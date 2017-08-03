Members of the Kansas State University band had a tire blowout on a car, leaving them stuck on the side of the road. They got a little bored, so decided to have some fun. Trace Woods via Facebook
Members of the Kansas State University band had a tire blowout on a car, leaving them stuck on the side of the road. They got a little bored, so decided to have some fun. Trace Woods via Facebook
Morning Scoop

Morning Scoop

Enjoy a quick peruse of today's news

Morning Scoop

NASA needs an Earth defender. Burglar steals son’s ashes. Amazon is hiring ... a lot

By Jody Murray

jmurray@fresnobee.com

August 03, 2017 7:21 AM

It’s Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017. Welcome to your Morning Scoop of intriguing tales, fresh news and things that make you go “hmm.” Sign up to get the Scoop in your email inbox.

Top Scoops

• Scientists successfully edited DNA to rid human embryos of an inherited trait of heart disease. Expect to hear “germ-line editing” in the months to come in conversations laced with hand-wringing.

• President Trump has embraced legislation that would dramatically reduce legal immigration and shift the nation toward a system that prioritizes merit and skills over family ties.

• It’s tough to be bummed about a vehicle breakdown when you’ve got a trumpet and trombone. Members of the Kansas State band waited out a tire blowout with an impromptu concert (video above).

• Fresno County ordered a mother of five to pay her ex-husband nearly $500 a month in child support – most of which will go toward paying back his state aid.

• Hold on tight and keep cool, friends. A sometimes-muggy heat wave has arrived. Here’s how long it’s expected to last.

Watch This Video

• President Trump’s senior policy adviser, Stephen Miller, and CNN reporter Jim Acosta locked into a testy exchange over immigration policy. Political theater at its best.

White House adviser Stephen Miller, CNN reporter clash over immigration

President Trump's senior policy advisor, Stephen Miller, gets into a tense and loud exchange with CNN reporter Jim Acosta about immigration during the Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, White House press briefing.

The White House

Good Stuff to Know

• Bulldog born. Bulldog bred. Bulldogs wed. Here’s a roundup of Fresno State athletes who’ve tied the knot.

• If “Independence Day” and “War of the Worlds” are among your favorite movies, this could be your dream job.

Amazon is hiring. By the tens of thousands. And Fresno should get a piece of the action.

• This 83-year-old’s birthday wish was simple: a ride in a Lamborghini. Blow out the candles, sir.

• Get to know snowboarder, Paralympian and all-around inspiration Amy Purdy, the keynote speaker at next month’s Central California Women’s Conference.

Outrè Scoops

• A Fresno woman says a burglar took an urn that holds the ashes of her son. She is pleading for its return.

• Shall we agree that removing your clothes shouldn’t be a per-requisite for having a prescription filled?

Jody Murray: 559-441-6367, @jmurray59

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready?

View More Video