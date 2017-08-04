Lucy Xiong update. Potato prices questioned. Science answers if it’s OK to pee on your lawn

It’s Friday, Aug. 4, 2017. Welcome to your Morning Scoop of intriguing tales, fresh news and things that make you go “hmm.” Sign up to get the Scoop in your email inbox.
Top Scoops
• This is alarming. The rate of suicide among teenage girls hit a 40-year high in 2015.
• It’s potato gate. A new CSU study finds potato farmers colluded. What’s it mean? “Every time you went to McDonald’s, every time you had something that had potato starch added to it, you paid more.”
• Up and down the Valley, city leaders are kicking around whether to allow marijuana-based businesses in town. Fresno made its call. And now Visalia’s mayor has weighed in.
• You think it’s bad driving through the construction on Clinton Avenue? Try operating one of the restaurants, markets and gas stations – from independent mom-and-pops to chain supermarket Vallarta. They’re struggling.
• A few scary moments for residents in Yosemite Lakes Park and other foothill communities. Lightning from summer storms started a number of small fires in two-hour span of two hours.
• What happened to 20-year-old Lucy Xiong? Nothing turned up when detectives drained a Fresno canal to search.
• Wow, justice is served after this this girl’s determined family tracked down a Fresno gang member who turned a high school-age runaway into a prostitute.
Watch This Video
• The Great American Eclipse arrives this month. Don’t ruin the fun by frying your eyes. Get glasses approved by NASA (standard sunglasses won’t cut it).
Good Stuff to Know
• What’s the most reasonable reaction to encountering a gargantuan, venomous pit viper snake? That’s right: Whip out a phone and fire up the camera.
• They made magic on the gridiron, but their bond goes way beyond the field. A great read about the friendship between superstar running back LaDainian Tomlinson and fullback Lorenzo Neal leading into this weekend’s Hall of Fame ceremony. Even if you’re not a football fan, you’ll appreciate this relationship.
• We’re pumped too, Derek! Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr sends Fresno State fans a message.
• Three days into fall camp for the Fresno State Bulldogs, and two freshman running backs stand out. Will they make the roster this season?
Outrè Scoops
• This has to be the day’s best headline: Peeing on your yard: good or bad? Science has the answer. You know you want to click.
• There’s no shortage of entertainment this weekend. Start here.
• Overbearing in-laws. Who can relate? Ask Amy has advice.
• It’s International Beer Day. So, drink up some of this local craft beer coverage.
Jody Murray: 559-441-6367, @jmurray59
