Trapped for hours in a grounded plane. Cool an overheated power bill. White House a ‘dump’?

• Fresno County has a female sheriff and district attorney. Fresno’s previous mayor was a woman. Clovis Unified’s retiring superintendent, Janet Young, will be succeeded by person of her gender. “Wonder Woman” wowed us and Jodie Whittaker is the 13th Doctor. So our Bill McEwen asks: Shouldn’t the next Fresno Unified superintendent be a woman?
• Wall Street hit a milestone this morning, as the Dow Jones average traded above 22,000 for the first time.
• Health insurance rates will rise next year. By how much? Barbara Anderson tells all.
• Police on Monday gave more details about a missing Fresno woman who made a horrifying phone call just before she disappeared.
• The Justice Department plans to sue universities over affirmative action policies deemed to discriminate against white applicants, The New York Times reports.
• Visalia police shot and killed a man who had fired at them during a chase on foot, authorities said.
• Hell on tarmac: These passengers were trapped in a grounded airliner for six hours (see video above).
• If your home’s power bill is melting your wallet because of summer heat, take a look at discount programs from PG&E and Edison.
• Fresno State opened football preseason camp Monday, another step toward washing off the gunk from the 1-11 record of 2016. First game: Sept. 2.
• Figs are in season. Woo! Robert Rodriguez lists five local restaurants that are serving figged dishes.
• A rousing rendition of “Victory March” for Ara Parseghian, who coached Notre Dame to two national football championships. He died today at age 94.
• What does President Trump think about the White House? It’s a “real dump,” he says in a Sports Illustrated article.
• What’s the hurry, son? A teenage boy opened a emergency door of a plane after it landed in San Francisco, slid down a wing and jumped onto the tarmac.
