Calexit tries again. J.K. Rowling apologizes for Trump tweets. Big honor for Derek Carr

• A Fresno woman is missing; police say a phone call she made to a friend ended abruptly.
• Fresno Unified students return to school Aug. 14. District trustees hope to pick their new superintendent by then.
• President Trump personally dictated a misleading statement for son Donald Trump Jr. after the latter’s meeting with a Russian lawyer, an action that leaves the president vulnerable to allegations of a coverup, the Washington Post reported.
• J.K. Rowling has apologized for tweets alleging Donald Trump refused to shake the hand of a disabled boy. The “Harry Potter” author deleted the tweets, which were up for several days.
• Volunteers say they couldn’t keep the LGBT Community Center in Fresno open. “It’s a heavy commitment,” said Chris Jarvis, president of Gay Central Valley.
• The body of a woman who had been hiking the Pacific Crest Trail was found in Yosemite National Park.
• Please ensure my next airline trip has a little dude like him. Even if it means replacing a flight attendant or two. Thanks.
• Calexit wants us all to know: “I’m not dead yet.”
• No other Fresno State Bulldog will wear No. 4 on a football field. Derek Carr will become the seventh ’Dog to have his jersey retired. Here’s fans’ last view of Carr in that jersey, back in 2013:
• It your power bill too high? (Sorry, is that a rhetorical question?) PG&E and SoCal Edison have discount programs that might ease the pain.
• The Olympics come to Los Angeles in 2028. Yes, L.A. wanted 2024; Paris will likely get that slot. But the Southland still did what New York (2012) and Chicago (2016) and Boston couldn’t: Bring the torch back to the U.S.
• Steve Bartman will get a World Series ring from the Cubs. Now that is forgiveness.
• Here’s the tale of a Cal Poly-SLO grad who’s hit it big with rodeo-inspired clothing line.
• Who needs tied-together bedsheets or a skeleton key or even a weapon for a jailbreak when peanut butter works soooo well?
• Millennials are being blamed for ... well, just about everything that’s wrong in the U.S. Here’s a handy list.
