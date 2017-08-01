“Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling has apologized for tweets alleging that President Donald Trump refused to shake the hand of a disabled boy.
Calexit tries again. J.K. Rowling apologizes for Trump tweets. Big honor for Derek Carr

By Jody Murray

jmurray@fresnobee.com

August 01, 2017 7:27 AM

It’s Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017. Welcome to your Morning Scoop of intriguing tales, fresh news and things that make you go “hmm.” Sign up to get the Scoop in your email inbox.

Top Scoops

• A Fresno woman is missing; police say a phone call she made to a friend ended abruptly.

Fresno Unified students return to school Aug. 14. District trustees hope to pick their new superintendent by then.

President Trump personally dictated a misleading statement for son Donald Trump Jr. after the latter’s meeting with a Russian lawyer, an action that leaves the president vulnerable to allegations of a coverup, the Washington Post reported.

J.K. Rowling has apologized for tweets alleging Donald Trump refused to shake the hand of a disabled boy. The “Harry Potter” author deleted the tweets, which were up for several days.

• Volunteers say they couldn’t keep the LGBT Community Center in Fresno open. “It’s a heavy commitment,” said Chris Jarvis, president of Gay Central Valley.

• The body of a woman who had been hiking the Pacific Crest Trail was found in Yosemite National Park.

Watch This Video

• Please ensure my next airline trip has a little dude like him. Even if it means replacing a flight attendant or two. Thanks.

Toddler fist-bumps passengers on Southwest flight

A little guy on a recent Southwest Airlines flight from Kansas City to Raleigh, N.C., greeted his fellow passengers while boarding, one fist bump at a time. Alya J - @mamaj1822 Instagram

Alya J (@mamaj1822) / Instagram

Good Stuff to Know

Calexit wants us all to know: “I’m not dead yet.”

• No other Fresno State Bulldog will wear No. 4 on a football field. Derek Carr will become the seventh ’Dog to have his jersey retired. Here’s fans’ last view of Carr in that jersey, back in 2013:

Derek Carr waves his last goodbye as a Bulldog to Fresno State fans

Derek Carr waves goodbye to fans after the quarterback's final game as a Fresno State Bulldog - a loss to USC in the Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 21, 2013.

Bryant-Jon Anteola The Fresno Bee

• It your power bill too high? (Sorry, is that a rhetorical question?) PG&E and SoCal Edison have discount programs that might ease the pain.

• The Olympics come to Los Angeles in 2028. Yes, L.A. wanted 2024; Paris will likely get that slot. But the Southland still did what New York (2012) and Chicago (2016) and Boston couldn’t: Bring the torch back to the U.S.

Steve Bartman will get a World Series ring from the Cubs. Now that is forgiveness.

• Here’s the tale of a Cal Poly-SLO grad who’s hit it big with rodeo-inspired clothing line.

Outrè Scoops

• Who needs tied-together bedsheets or a skeleton key or even a weapon for a jailbreak when peanut butter works soooo well?

Millennials are being blamed for ... well, just about everything that’s wrong in the U.S. Here’s a handy list.

Jody Murray: 559-441-6367, @jmurray59

