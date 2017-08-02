An Air Transat flight from Brussels, Belgium, was diverted due to thunderstorms. The plane sat on the tarmac for six hours, while passengers said air conditioning and lights were shut off. Passengers called the treatment “inhuman.” Twitter/Brice de Schietere via Storyful
An Air Transat flight from Brussels, Belgium, was diverted due to thunderstorms. The plane sat on the tarmac for six hours, while passengers said air conditioning and lights were shut off. Passengers called the treatment “inhuman.” Twitter/Brice de Schietere via Storyful
Morning Scoop

Morning Scoop

Enjoy a quick peruse of today's news

Morning Scoop

Trapped for hours in a grounded plane. Cool an overheated power bill. White House a ‘dump’?

By Jody Murray

jmurray@fresnobee.com

August 02, 2017 7:25 AM

It’s Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017. Welcome to your Morning Scoop of intriguing tales, fresh news and things that make you go “hmm.” Sign up to get the Scoop in your email inbox.

Top Scoops

• Fresno County has a female sheriff and district attorney. Fresno’s previous mayor was a woman. Clovis Unified’s retiring superintendent, Janet Young, will be succeeded by person of her gender. “Wonder Woman” wowed us and Jodie Whittaker is the 13th Doctor. So our Bill McEwen asks: Shouldn’t the next Fresno Unified superintendent be a woman?

Wall Street hit a milestone this morning, as the Dow Jones average traded above 22,000 for the first time.

Health insurance rates will rise next year. By how much? Barbara Anderson tells all.

• Police on Monday gave more details about a missing Fresno woman who made a horrifying phone call just before she disappeared.

• The Justice Department plans to sue universities over affirmative action policies deemed to discriminate against white applicants, The New York Times reports.

Visalia police shot and killed a man who had fired at them during a chase on foot, authorities said.

Watch This Video

Hell on tarmac: These passengers were trapped in a grounded airliner for six hours (see video above).

Good Stuff to Know

• If your home’s power bill is melting your wallet because of summer heat, take a look at discount programs from PG&E and Edison.

Fresno State opened football preseason camp Monday, another step toward washing off the gunk from the 1-11 record of 2016. First game: Sept. 2.

Sights and sounds from the first day of Fresno State football camp

See the drills that Fresno State football players go through on the first day of fall camp Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017.

Eric Paul Zamora The Fresno Bee

Figs are in season. Woo! Robert Rodriguez lists five local restaurants that are serving figged dishes.

• A rousing rendition of “Victory March” for Ara Parseghian, who coached Notre Dame to two national football championships. He died today at age 94.

Outrè Scoops

• What does President Trump think about the White House? It’s a “real dump,” he says in a Sports Illustrated article.

• What’s the hurry, son? A teenage boy opened a emergency door of a plane after it landed in San Francisco, slid down a wing and jumped onto the tarmac.

Jody Murray: 559-441-6367, @jmurray59

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

You have 10 minutes to evacuate. Are you ready?

View More Video