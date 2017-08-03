NASA needs an Earth defender. Burglar steals son’s ashes. Amazon is hiring ... a lot

It’s Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017. Welcome to your Morning Scoop of intriguing tales, fresh news and things that make you go “hmm.” Sign up to get the Scoop in your email inbox.
Top Scoops
• Scientists successfully edited DNA to rid human embryos of an inherited trait of heart disease. Expect to hear “germ-line editing” in the months to come in conversations laced with hand-wringing.
• President Trump has embraced legislation that would dramatically reduce legal immigration and shift the nation toward a system that prioritizes merit and skills over family ties.
• It’s tough to be bummed about a vehicle breakdown when you’ve got a trumpet and trombone. Members of the Kansas State band waited out a tire blowout with an impromptu concert (video above).
• Fresno County ordered a mother of five to pay her ex-husband nearly $500 a month in child support – most of which will go toward paying back his state aid.
• Hold on tight and keep cool, friends. A sometimes-muggy heat wave has arrived. Here’s how long it’s expected to last.
Watch This Video
• President Trump’s senior policy adviser, Stephen Miller, and CNN reporter Jim Acosta locked into a testy exchange over immigration policy. Political theater at its best.
Good Stuff to Know
• Bulldog born. Bulldog bred. Bulldogs wed. Here’s a roundup of Fresno State athletes who’ve tied the knot.
• If “Independence Day” and “War of the Worlds” are among your favorite movies, this could be your dream job.
• Amazon is hiring. By the tens of thousands. And Fresno should get a piece of the action.
• This 83-year-old’s birthday wish was simple: a ride in a Lamborghini. Blow out the candles, sir.
• Get to know snowboarder, Paralympian and all-around inspiration Amy Purdy, the keynote speaker at next month’s Central California Women’s Conference.
Outrè Scoops
• A Fresno woman says a burglar took an urn that holds the ashes of her son. She is pleading for its return.
• Shall we agree that removing your clothes shouldn’t be a per-requisite for having a prescription filled?
Jody Murray: 559-441-6367, @jmurray59
