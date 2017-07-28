City workers packing heat? ‘Skinny repeal’ fails. Yelp your pregnancy

It’s Friday, July 28, 2017. Welcome to your Morning Scoop of intriguing tales, fresh news and things that make you go “hmm.” Sign up to get the Scoop in your email inbox.
Top Scoops
• Should Fresno city employees who are licensed to carry a concealed weapon be able to pack heat on the job? Fresno City Councilman Garry Bredefeld thinks so.
• The blame game among Republicans is at full throttle after the Senate early this morning failed to pass the so-called “skinny repeal” of Obamacare.
• President Donald Trump's new communications director laid into chief of staff Reince Priebus and top adviser Steve Bannon, using language better suited to a mobster movie. Anthony Scaramucci is incensed about White House news leaks and believes Priebus is a source.
• “Only” a few hundred million dollars separate Microsoft founder Bill Gates and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos as the two richest men in the world.
• The carnival thrill ride that killed a man in Ohio has appeared on The Big Fresno Fair’s midway in the past. What will happen this year?
Watch This Video
• A pair of artists bring a little magic to blank sidewalks.
Good Stuff to Know
• Trying to decide where to have your baby? There’s an app for that. It’s called Yelp.
• A Los Banos mom’s decision to post video she took of a mob of teens drinking and partying at her house is getting cheers and jeers.
• Bethany Clough’s report on the Fresno Food Expo is so stuffed with trendy calories that a one-week cleanse might be needed afterward.
• Coalinga was among the first in line at the legal-cannabis trough, envisioning new revenue streams of marijuana cultivation and sales. So why are city employees getting layoff notices?
• This year’s Taco Truck Throwdown has new, spicy flavors. For one, it’s a two-day thing now. For another, galactic speed-eating champ Joey Chestnut is coming. Get the details here.
Outrè Scoops
• When you’re drunk at someone else’s home and told you can’t sleep it off there, what do you do? This man’s decision destroyed two lives.
Jody Murray: 559-441-6367, @jmurray59
Comments