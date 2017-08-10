Tense Fresno Unified meeting. Employees battle robbers. Cheetos cuisine

It’s Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017. Welcome to your Morning Scoop of intriguing tales, fresh news and things that make you go “hmm.” Sign up to get the Scoop in your email inbox.
• It was a volatile, emotional night at Wednesday’s Fresno Unified board meeting, where trustees and audience members reacted to published comments by board president Brooke Ashjian about transgender, lesbian, gay and bisexual people. Ashjian offered “an apology to you that you may have been slighted.”
• Convicted sexual predator Jeffrey Snyder, the subject of a long and fruitless search for an acceptable permanent home, is living as a transient in Fresno motels, authorities said Wednesday.
• The median price of a Fresno home hit a milestone that might not be good news for buyers.
• “I’m not a daredevil. I just like to have fun,” said Austin Carey, who likes to leap from great heights. The top of Half Dome, for instance. The latter landed the BASE jumper in a federal courtroom.
• Police said more arrests are likely in the botched robbery of a family-owned Fresno store that led to the fatal shooting of the owner’s son, police said.
• What’s the U.S. stance on bellicose, nuke-tinged threats from North Korea? It depends on to whom you inquire.
• Two armed robbers entered a Texas store to rob it, but ran into a pair of feisty employees who fought back. No injuries were reported. “It was brave of them,” a police spokesman said. “But it’s not what we would recommend employees do.”
• A pack of abandoned dogs is roaming a Clovis neighborhood, and the pooches are proving difficult to round up.
• Columnist Marek Warszawski says quarterback Marcus McMaryion gives Fresno State football an injection of talent where it need it the most.
• The Dodgers remain historically good. Wednesday’s victory over the Diamondbacks was their 80th, and (checks calendar) it’s early August.
• Bethany Clough gives us the latest in the continuing implosion of Payless Shoesource stores.
• Raiders quarterback Derek Carr said the snapped ankle that ended his season last year prevented him from doing important stuff that extends far beyond football.
• This pop-up restaurant will include fare such as Cheetos Crusted Fried Pickles and where can I get a reservation?
• Here’s something you don’t see every day: A giant chicken with Trump-like hair perched behind the White House.
