New bridge, new problems. Hello (again), Fashawn. So long, Applebee’s? Alexa the spy?

It's Friday, Aug. 11, 2017.
Top Scoops
• The nation’s largest LGBT organization says Fresno Unified board president Brooke Ashjian should resign after controversial statements he made about teaching sex education that includes lessons about LGBT.
• The traffic patterns changed by replacing the one-way Tuolumne Street bridge with a sleek, two-way passage is freaking out some drivers. And that’s dangerous.
• President Trump tweeted that military solutions are "locked and loaded" as officials said Friday they plan to move ahead with U.S.-South Korea exercises that North Korea, finalizing plans to launch missiles toward Guam, claims are a rehearsal for war.
• Emergency officials are under fire from Thai media and people frustrated by the long delay in recovering a car in the middle of the swollen Kings River that contains the bodies of two Thai college students.
• The parent company of Applebee’s and IHOP announced it could close up to 160 restaurants. It was not known if Fresno-area locations are on the list.
Watch This Video
• To mark #WorldLionDay, the pride at Fresno Chaffee Zoo get some extra attention. Tasty!
Good Stuff to Know
• If you’re not listening to hip-hop artist Fashawn, you should be. Josh Tehee tells us why.
• If you think weed jokes are funny and Shakespeare’s best work is not, the coming week’s entertainment is for you.
• The story you need for a Friday morning: A baby who weighed 12 ounces at birth finally gets to go home.
• “I understand in that situation things are already tough.” An airline employee goes the extra mile for a distraught passenger/cancer patient.
• Fresno State football news: Quarterback Marcus McMaryion, the transfer from Oregon State, says he can’t wait to get on the field. And the ’Dogs should learn today whether they’ve landed a prized recruit at defensive back.
Outrè Scoops
• Is our Alexa or Amazon Echo spying on us? Did you just say you’re too busy to care? That could be a mistake.
• Krispy Kreme, never one to shy away from bandwagon promotion, will tweak its classic glazed doughnuts so they look like solar eclipses. Kind of.
