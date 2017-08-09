Disney bolts Netflix. Powerball, Mega Millions get big. A Valley QB joins Bulldogs

It’s Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017. Welcome to your Morning Scoop of intriguing tales, fresh news and things that make you go “hmm.” Sign up to get the Scoop in your email inbox.
Top Scoops
• The Mouse is loose. Disney will launch its own subscription streaming service, cutting ties with Netflix.
• Fresno Unified’s school board meets tonight. Expect some fireworks, thanks to recent comments about sex education by board president Brooke Ashjian.
...Hopefully we will never have to use this power, but there will never be a time that we are not the most powerful nation in the world!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 9, 2017
• The president tweeted that this morning because because on Tuesday he said this. Which led to this.
• For the first time in California Lottery history, the Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots have surpassed $300 million at the same time.
Thank you @GlenCampbell for the artistry, grace & class you brought to country music. You were a shining light in so many ways.— Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) August 8, 2017
• Reactions from friends, family and music stars to the passing of Glen Campbell. Always gentle on our mind.
Watch This Video
• Firefighters save an opossum who got stuck in a swimming pool drain.
Good Stuff to Know
• The competition for Fresno State starting quarterback just got much more interesting. Welcome back to the Valley, Marcus McMaryion.
• The Fresno County Recorder’s office is literally moving into the 21st century. More than a decade late, but who’s counting?
• Pronounce Quesadilla Gorilla however you want, “as long as it rhymes,” the owner says. And get ready for two new GD restaurants, both in Fresno.
• A car that plunged off a cliff and into the swollen Kings River two weeks ago, with two people believed inside, remains in the rapid waters as officials try to figure out how to remove it.
Outrè Scoops
• Enter the world of Hollywood Boulevard’s superheroes, who get their capes from Target and hail from the planet Ukraine.
• Taylor Swift’s attorneys say they aren’t trying to bankrupt a former DJ accused of touching her backside.
Jody Murray: 559-441-6367, @jmurray59
Comments