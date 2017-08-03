NASA needs an Earth defender. Burglar steals son’s ashes. Amazon is hiring ... a lot

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:20 Watch stranded band members perform roadside concert Pause 0:39 Do you know this man? Security camera records suspect in residential burglary 5:30 White House adviser Stephen Miller, CNN reporter clash over immigration 0:42 Trout take a one-way flight into the mountains courtesy of fish and wildlife aviators 0:43 Fresno State's Jeff Tedford coaches up his Bulldogs in run-tackling drill 1:23 Passengers stuck on grounded plane for six hours call 911 2:02 NAACP issues travel advisory for Missouri 1:23 You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready? 1:15 If you witness a crime, here’s what to do 0:44 Diver checks vehicle submerged in Fresno canal Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Members of the Kansas State University band had a tire blowout on a car, leaving them stuck on the side of the road. They got a little bored, so decided to have some fun. Trace Woods via Facebook

Members of the Kansas State University band had a tire blowout on a car, leaving them stuck on the side of the road. They got a little bored, so decided to have some fun. Trace Woods via Facebook