming week’s entertainment is for you.

• The story you need for a Friday morning: A baby who weighed 12 ounces at birth finally gets to go home.

• “I understand in that situation things are already tough.” An airline employee goes the extra mile for a distraught passenger/cancer patient.

Fresno State football news: Quarterback Marcus McMaryion, the transfer from Oregon State, says he can’t wait to get on the field. And the ’Dogs should learn today whether they’ve landed a prized recruit at defensive back.

Outrè Scoops

• Is our Alexa or Amazon Echo spying on us? Did you just say you’re too busy to care? That could be a mistake.

Krispy Kreme, never one to shy away from bandwagon promotion, will tweak its classic glazed doughnuts so they look like solar eclipses. Kind of.

Jody Murray

