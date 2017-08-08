Sierra Vista’s new funland. Lucy Xiong update. ‘Game of Thrones’ hacked

It’s Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017. Welcome to your Morning Scoop of intriguing tales, fresh news and things that make you go “hmm.” Sign up to get the Scoop in your email inbox.
Top Scoops
• Lucy Xiong’s death appears to be an accident, police said Monday. The Fresno woman vanished July 28; her body was found in a canal Saturday. Family and friends maintain that Xiong was killed.
• Fresno Unified’s administration, in a statement, affirmed its commitment to tolerance and diversity after district board president Brooke Ashjian was quoted in a Bee story saying if students are taught in sex education “that LGBT is OK and that it’s a way of life, well maybe you just swayed the kid to go that way.”
• A woman sought $300,000 in damages from a Fresno plastic surgeon after pictures of the woman’s breasts turned up in a Google search of her name. The jury clearly had other ideas.
• Hanford’s economy might get a jolt from a company that plans to churn out luxury electric cars in what used to be a Pirelli tire factory.
Watch This Video
• How awesome, and how terrifying: Two Sierra hikers had a tight-quarters, 20-minute staredown with a mountain lion.
Good Stuff to Know
• Sierra Vista Mall lifted the lid on a 17,000-square-foot adventure park. Our Rory Appleton takes you on a tour.
• A round of huzzahs and one big stomping of Tokyo for actor Haruo Nakajima, who played the title character in the original “Godzilla” (1954). Nakajima died Tuesday. He was 88.
• A military wife compares the stress and uncertainly of her husband’s deployment to Heather Carr dealing with a husband – Raiders quarterback Derek – who spends much of him time on the road.
• Caltrans is hiring. I repeat: Caltrans is hiring.
• Hackers are demanding millions in ransom money, claiming they have a draft script of an upcoming “Game of Thrones” episode, among other HBO files.
• Home run king Barry Bonds wishes he could have played one more season, and perhaps topped 800 dingers.
Outrè Scoops
• It’s been a while since Morning Scoop has had a good, rousing homeowners association horror story. This one features a Vietnam vet, a mailbox and the Stars and Stripes.
• Residents of a posh San Francisco neighborhood might have to pay to park on the street because – yikes – a couple bought the road for only $90,000.
Jody Murray: 559-441-6367, @jmurray59
Comments